FIFA 23 Best Icons: Legendary Players To Dominate FUT

In general, Icon Cards in FIFA serves the purpose to honor the best players throughout the history of football, and FIFA 23 is no exception. This guide will show you the Best Icons Cards in FIFA 23 to dominate FUT.
To begin, Icon cards come in three variations: base, mid, and prime. Each one honors the player from the point when he drove his first step into football to the stage he became a global superstar.
Icon Cards normally boast a high overall rating but that is not all! They also come with special chemistry attributes to further assist you in dominating FUT.
FIFA 23 Best Icons
Aside from the previous legendary icon players, each year sees the introduction of a few new faces. Gerd Muller, Xabi Alonso, and Jairzinho are among the newly introduced Icons in FIFA 23, and they are without a doubt the best ones to have on your side.
Here’s a look at the newly introduced Icons.
Gerd Müller
Gerd Müller held the status of the staple of the German FP for quite some years and makes it to the Icons in FIFA 23. In fact, he’s the highest-rated icon for this iteration of FIFA.
This brutal German striker wore the Germany jersey only 62 times and managed 68 goals out of it. He also holds the record of scoring 365 times during the span of his career.
Furthermore, he has a Golden Boot (1970) to his name, and he led West Germany to a FIFA World Cup 1974 victory. In FUT 23, he has a 94 overall in his highest-rated card.
Xabi Alonso
Xabi Alonso is a solid midfielder from Spain who also showed off his skills in various clubs including Liverpool, and Real Madrid.
He achieved great success in this endeavor and has many feathers in his cap, including a World Cup for Spain and two UEFA Championships one each for Liverpool and Real Madrid.
However, his low stats in comparison to the other new faces in the Icons may deceive you, but rest assured, he will be an incredible asset to any team.
Jairzinho
Jairzinho, the Brazilian winger, needs no introduction and should be a constant on the wing in any FUT. He’s a decent card with above-average speed, pace, and dribbling stats.
He amazed many with his technique and skills, for instance, scoring a goal in every single match of the 1970 FIFA World Cup and single-handedly leading his team to victory.
All Icons list
Most icons from the previous FIFA iteration are usually included in the next one with a few changes; the same is the case with FIFA 23.
Therefore, you’ll see similar faces from FIFA 22 that will carry over to FIFA 23 as far as icon cards are concerned. The following is the list of Icon Cards featured in FIFA 23.
- Hernan Crespo – Argentina
- Juan Roman Riquelme – Argentina
- Juan Sebastian Veron – Argentina
- Javier Zanetti – Argentina
- Carlos Alberto – Brazil
- Cafu – Brazil
- Roberto Carlos – Brazil
- Garrincha – Brazil
- Jairzinho – Brazil
- Kaka – Brazil
- Pele – Brazil
- Rivaldo – Brazil
- Ronaldinho – Brazil
- Ronaldo – Brazil
- Socrates – Brazil
- Hristo Stoichkov – Bulgaria
- Samuel Eto’o – Cameroon
- Davor Suker – Croatia
- Petr Cech – Czech Republic
- Pavel Nedved – Czech Republic
- Michael Laudrup – Denmark
- Peter Schmeichel – Denmark
- John Barnes – England
- David Beckham – England
- Sol Campbell – England
- Ashley Cole – England
- Rio Ferdinand – England
- Steven Gerrard – England
- Frank Lampard – England
- Gary Lineker – England
- Bobby Moore – England
- Michael Owen – England
- Wayne Rooney – England
- Paul Scholes – England
- Alan Shearer – England
- Ian Wright – England
- Jari Litmanen – Finland
- Lauren Blanc – France
- Eric Cantona – France
- Marcel Desailly – France
- Theirry Henry – France
- Claude Makelele – France
- Emmanuel Petit – France
- Robert Pires – France
- David Trezeguet – France
- Patrick Vieira – France
- Zinedine Zidane – France
- Michael Ballack – Germany
- Miroslav Klose – Germany
- Phillip Lahm – Germany
- Lothar Matthaus – Germany
- Gerd Muller – Germany
- Bastian Schweinsteiger – Germany
- Michael Essien – Ghana
- Ferenc Puskas – Hungary
- Roy Keane – Ireland
- Roberto Baggio – Italy
- Franco Baresi – Italy
- Fabio Cannavaro – Italy
- Alessandro Del Piero – Italy
- Gennaro Gattuso – Italy
- Paolo Maldini – Italy
- Alessandro Nesta – Italy
- Andrea Pirlo – Italy
- Christian Vieri – Italy
- Gianluca Zambrotta – Italy
- Gianfranco Zola – Italy
- Didier Drogba – Ivory Coast
- Luis Hernandez – Mexico
- Hugo Sanchez – Mexico
- Dennis Bergkamp – Netherlands
- Johan Cruyff – Netherlands
- Ruud Gullit – Netherlands
- Patrick Kluivert – Netherlands
- Ronald Koeman – Netherlands
- Frank Rijkaard – Netherlands
- Clarence Seedorf – Netherlands
- Marco van Basten – Netherlands
- Edwin van der Sar – Netherlands
- Ruud van Nistelrooy – Netherlands
- Robin van Persie – Netherlands
- George Best – Northern Ireland
- Eusebio – Portugal
- Luis Figo – Portugal
- Rui Costa – Portugal
- Gheorghe Hagi – Romania
- Lev Yashin – Russia
- Kenny Dalglish – Scotland
- Nemanja Vidic – Serbia
- Xabi Alonso – Spain
- Emilio Butragueno – Spain
- Iker Casillas – Spain
- Fernando Hierro – Spain
- Raul – Spain
- Carles Puyol – Spain
- Fernando Torres – Spain
- Xavi – Spain
- Henrik Larsson – Sweden
- Andriy Shevchenko – Ukraine
- Ian Rush – Wales
Icons removed from the game
Although each year introduces new faces, some are leftover as well and can’t make it to the Icons. FIFA 23 sees off Marc Overmars and Diego Maradona. EA has not specified the details for these departures, but here are the Icon cards that have been removed from FIFA 23:
- Deco
- Diego Maradona
- Filippo Inzaghi
- Marc Overmars
- Pep Guardiola
- Ryan Giggs
Apart from these, two players will now be included in FUT Heroes instead of Icons in FIFA 23. These include
- Jay-Jay Okocha – Nigeria
- Hidetoshi Nakata – Japan