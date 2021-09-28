FIFA 22 Best Young Forwards Guide

Since there are a plethora of players to choose from, selecting the best talent for your team in the FIFA 22 Career Mode can get very confusing. This is why we’re here to help you out with this guide where we’ll be listing down the best young forwards that you can get in FIFA 22, specifically the ones that’ll give you the most bang for your buck.

FIFA 22 Best Young Forwards

As always, the career mode of FIFA 22 gives players full freedom to create their desired team in whatever manner they prefer. A talented team is needed to be able to progress continuously in career mode.

When you start out in the FIFA 22 career mode, you won’t have much money to play with, so you need to invest your money in the right places.

This is why you should go for up-and-coming younger talents. These young talents are relatively cheap, but don’t let their value fool you. They have immense potential and can rival even the best players in the football world once they gain enough experience.

Below, we’ve listed down some of the best Young Forwards that you can get in the game. For this table, use the following key:

PO- Position

OVR- Overall Rating

POT- Potential Rating

VA- Market Value

Name Age Club PO OVR POT VA Kylian Mbappé 22 Paris Saint-Germain ST, LW 90 95 €185.5M Erling Haaland 20 Borussia Dortmund ST 87 93 €125M João Félix Sequeira 21 Atlético de Madrid CF, ST 83 93 €82M Jadon Sancho 21 Borussia Dortmund RM, CF, LM 87 92 €122.5M Kai Havertz 22 Chelsea CAM, CF, CM 83 91 €81.5M Ferrán Torres 21 Manchester City RW, LW, ST 81 89 €58M Mason Greenwood 19 Manchester United RM, ST 78 89 €30.5M Kulusevski 21 Piemonte Calcio RW, CF 78 88 €31.5M Victor Osimhen 22 Napoli ST 79 87 €39.5M Donyell Malen 22 PSV ST 79 86 €36M Moise Kean 21 Paris Saint-Germain ST, RW 78 86 €32M Jonathan David 21 LOSC Lille ST 77 86 €24M Myron Boadu 29 AZ ST 76 86 €16.5M Alexander Isak 21 Real Sociedad ST 80 85 €33M Samuel Chukwueze 22 Villarreal CF RM, RW, CF 77 85 €23.5M Amine Gouiri 21 OGC Nice LW, ST, LM 77 84 €21.5M Patson Daka 22 RB Salzburg ST 77 84 €21.5M Luimo Boas Santos 21 Santos ST 79 79 €21M Matheus Bardeira 21 Sao Paulo ST 78 78 €17M Mathues Santos Carneiro Da Cunha 22 Hertha BSC CAM, LM, ST 79 76 €35.5M

To no one’s surprise, Mbappé tops the list with a whopping 95 Potential and 90 overall. Even though he’s on the more expensive side with a value of €185.5M, he’s still more than worth the investment.

Erling Haaland is another noteworthy name on the list. He’s been making constantly Borussia Dortmund proud with his insane shooting abilities and he’s only 21. This is the reason he’s garnered himself quite a hefty price tag, but he’s still more than worth the money.

Moving on to the cheaper side, Alexander Isak stands out from the rest. This promising Swedish talent is reminiscent of the legend Zlatan himself. This 6’4” attacker has insane shooting abilities and will be a great addition to your team.

Finally, coming in at a mere €16.5M, Myron Boadu is the cheapest player on this list and gives arguably the biggest bank for your buck. With a 76 overall and 86 potential, there’s a lot you’re getting for only 17M with this 20-year-old prodigy.