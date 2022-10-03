FIFA 23 Best Icons: Legendary Players To Dominate FUT

In general, Icon Cards in FIFA serves the purpose to honor the best players throughout the history of football, and FIFA 23 is no exception. This guide will show you the Best Icons Cards in FIFA 23 to dominate FUT.

To begin, Icon cards come in three variations: base, mid, and prime. Each one honors the player from the point when he drove his first step into football to the stage he became a global superstar.

Icon Cards normally boast a high overall rating but that is not all! They also come with special chemistry attributes to further assist you in dominating FUT.

FIFA 23 Best Icons

Aside from the previous legendary icon players, each year sees the introduction of a few new faces. Gerd Muller, Xabi Alonso, and Jairzinho are among the newly introduced Icons in FIFA 23, and they are without a doubt the best ones to have on your side.

Here’s a look at the newly introduced Icons.

Gerd Müller

Gerd Müller held the status of the staple of the German FP for quite some years and makes it to the Icons in FIFA 23. In fact, he’s the highest-rated icon for this iteration of FIFA.

This brutal German striker wore the Germany jersey only 62 times and managed 68 goals out of it. He also holds the record of scoring 365 times during the span of his career.

Furthermore, he has a Golden Boot (1970) to his name, and he led West Germany to a FIFA World Cup 1974 victory. In FUT 23, he has a 94 overall in his highest-rated card.

Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso is a solid midfielder from Spain who also showed off his skills in various clubs including Liverpool, and Real Madrid.

He achieved great success in this endeavor and has many feathers in his cap, including a World Cup for Spain and two UEFA Championships one each for Liverpool and Real Madrid.

However, his low stats in comparison to the other new faces in the Icons may deceive you, but rest assured, he will be an incredible asset to any team.

Jairzinho

Jairzinho, the Brazilian winger, needs no introduction and should be a constant on the wing in any FUT. He’s a decent card with above-average speed, pace, and dribbling stats.

He amazed many with his technique and skills, for instance, scoring a goal in every single match of the 1970 FIFA World Cup and single-handedly leading his team to victory.

All Icons list

Most icons from the previous FIFA iteration are usually included in the next one with a few changes; the same is the case with FIFA 23.

Therefore, you’ll see similar faces from FIFA 22 that will carry over to FIFA 23 as far as icon cards are concerned. The following is the list of Icon Cards featured in FIFA 23.

Hernan Crespo – Argentina

Juan Roman Riquelme – Argentina

Juan Sebastian Veron – Argentina

Javier Zanetti – Argentina

Carlos Alberto – Brazil

Cafu – Brazil

Roberto Carlos – Brazil

Garrincha – Brazil

Jairzinho – Brazil

Kaka – Brazil

Pele – Brazil

Rivaldo – Brazil

Ronaldinho – Brazil

Ronaldo – Brazil

Socrates – Brazil

Hristo Stoichkov – Bulgaria

Samuel Eto’o – Cameroon

Davor Suker – Croatia

Petr Cech – Czech Republic

Pavel Nedved – Czech Republic

Michael Laudrup – Denmark

Peter Schmeichel – Denmark

John Barnes – England

David Beckham – England

Sol Campbell – England

Ashley Cole – England

Rio Ferdinand – England

Steven Gerrard – England

Frank Lampard – England

Gary Lineker – England

Bobby Moore – England

Michael Owen – England

Wayne Rooney – England

Paul Scholes – England

Alan Shearer – England

Ian Wright – England

Jari Litmanen – Finland

Lauren Blanc – France

Eric Cantona – France

Marcel Desailly – France

Theirry Henry – France

Claude Makelele – France

Emmanuel Petit – France

Robert Pires – France

David Trezeguet – France

Patrick Vieira – France

Zinedine Zidane – France

Michael Ballack – Germany

Miroslav Klose – Germany

Phillip Lahm – Germany

Lothar Matthaus – Germany

Gerd Muller – Germany

Bastian Schweinsteiger – Germany

Michael Essien – Ghana

Ferenc Puskas – Hungary

Roy Keane – Ireland

Roberto Baggio – Italy

Franco Baresi – Italy

Fabio Cannavaro – Italy

Alessandro Del Piero – Italy

Gennaro Gattuso – Italy

Paolo Maldini – Italy

Alessandro Nesta – Italy

Andrea Pirlo – Italy

Christian Vieri – Italy

Gianluca Zambrotta – Italy

Gianfranco Zola – Italy

Didier Drogba – Ivory Coast

Luis Hernandez – Mexico

Hugo Sanchez – Mexico

Dennis Bergkamp – Netherlands

Johan Cruyff – Netherlands

Ruud Gullit – Netherlands

Patrick Kluivert – Netherlands

Ronald Koeman – Netherlands

Frank Rijkaard – Netherlands

Clarence Seedorf – Netherlands

Marco van Basten – Netherlands

Edwin van der Sar – Netherlands

Ruud van Nistelrooy – Netherlands

Robin van Persie – Netherlands

George Best – Northern Ireland

Eusebio – Portugal

Luis Figo – Portugal

Rui Costa – Portugal

Gheorghe Hagi – Romania

Lev Yashin – Russia

Kenny Dalglish – Scotland

Nemanja Vidic – Serbia

Xabi Alonso – Spain

Emilio Butragueno – Spain

Iker Casillas – Spain

Fernando Hierro – Spain

Raul – Spain

Carles Puyol – Spain

Fernando Torres – Spain

Xavi – Spain

Henrik Larsson – Sweden

Andriy Shevchenko – Ukraine

Ian Rush – Wales

Icons removed from the game

Although each year introduces new faces, some are leftover as well and can’t make it to the Icons. FIFA 23 sees off Marc Overmars and Diego Maradona. EA has not specified the details for these departures, but here are the Icon cards that have been removed from FIFA 23:

Deco

Diego Maradona

Filippo Inzaghi

Marc Overmars

Pep Guardiola

Ryan Giggs

Apart from these, two players will now be included in FUT Heroes instead of Icons in FIFA 23. These include