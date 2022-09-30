FIFA 23 Best Young Goalkeepers (TOP 30)

If you want to make a brilliant team that can win you titles in FIFA 23, you must have a good goalkeeper at your side. A goalkeeper is an anchor when it comes to your defense. If you’re struggling with making a good team with the best goalkeeper, here is a list of the 30 best young goalkeepers in FIFA 23.
But how can one choose a good Goalkeeper? Well, in this regard, check the stats. To select the best goalkeeper, look for a player with excellent Diving skills, Reflexes, Agility, Positioning, and most importantly handling.
List of best young goalkeepers in FIFA 23
|Player Name
|Age
|Club
|Value
|Predicted Potential
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|23
|Paris Saint-Germain
|£103M
|92
|Gregor Kobel
|24
|Borussia Dortmund
|£39.5M
|84
|Illan Meslier
|22
|Leeds United
|£16.5M
|84
|Altay Bayindir
|24
|Fenerbache
|£14.5M
|84
|Florian Muller
|24
|VfB Stuttgart
|£7.5M
|82
|Justin Bijlow
|24
|Feyenoord
|£20M
|85
|Robert Sanchez
|24
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|£12M
|83
|Luis Maximiano
|23
|Lazio
|£20M
|85
|Maarten Vandevoordt
|20
|Genk
|£3M
|84
|Andriy Lunin
|23
|Real Madrid
|£9.5M
|85
|Alban Lafont
|23
|FC Nantes
|£28M
|83
|Giorgi Mamardashvili
|21
|Valencia CF
|£9M
|83
|Aleksandr Maksimenko
|24
|Spartak Moscow
|£6M
|81
|Diogo Costa
|23
|FC Porto
|£5.6M
|85
|Etienne Green
|22
|AS Saint-Étienne
|£3.8M
|81
|Lautaro Morales
|22
|Newell’s Old Boys (on loan from Club Atlético Lanús)
|£4.3M
|85
|Ersin Destanoğlu
|21
|Beşiktaş JK
|£3.8M
|80
|İrfan Eğribayat
|24
|Fenerbahçe SK
|£3.9M
|80
|Maduka Okoye
|23
|Watford
|£3.1M
|81
|Finn Dahmen
|24
|1. FSV Mainz 05
|£2.7M
|80
|Jay Gorter
|22
|Ajax
|£2.3M
|80
|Iñaki Peña
|23
|FC Barcelona
|£2.3M
|80
|Kjell Scherpen
|22
|SBV Vitesse
|£2.6M
|81
|Doğan Alemdar
|19
|Stade Rennais FC
|£2.1M
|83
|Berke Özer
|22
|Portimonense S.C
|£2.2M
|80
|Mile Svilar
|23
|AS Roma
|£2.2M
|80
|Mike Maignan
|27
|AC Milan
|£70.5M
|90
|Alisson
|29
|Liverpool
|£79M
|90
|Ederson
|29
|Manchester City
|£84.5M
|91
Gainluigi Donnarumma
Gianluigi Donnarumma tops the list if you want to make one of the best Goalkeepers in FIFA 23. The 23 old goalie has an overall potential of 88, on the other hand, the predicted potential of a huge 92 makes Donnarumma one of the best goalkeepers ever.
If you look at the stats, he has a rating of 91 in diving, handling 83, reflexes 90, positioning 85, and reactions 85 in the last season.
Gregor Kobel
Kobel is now with the Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. He’s the second-best goalkeeper on this list yet the No 1 choice for the team. He’s the most expensive Goalkeeper in the history of the Bundesliga. This shows how good he is.
The 24-year-old goalie has a solid rating of 78 handling, 77 kicking, and 77 reactions. Plus his 80 diving and 83 reflex is a cherry on top. Investing your time in building gameplay with Kobel will be advisable.
Alban Lafont
Assigned with the responsibility of his team at just the age of 22-speaks volumes about Lafont and his greatness. In Fifa 23, he is given a leadership trait.
If you wish to find the perfect balance of traits in a goalkeeper Lafont is a brilliant choice. Look at the stats 82 reflexes, 76 handling, 80 diving, and 74 positioning.
Altay Bayındır
The Turk player Bayındır, is said the tallest goalkeeper on this list. He has a height of 6’6”, and seems like a giant when he’s there to defend the ball.
Featured 113 times in the Fenerbahçe, he has a clean sheet record of 32 and has 4 caps. Brilliant stats of 81 reflexes, 79 diving, 73 handling, 77 positioning, and 71 kicking on last year’s season makes him a good option.
Illan Meslier
Last but not least is Meslier, the No 1 goalkeeper for Leeds. He is the youngest player on the list. With the spectacular performance in Ligue 2 on his debut, Meslier impressed everyone with his skills making Leeds United sign for £5.85 million.
Meslier has an overall potential rating of 85 with incredible skills, such as 81 reflexes, 73 positioning, 76 handling, 79 diving, and 73 kicking.