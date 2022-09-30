FIFA 23 Best Young Strikers

Young players provide greater value to the FIFA 23 career mode as they have the potential to reach higher ratings and are always popular picks.

Strikers and Center-Forwards are even more appealing options since they have some of the highest potential and overall ratings in the game.

Players have a plethora of talent to choose from so selecting the best options for your team can be pretty jarring.

Therefore, the following guide will list down the highest-rated young strikers in the game as well as look at some of the best young striker options for your team.

FIFA 23 Young Strikers

FIFA 23 career mode gives players the freedom to build upon their club and teams as they please.

Building a strong team requires talented players, and while you can go and splurge out on the highest-rated players, it may be better to invest your funds in better places.

Funds are limited at the start of your career mode which makes going for younger talent a more viable option.

Younger players are cheaper options that may have a lower overall rating however they have huge potential ratings that can be achieved through more game time.

Below are the best Young Strikers and Center Forwards in the game.

FIFA 23 Highest Ranked Best Young Strikers

The following table shows the best young strikers and center-forwards in FIFA 23, the table has been sorted by the players’ current overall rating.

(Note: OR: Overall Rating, PR: Potential Rating)

Name OR PR Position Age Team Kylian Mbappé 91 95 ST, LW 23 Paris Saint-Germain Erling Haaland 88 94 ST 22 Manchester City Lautaro Martínez 85 89 ST 25 Inter Milan João Félix 83 91 CF, ST 22 Atlético Madrid Alexander Isak 82 86 ST 22 Newcastle Victor Osimhen 80 88 ST 23 Napoli Donyell Malen 79 85 ST 23 Borussia Dortmund Luka Jović 79 84 ST 24 Fiorentina Kasper Dolberg 79 83 ST 24 OGC Nice Dušan Vlahović 78 85 ST 22 Juventus Jonathan David 78 86 ST 22 LOSC Lille Amine Gouiri 78 85 ST, LM 22 Stade Rennais Tammy Abraham 78 86 ST 24 Roma Arthur Cabral 77 85 ST 24 Fiorentina Luis Javier Suárez 77 86 ST, LM, CAM 24 Olympique de Marseille Patson Daka 77 84 ST 23 Leicester City Nicolás González 77 83 ST, LW 24 Fiorentina Saša Kalajdžić 77 82 ST 25 Wolverhampton Wanderers Darwin Núñez 76 85 ST 23 Liverpool Adam Hložek 76 87 ST, LM, RM 20 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Myron Boadu 76 85 ST 21 AS Monaco Mërgim Berisha 75 80 ST 24 FC Augsburg Juan Camilo Hernández 75 81 ST, RM, LM 23 Columbus Crew Odsonne Édouard 75 83 ST 24 Crystal Palace

FIFA 22 Best Young STs

Name OR PR Position Age Team Kylian Mbappé 91 95 ST, LW 23 Paris Saint-Germain Erling Haaland 88 94 ST 22 Manchester City Lautaro Martínez 85 89 ST 25 Inter Milan João Félix 83 91 CF, ST 22 Atlético Madrid Alexander Isak 82 86 ST 22 Newcastle Victor Osimhen 80 88 ST 23 Napoli Donyell Malen 79 85 ST 23 Borussia Dortmund

Not a surprise that FIFA 23’s cover star Kylian Mbappé is not only the highest-rated young player in the game he is also the highest-rated overall player (tied with Lewandowski, Messi, Benzema, and De Bruyne).

The French striker has a huge potential rating of 95 and his best attributes include his 93 finishing, 97 sprint speed, and 97 acceleration.

Erling Haaland comes in second with an 88 overall rating and a 94 potential rating. His best attributes include 94 Finishing, 94 Shot Power, and 94 Sprint Speed.

João Félix, though only 83 rated has a huge potential rating of 91. His 85+ rated stats in Dribbling, Agility, and Ball Control are most noteworthy.

The Argentine Lautaro Martinez comes in next, his overall 85 rating can reach a potential 89. His best stats include 88 Jumping, 89 Balance, and 89 Reactions.

The Newcastle striker Alexander Isak is another great option. Players can boost his 82 rating to a potential 86. Noteworthy stats include 84 Volleys, 85 Sprint Speed and 86 Attack Positioning.

Victor Osimhen has seen his FIFA stats grow after a great season with Napoli. The 80-rated Nigerian can see his rating go up to 88. His best attributes include 85 Finishing, 92 Sprint Speed, and 88 Jumping.

Donyell Malen is the only striker on this list with a sub-80 overall rating, 79. Don’t let this fool you as the BVB striker excels a few on the list in speed ratings with 84 Agility, 90 Sprint Speed, and 90 Acceleration. With enough experience, he can reach a potential 85 rating.