Final Fantasy 16 Even Weirder Science Walkthrough

The Even Weirder Science side quest in Final Fantasy 16 will begin in the Hideway at the beginning of Across the Narrow main quest. In this quest, you have to help Owain get some spherical echoes. Owain needs these for an invention of Forge, and once you find and take them to Owain, the Even Weirder Science quest in FF16 will be complete.

This walkthrough of the quest will cover all the details that will help you get and complete this quest in Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete Even Weirder Science in FF16

When you get to Owain during the Across the Narrow quest, simply talking to him will start the quest. To complete the Even Weirder Science side quest, you must find three spherical echoes in 3 locations by defeating the fallen enemies.

Search Lostplume for spherical echoes

For the first spherical echo, fast travel to the Hawk’s Cry Cliff and follow the marker towards the location of Fallen enemies. Defeat them to obtain the spherical echo in Final Fantasy 16.

Search Advent for spherical echoes

Next, go to the southwest side of the Northreach and fight the Fallen enemies. After defeating them, you can collect the second spherical echo in Final Fantasy 16.

Search the Silent Sough for spherical echoes

Finally, you have to go south of Krozjit Echoes to fight the last group of Fallen. From there, you can collect the third and the last spherical echo.

Deliver the spherical echoes to Owain in the hideaway

After acquiring the three spherical echoes, bring them to Owain in the Hideaway to end the Even Weirder Science quest. When you complete the Even Weirder Science Side quest in Final Fantasy 16, you will receive the following rewards: