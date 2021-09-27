FIFA 22 Wonderkids Guide

In this guide, we’ll go through a list of the best of FIFA 22 Wonderkids with the greatest potential. With our guide, you won’t face any issues picking the best upcoming talent for your Ultimate Team in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22 Wonderkids

Another year and another updated list of Wonderkids to pick from in FIFA 22.

Wonderkids are the rising stars in the FIFA franchise, ranging from under the age of twenty to above. You can choose your favorite Wonderkids to start your MyCareer mode in FIFA 22.

Below is a list of the best Wonderkids in FIFA 22 with their Name, Age, Club, Position (PO), Overall Rating (OVR), Potential (POT), and Market Value (VA).

Note: We’ve categorized the players in accordance with their highest Potential. Meaning, the list of players goes from the best to the worst in comparison with their latent talent.

Hence, you’ll see players with a higher overall at the below some with a lesser overall.