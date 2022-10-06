FUT Champions Finals, the ultimate testing ground for the elite. FIFA 23’s Weekend League is where players grind it out against the very best for some of the best rewards in the game.

Now you might be wondering whether all the effort playing qualifiers to make it into the FUT Champion Finals and then competing in the finals, is worth your time.

To answer your question, we will be looking at the rewards that are in store for you if you have made it to the FUT Champs Finals.

The Best FUT Champion Rewards in FIFA 23

FIFA FUT Champions Weekend League is a weekly tournament that begins on Friday morning and continues along until Monday morning.

The days in between are spent qualifying for the tournament in the FUT Champions Play-Offs. Once you qualify you are ready to participate in the FUT Champs Finals.

Remember that achieving a good rank in the finals can earn you Qualification Points that allow you to skip the play-off process.

Players have to complete a total of 20 games and try to win as many as possible for a higher reward. Once all 20 games finish the reward can be collected immediately.

FIFA 23 FUT Champs Play-offs Rewards

Players also receive rewards for attaining different ranks during the qualifying phase of FUT Champs.

Rank 7

Points required to achieve rank: 4-11

Rewards: Attaining Rank 7 in the Playoff can earn you two Jumbo Premium Gold Packs.

Rank 6

Points required to achieve rank: 12-19

Rewards: Attaining Rank 6 in the Playoff can earn you a Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, two Gold Players Packs, and 400 FUT Champs Qualification Points.

Rank 5

Points required to achieve rank: 20-25

Rewards: Attaining Rank 5 in the Playoff can earn you two Rare Gold Packs, a Small Prime Gold Players Packs, and FUT Champs Qualification.

Rank 4

Points required to achieve rank: 26-31

Rewards: Attaining Rank 4 in the Playoff can earn you a Rare Gold Pack, two Mega Packs, and FUT Champs Qualification.

Rank 3

Points required to achieve rank: 32-35

Rewards: Attaining Rank 3 in the Playoff can earn you two Rare Gold Packs, two Small Prime Gold Players Packs, two Rare Gold Packs, and FUT Champs Qualification.

Rank 2

Points required to achieve rank: 36-39

Rewards: Attaining Rank 2 in the Playoff can earn you a Small Rare Gold Players Pack, a Prime Gold Players Pack, a Rare Mega Pack, and FUT Champs Qualification.

Rank 1

Points required to achieve rank: 40

Rewards: Attaining Rank 1 in the Playoff can earn you a Jumbo Rare Players Pack, a Rare Players Pack, a Mega Pack, and FUT Champs Qualification.

FIFA 23 FUT Champs Final Rewards

Players can receive a rank anywhere between 1 and 10 based on their match results. The following are rewards received upon achieving each rank.

Rank 10

Points required to achieve rank: 4-11

Rewards: Upon achieving Rank 10 players receive one Red Player Pick (A Choice between 3 player options), a Rare Mixed Players Pack, and 500 FUT Champions Qualification Points.

Rank 9

Points required to achieve rank: 12-23

Rewards: Upon achieving Rank 9 players receive one Red Player Pick (A Choice between 3 player options), a Prime Gold Players Pack, two Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 5000 FIFA coins, and 500 FUT Champions Qualification Points.

Rank 8

Points required to achieve rank: 24-35

Rewards: Upon achieving Rank 8 players receive two Red Player Picks (A Choice between 3 player options), a Prime Gold Players Pack, a Mega Pack, two Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 10,000 FIFA coins, and 750 FUT Champions Qualification Points.

Rank 7

Points required to achieve rank: 36-44

Rewards: Upon achieving Rank 7 players receive two Red Player Picks (A Choice between 4 player options), a Rare Players Pack, a Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 15000 FIFA coins, and 750 FUT Champions Qualification Points.

Rank 6

Points required to achieve rank: 45-50

Rewards: Upon achieving Rank 6 players receive two Red Player Picks (A Choice between 4 player options), a Rare Players Pack, a Jumbo Rare Players Pack, a Premium TOTW Pack, 25000 FIFA coins, and 1000 FUT Champions Qualification Points.

Rank 5

Points required to achieve rank: 45-50

Rewards: Upon achieving Rank 5 players receive three Red Player Picks (A Choice between 5 player options), a Rare Players Pack, an Ultimate Pack, a Premium TOTW Pack, 30000 FIFA coins, and 1250 FUT Champions Qualification Points.

Rank 4

Points required to achieve rank: 60-66

Rewards: Upon achieving Rank 4 players receive three Red Player Picks (A Choice between 5 player options), a Jumbo Rare Players Pack, an Ultimate Pack, a Premium TOTW Pack, 50000 FIFA coins, and 1250 FUT Champions Qualification Points.

Rank 3

Points required to achieve rank: 67-71

Rewards: Upon achieving Rank 3 players receive three Red Player Picks (A Choice between 5 player options), two Ultimate Packs, two Premium TOTW Packs, 75000 FIFA coins, and 1250 FUT Champions Qualification Points.

Rank 2

Points required to achieve rank: 72-75

Rewards: Upon achieving Rank 2 players receive three Red Player Picks (A Choice between 5 player options), two Ultimate Packs, two Premium TOTW Packs, 100000 FIFA coins, and 1250 FUT Champions Qualification Points.

Rank 1

Points required to achieve rank: 76-80

Rewards: Upon achieving Rank 1 players receive three Red Player Picks (A Choice between 5 player options), a Rare Players Pack, two Ultimate Packs, three Premium TOTW Packs, 100000 FIFA coins, and 1250 FUT Champions Qualification Points.