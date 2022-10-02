FIFA 23 PC Performance Fixes

Lag and Performance related issues are the worst when it comes to experiencing a game and these are the two things that can ruin everything. FIFA 23 comes with a whole bunch of optimization and performance issues and we are going to look at how you can fix these PC issues in FIFA 23.

To no one’s surprise, this year just like the past many years, EA hasn’t been able to properly optimize their game and it has left the enthusiasts heartbroken to see their favorite game work so poorly even on high-end hardware.

FIFA 23 PC Performance Issue Fixes

FIFA 23 is facing a serious lag and stutter problem where when you are in the main menu, the GPU and CPU usage suddenly skyrocket, and the FPS drop significantly making the game super laggy.

On top of that, whenever a cut scene initiates, your PC will start to thermal throttle and the game will pretty much become unplayable with just 5-10 FPS.

This issue also happens when you pause the game. Everyone has been trying to fix the issue, but it seems like no solution has been found yet.

Although we have yet to receive any official word from EA as to when they will be fixing this issue but there are always some methods that you can try to optimize the overall performance of your PC.

Meet The Minimum Requirements

First and foremost, you have to make sure that your PC can handle the load you are about to put on it so, at the bare minimum, your system should meet the minimum game requirements.

The following are the minimum requirements for FIFA 23.

Operating system : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : Intel Core i5 6600k or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

: Intel Core i5 6600k or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 570

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 570 DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 100 GB available space

Following are the recommended requirements for FIFA 23.

Operating system : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit Processor : Intel Core i7 6700 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

: Intel Core i7 6700 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Memory : 12 GB RAM

: 12 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 100 GB available space

Optimize Your Settings

The first trick that you can try to make the situation better is by optimizing your in-game settings to improve your overall situation.

Below we have given the best possible settings for FIFA 23.

Resolution: Native Resolution

Native Resolution Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Frame Rate: No Limit on FPS

No Limit on FPS Dynamic Resolution Scale: Off

Off Strand Based Hair: Off

Off Rendering Quality: Medium

Medium MSAA Level: 0

You won’t be able to change your MSAA Level from within the game settings. You will have to go to This PC/Documents/FIFA 23. There will be a “FIFASetup” file. Open the file and inside change the MSAA Level to 0 from 1.

Update Your Driver

It is highly recommended to always have the latest version of the driver installed because a lot of the time, the problem will be patched with a new driver update.

Verify Integrity of Your Game Files

Often there can be an issue with game data such as a broken shader or a graphics file and that might not cause the game to malfunction completely, but it can create stuttering issues.

To verify the integrity of your game files on Steam.

Open Steam and Right-Click on FIFA 23 in the list on the left side of the screen. Select Properties and go to the Local Files tab. Click on “Verify Integrity of Game files”.

The game will take a bit to check all and files and after that, you can try to run it again.