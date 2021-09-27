FIFA 22 Wonderkids Guide

In this guide, we’ll go through a list of the best of FIFA 22 Wonderkids with the greatest potential. With our guide, you won’t face any issues picking the best upcoming talent for your Ultimate Team in FIFA 22.
FIFA 22 Wonderkids
Another year and another updated list of Wonderkids to pick from in FIFA 22.
Wonderkids are the rising stars in the FIFA franchise, ranging from under the age of twenty to above. You can choose your favorite Wonderkids to start your MyCareer mode in FIFA 22.
Below is a list of the best Wonderkids in FIFA 22 with their Name, Age, Club, Position (PO), Overall Rating (OVR), Potential (POT), and Market Value (VA).
Note: We’ve categorized the players in accordance with their highest Potential. Meaning, the list of players goes from the best to the worst in comparison with their latent talent.
Hence, you’ll see players with a higher overall at the below some with a lesser overall.
|Name
|Age
|Club
|PO
|OVR
|POT
|VA
|Kylian Mbappé
|22
|Paris Saint-Germain
|ST
|91
|95
|€185.5M
|Erling Haaland
|20
|Borussia Dortmund
|ST
|88
|93
|€125M
|João Félix Sequeira
|21
|Atlético de Madrid
|CF
|83
|93
|€82M
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|22
|Paris Saint-Germain
|GK
|86
|92
|€88.5M
|Jadon Sancho
|21
|Manchester United
|RM
|87
|92
|€122.5M
|Matthijs de Ligt
|21
|Piemonte Calcio
|CB
|85
|92
|€101.5M
|Phil Foden
|21
|Manchester City
|CAM
|83
|92
|€81.5M
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|22
|Liverpool
|RB
|86
|91
|€97.5M
|Marcus Rashford
|23
|Manchester United
|LM
|85
|91
|€85M
|Kai Havertz
|22
|Chelsea
|CAM
|83
|91
|€81.5M
|Matvey SaFfonov
|22
|Russia nationa
|GK
|72
|91
|€5.5M
|Pedro González López
|18
|FC Barcelona
|CM
|77
|91
|€24.5M
|Dayot Upamecano
|22
|Bayern München
|CB
|81
|90
|€54M
|Vinícius Jr.
|20
|Real Madrid
|LW
|80
|90
|€46.5M
|Ansu Fati
|18
|FC Barcelona
|LW
|76
|90
|€17.5M
|Martin ØDegaard
|22
|Arsenal
|CAM
|83
|89
|€58.5M
|Lautaro Martinez
|23
|Inter
|ST
|84
|89
|€64.5M
|Mason Greenwood
|19
|Manchester United
|RM
|78
|89
|€30.5M
|Ryan Gravenberch
|19
|Ajax
|CM
|78
|89
|€25M
|Florian Wirtz
|18
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|CAM
|78
|89
|€17.5M
|Rayan Cherki
|17
|Olympique Lyonnais
|RW
|73
|88
|€4.7M
|Takefusa Kubo
|20
|Real Madrid
|RM
|75
|88
|€13.5M
|Jude Bellingham
|18
|Borussia Dortmund
|CM
|79
|88
|€17.5M
|Alessandro Bastoni
|22
|Inter
|CB
|80
|87
|€29.5M
|Harvey Elliott
|18
|Liverpool
|RW
|73
|87
|€5.5M
|Giovanni Reyna
|18
|Borussia Dortmund
|CAM
|77
|87
|€16M
|Josko Gvardiol
|19
|RB Leipzig
|CB
|75
|87
|€7M
|Christos Tzolis
|19
|Norwich City
|LW
|74
|87
|€7M
|Nuno Mendes
|19
|Sporting CP
|LWB
|78
|87
|€21.5M
|Jamal Musiala
|18
|Bayern München
|CAM
|75
|87
|€10M
|Jeremy Doku
|19
|Stade Rennais
|RW
|77
|86
|€10M
|Myron Boadu
|20
|AS Monaco
|ST
|76
|86
|€16.5M
|Maarten Vandevoordt
|19
|KRC Genk
|GK
|71
|86
|€3.6M
|Xavi Simons
|18
|Paris Saint-Germain
|CM
|66
|84
|€1.8M