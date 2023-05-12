Interesting in more than just the quests? Try hunting down some rare monsters with the help of this Final Fantasy 13-2 Rare Monsters Locations guide.

To find hidden or rare monsters in Final Fantasy 13-2, you will need the Skill Fragment ‘Battle Mania’ as it increases the chances to spot otherwise hidden rare monsters.

You can get this Skill Fragment from the lower left room of Xanadu Palace.

Final Fantasy 13-2 Rare Monsters Locations

Metal Cactus

Location. It’s hit and run type monster that can be found in Dying World AF700. May drop Hermes shoes versatile booster.

Cactuar

Location. It’s Porcupine fish and can be found in Great Plains Arukakiruti. May drop Chocobo’s tail orb.

Hungry Joe

Location. It can be found in Bilge Ruins AF005 and may drop Phoenix Tail or Fragments of Life.

Ten Metal Jabot

Location. It can be found in Great Plains Arukakiruti and may drop Hermes’ Shoes.

Moblin

Location. It can be found Great Plains Arukakiruti.

Yasha

Location. It can be found in Vile Peaks AF010.

Rangda

Location. It will be in the new bodum and you will have to go the pier east of Nora house.

Leyak

Location. It will be found in sunless water scape and make sure improved moogle throw is turned on.

Chichu

Location. It will be found in the argillite steep and throw moogle in the red flowers.

Nanochu

Location. It will be on the middle island clear water springs.

Gigantuar

Location. It will be in same location as above just a little bit west on the map.

Silver Chocobo

Location. It will be found in alternative academia and throw the moogle in middle of holographic projection with improved moogle throw enabled.

Golden Chocobo

Location. It is found in the dying world 700 AF.

Cactuarama

Location. It is found in a dying world and go to captuarama.

Twilight Odin

Location. It can be found 10 AF first time and will have to go to 100 AF to fight it again and it will be quite hard.

Don Tonberry

Location. It can be found in Bilge Ruins, tunnel bridge AF100.

You can refer to our Hidden Monsters Locations guide to find the hard-to-get Monsters in Final Fantasy 13-2. If you face trouble locating these monsters, let us know in comments and we will help you out.