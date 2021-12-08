How to Unlock the Reaper Class in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker

Have you been craving a new Melee DPS class in Final Fantasy XIV recently? Apparently, the Endwalker extension has come up with something that can satisfy your cravings! In this guide, we’ll explain how to Unlock Reaper Class in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker.

How to Unlock Reaper Class in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker

Getting your hands on the coolest new class in Final Fantasy XIV requires you to fulfill a few pre-requisites.

First things first, you cannot even dream to unlock the Reaper class in Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker if you’re not at level 70. And needless to say, you need to have the Endwalker expansion of the game.

With that put aside, you now need to start The Killer Instinct quest. The quest can be started by talking to the Flustered Attendant in Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X:12.8 Y:8.6).

You cannot begin this quest if you’re not at level 70 and have not completed a combat job at this level.

Once you begin the quest, you’ll be rewarded with the Reaper Gear. This Reaper Gear consists of Level 70 armor, a starting Level 70 weapon, and a job crystal.

Reaper Class Playstyle

Given that Reaper is a melee class, it needs to have something to help it out in long-ranged encounters. Reaper class has some of the best movement abilities in the game.

Reaper can either dash forward or jump backward. And it keeps getting better as you level up.

The movement would become even better with the help of portals later on, where you can move back and forth within an instance with the help of the portals.

While you level up, you won’t just unlock portals but also a new Shroud Gauge that’ll help you access the max potential of your moves.

Reaper also happens to be a team player. Reaper gets a buff that allows it to boost his team’s and his own attacks.

The attacks increase in strength by 3% and the buff lasts for 20 seconds.

Reaper Job Actions

Below you’ll find all of Reaper’s job actions that he’ll be able to use in battle. Many of its attacks act as a support to its teammates and himself, while many focus on its own DPS output.

Slice

Slice unlocks at level 1 and allows you to attack an opponent with 300 potency and replenish the Soul Gauge by 10.

Waxing Slice

Waxing Slice unlocks at level 5 and it allows you to attack an opponent with 140 potencies. However, if you’re delivering a combo action, the attack potency increases up to 380 and you replenish your Soul Gauge by 10.

Shadow of Death

Shadow of Death unlocks at level 10 and allows you to attack an opponent with 300 potency. Your opponent will also receive damage from Death’s Design making your attack 10% more powerful.

Harpe

Harpe unlocks at level 15 allowing you to attack your opponent with 300 potency.

Hell’s Ingress

This ability is more focused on your movement, making you capable of dashing 15 yalms in the forward direction. Hell’s Ingress unlocks at level 20.

Hell’s Egress

The polar opposite of Hell’s Ingress, Hell’s Egress allows you to travel the same distance backward. This too unlocks at level 20.

Spinning Scythe

After unlocking at level 25, Spinning Scythe will allow you to deal damage to all of your surrounding opponents with 140 Potency.

Infernal Slice

This ability unlocks at level 30. With Infernal Slice, you can attack with 140 potency.

Whorl of Death

Yet another ability that allows you to inflict damage to all of the surrounding enemies with 100 potency. Whorl of Death unlocks at level 35.

Arcane Crest

Arcane Crest unlocks at level 40 and using this ability you can defend yourself and save 10% of your HP.

Nightmare Scythe

Nightmare Scythe unlocks at level 40 and allows you to attack with 120 potency. If you’re using a combo action, you can then pump up the Spinning Scythe damage to 180.

Blood Stalk

Blood Stalk unlocks at level 50 and allows you to summon your avatars that can attack and deal damage of 340 potency.

Grim Swathe

This unlocks at level 55. Grim Swathe is quite similar to Blood Stalk except that the 140 potency damage is done to all of the enemies.

Soul Slice

After unlocking at level 60, it allows you to make 460 potency attacks.

Soul Scythe

Soul Scythe unlocks at level 65 and allows you to attack all the enemies with 180 potency.

Gibbet

It unlocks at level 70 and allows you to attack the opponents with 400 potency. If you’re making an attack using target’s flank, the potency of the attacks will increase to 460.

Gallows

This skill unlocks at level 70 as well and it allows you to attack the opponents with 400 potency. If you’re making an attack using target’s rear, the potency of the attacks will increase to 460.

Guillotine

This skill unlocks at level 70 and allows you to deal 200 potency damage to all of the enemies.

Unveiled Gibbet

This unlocks at level 70 and using this ability you can summon your avatar to deal 400 potency damage to the enemy.

Arcane Circle

Arcane Circle unlocks at level 72 and this ability buffs the damage you deal to your enemies by 3% for 20 seconds. This also applies to your other party members.

Regress

Regress unlocks at level 74 and this ability allows you to teleport to the Hellsgate.

Gluttony

Gluttony unlocks at level 76. With Gluttony, the first enemy will receive a 500 potency attack, whereas the remaining will receive a 425 potency attack.

Enshroud

Unlocks at level 80 and allows your avatar to reside within your body.

Void Reaping

Unlocks at level 80 as well and allows you to deal damage to your opponent worth 460 potency.

Cross Reaping

Unlocks at level 80 as well and allows you to deal damage to your opponent worth 460 potency.

Grim Reaping

Deals damage to all of the enemies worth 200 potency and it unlocks at level 80.

Soulsow

Unlocks at level 82 and allows you to change your action for harvesting moon.

Harvest Moon

After unlocking at level 82, it allows you to deal damage to all of your opponents. The damage is worth 600 potency for the first opponent and 300 potency for the remaining.

Lemure’s Slice

Unlocks at level 86 and allows you deal damage worth 200 potency.

Lemure’s Scythe

Lemure’s Scythe unlocks at level 86 and it allows you to deal damage to all of the enemies with 100 potency.

Plentiful Harvest

This ability allows you attack all of the enemies in a single line. The first opponent will receive damage worth 520 potency, whereas the rest will receive damage worth 208 potency. Plentiful Harvest unlocks at level 88.

Communio

This skill unlocks at level 90 and it allows you to deal damage to all of the enemies worth 1000 potency. However, it’s only the first enemy that will receive such damage, the rest will receive damage worth only 400 potency.

Reaper Combos

There are two combos that you can perform with the Reaper class. For the first combo, you’ll have to perform Slice, Waxing Slice, and Infernal Slice. This combo will then replenish your Soul Gauge.

For the second combo, you’ll have to perform Spinning and Nightmare Scythe to attack all of the nearby opponents. This combo will also increase your Soul Gauge.

Reaper Traits

Soul Gauge

Soul Gauge will unlock at level 50. You can increase your Soul Gauge by defeating enemies, however, those enemies need to be affected with Death’s Design.

Death Scythe Mastery

Death Scythe Mastery will unlock at level 60. It will increase the potency of the following attacks:

Slice (increased to 300)

Waxing Slice (increased to 140)

Shadow of Death (increased to 300)

Harpe (increased to 300)

Spinning Scythe (increased to 140)

Infernal Slice (increased to 140)

Whorl of Death (increased to 100)

Nightmare Scythe (increased to 120)

Enhanced Avatar

Attacking the enemies with Blood Stalk or Grim Swath will grant you with Soul Reaver effect for 30 seconds. This trait unlocks at level 70.

Hellsgate

This trait unlocks at level 74 will allows you leave a Hellsgate after attacking the opponents with Hell’s Ingress or Egress.

Tempered Soul

This trait will unlock at level 78. Using this trait, you’ll be able to accumulate charges after using Soul Slice and Soul Scythe.

You can gather a maximum of 2 charges with this trait.

Shroud Gauge

This trait gets unlocked at level 80. The Shroud Gauge will replenish when you use Gibbet, Gallows, or Guillotine.

Enhanced Arcane Crest

Enhanced Arcane Crest gets unlocked at level 84. It’ll allow you to replenish your HP by giving you Crest of Time. This trait lasts for 10 seconds and offers a 100 Cure Potency.

Enhanced Shroud

Unlocks at level 86. Gives you Void Shroud when you use Void Reaping, Cross Reaping, or Grim Reaping.

Enhanced Arcane Circle

With this trait, you and your teammates will be able to get Circle of Sacrifice. It unlocks at level 88.

Reaper Role Actions

Second Wind

Unlocks at level 8 and it replenishes your HP with 500 Cure Potency.

Leg Sweep

Unlocks at level 10 and it can stun your opponent for 3 seconds.

Bloodbath

Unlocks at level 12 and the damage you receive is added to your HP. Bloodbath lasts for 20 seconds.

Feint

Feint unlocks at level 22 and it improves your defense by 10% against physical damage and 5% against magic damage.

The role action lasts for 10 seconds.

Arm’s Length

With this role action, you won’t receive any Knockback or Draw-in effects. It unlocks at level 22 and lasts for 10 seconds.

True North

Unlocks at level 50 and protects you from all direction requirements. It lasts for 10 seconds.