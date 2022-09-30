FIFA 23 Best Young Goalkeepers (TOP 30)

If you want to make a brilliant team that can win you titles in FIFA 23, you must have a good goalkeeper at your side. A goalkeeper is an anchor when it comes to your defense. If you’re struggling with making a good team with the best goalkeeper, here is a list of the 30 best young goalkeepers in FIFA 23.

But how can one choose a good Goalkeeper? Well, in this regard, check the stats. To select the best goalkeeper, look for a player with excellent Diving skills, Reflexes, Agility, Positioning, and most importantly handling.

List of best young goalkeepers in FIFA 23

Player Name Age Club Value Predicted Potential Gianluigi Donnarumma 23 Paris Saint-Germain £103M 92 Gregor Kobel 24 Borussia Dortmund £39.5M 84 Illan Meslier 22 Leeds United £16.5M 84 Altay Bayindir 24 Fenerbache £14.5M 84 Florian Muller 24 VfB Stuttgart £7.5M 82 Justin Bijlow 24 Feyenoord £20M 85 Robert Sanchez 24 Brighton & Hove Albion £12M 83 Luis Maximiano 23 Lazio £20M 85 Maarten Vandevoordt 20 Genk £3M 84 Andriy Lunin 23 Real Madrid £9.5M 85 Alban Lafont 23 FC Nantes £28M 83 Giorgi Mamardashvili 21 Valencia CF £9M 83 Aleksandr Maksimenko 24 Spartak Moscow £6M 81 Diogo Costa 23 FC Porto £5.6M 85 Etienne Green 22 AS Saint-Étienne £3.8M 81 Lautaro Morales 22 Newell’s Old Boys (on loan from Club Atlético Lanús) £4.3M 85 Ersin Destanoğlu 21 Beşiktaş JK £3.8M 80 İrfan Eğribayat 24 Fenerbahçe SK £3.9M 80 Maduka Okoye 23 Watford £3.1M 81 Maarten Vandevoordt 20 KRC Genk £3.7M 87 Finn Dahmen 24 1. FSV Mainz 05 £2.7M 80 Jay Gorter 22 Ajax £2.3M 80 Iñaki Peña 23 FC Barcelona £2.3M 80 Kjell Scherpen 22 SBV Vitesse £2.6M 81 Doğan Alemdar 19 Stade Rennais FC £2.1M 83 Berke Özer 22 Portimonense S.C £2.2M 80 Mile Svilar 23 AS Roma £2.2M 80 Mike Maignan 27 AC Milan £70.5M 90 Alisson 29 Liverpool £79M 90 Ederson 29 Manchester City £84.5M 91

Gainluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma tops the list if you want to make one of the best Goalkeepers in FIFA 23. The 23 old goalie has an overall potential of 88, on the other hand, the predicted potential of a huge 92 makes Donnarumma one of the best goalkeepers ever.

If you look at the stats, he has a rating of 91 in diving, handling 83, reflexes 90, positioning 85, and reactions 85 in the last season.

Gregor Kobel

Kobel is now with the Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. He’s the second-best goalkeeper on this list yet the No 1 choice for the team. He’s the most expensive Goalkeeper in the history of the Bundesliga. This shows how good he is.

The 24-year-old goalie has a solid rating of 78 handling, 77 kicking, and 77 reactions. Plus his 80 diving and 83 reflex is a cherry on top. Investing your time in building gameplay with Kobel will be advisable.

Alban Lafont

Assigned with the responsibility of his team at just the age of 22-speaks volumes about Lafont and his greatness. In Fifa 23, he is given a leadership trait.

If you wish to find the perfect balance of traits in a goalkeeper Lafont is a brilliant choice. Look at the stats 82 reflexes, 76 handling, 80 diving, and 74 positioning.

Altay Bayındır

The Turk player Bayındır, is said the tallest goalkeeper on this list. He has a height of 6’6”, and seems like a giant when he’s there to defend the ball.

Featured 113 times in the Fenerbahçe, he has a clean sheet record of 32 and has 4 caps. Brilliant stats of 81 reflexes, 79 diving, 73 handling, 77 positioning, and 71 kicking on last year’s season makes him a good option.

Illan Meslier

Last but not least is Meslier, the No 1 goalkeeper for Leeds. He is the youngest player on the list. With the spectacular performance in Ligue 2 on his debut, Meslier impressed everyone with his skills making Leeds United sign for £5.85 million.

Meslier has an overall potential rating of 85 with incredible skills, such as 81 reflexes, 73 positioning, 76 handling, 79 diving, and 73 kicking.