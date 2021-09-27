FIFA 22 Wonderkids Guide

By Syed Tayyab

In this guide, we’ll go through a list of the best of FIFA 22 Wonderkids with the greatest potential. With our guide, you won’t face any issues picking the best upcoming talent for your Ultimate Team in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22 Wonderkids

Another year and another updated list of Wonderkids to pick from in FIFA 22.

Wonderkids are the rising stars in the FIFA franchise, ranging from under the age of twenty to above. You can choose your favorite Wonderkids to start your MyCareer mode in FIFA 22.

If you’re looking for some decent goalkeepers, you might want to check out our guide that goes through the best keepers in FIFA 22.

Below is a list of the best Wonderkids in FIFA 22 with their Name, Age, Club, Position (PO), Overall Rating (OVR), Potential (POT), and Market Value (VA).

Note: We’ve categorized the players in accordance with their highest Potential. Meaning, the list of players goes from the best to the worst in comparison with their latent talent.

Hence, you’ll see players with a higher overall at the below some with a lesser overall.

Name Age Club PO OVR POT VA
Kylian Mbappé 22 Paris Saint-Germain ST 91 95 €185.5M
Erling Haaland 20 Borussia Dortmund ST 88 93 €125M
João Félix Sequeira 21 Atlético de Madrid CF 83 93 €82M
Gianluigi Donnarumma 22 Paris Saint-Germain GK 86 92 €88.5M
Jadon Sancho 21 Manchester United RM 87 92 €122.5M
Matthijs de Ligt 21 Piemonte Calcio CB 85 92 €101.5M
Phil Foden 21 Manchester City CAM 83 92 €81.5M
Trent Alexander-Arnold 22 Liverpool RB 86 91 €97.5M
Marcus Rashford 23 Manchester United LM 85 91 €85M
Kai Havertz 22 Chelsea CAM 83 91 €81.5M
Matvey SaFfonov 22 Russia nationa GK 72 91 €5.5M
Pedro González López 18 FC Barcelona CM 77 91 €24.5M
Dayot Upamecano 22 Bayern München CB 81 90 €54M
Vinícius Jr. 20 Real Madrid LW 80 90 €46.5M
Ansu Fati 18 FC Barcelona LW 76 90 €17.5M
Martin ØDegaard 22 Arsenal CAM 83 89 €58.5M
Lautaro Martinez 23 Inter ST 84 89 €64.5M
Mason Greenwood 19 Manchester United RM 78 89 €30.5M
Ryan Gravenberch 19 Ajax CM 78 89 €25M
Florian Wirtz 18 Bayer 04 Leverkusen CAM 78 89 €17.5M
Rayan Cherki 17 Olympique Lyonnais RW 73 88 €4.7M
Takefusa Kubo 20 Real Madrid RM 75 88 €13.5M
Jude Bellingham 18 Borussia Dortmund CM 79 88 €17.5M
Alessandro Bastoni 22 Inter CB 80 87 €29.5M
Harvey Elliott 18 Liverpool RW 73 87 €5.5M
Giovanni Reyna 18 Borussia Dortmund CAM 77 87 €16M
Josko Gvardiol 19 RB Leipzig CB 75 87 €7M
Christos Tzolis 19 Norwich City LW 74 87 €7M
Nuno Mendes 19 Sporting CP LWB 78 87 €21.5M
Jamal Musiala 18 Bayern München CAM 75 87 €10M
Jeremy Doku 19 Stade Rennais RW 77 86 €10M
Myron Boadu 20 AS Monaco ST 76 86 €16.5M
Maarten Vandevoordt 19 KRC Genk GK 71 86 €3.6M
Xavi Simons 18 Paris Saint-Germain CM 66 84 €1.8M

