FIFA 22 Best FUT Formations Guide

Just like its previous iterations, FIFA 22 allows you to customize your FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Formation as per your desires. In this guide, we will get you up to speed with some of the best FIFA 22 FUT Formations and how you should set them up.

FIFA 22 Best FUT Formations

The Formation of your team in FIFA 22 should depend on the playstyle you prefer. Our guide takes into account the taste of different types of players and breaks down the four best FUT formations.

So, without further ado, let’s get started!

4-3-2-1 Formation

From the defensive point of view, you want your style to be balanced.

This Formation requires 35 Width for defense. This Formation makes your team quite compact, with the RB and LB tuck in slightly in the CB position, making your team very hard to break in general.

You may leave a bit of space over on the wings but given how Fifa 22 has worked until now, having that space allows you to focus more on the opponent’s penalty box.

Furthermore, the LCM and RCM will act as defenders in the defensive area. So, you can use one quick center back and one slow center back, and it’ll work for you.

As for the defense depth, we are using 55. Regardless of the points, you put in-depth, you’ll notice your CMs and defenders carrying out a pretty good job of keeping ahold of the opponent’s offense.

Coming to the offense, you want your Build Up Play to be balanced and Chance Creation to be set at Direct Passing.

Set the offense width at 40. Your striker will basically be a hold-up player. You will notice that your RCM and LCM, as well as your LB, will push forward to help out the attackers, whereas your central midfielder will stay back and help out with the defense.

For the players in the box, choose the total number as 7. As for freekicks and corners, choose only 1 player, as otherwise, you’ll have a hard time defending a counter-attack.

Finally, to make this formation work, apply the following instructions to it:

“Stay Forward” to your center forward.

“Stay Central” to right and left forward.

“Stay Back While Attacking” to central defensive midfielder and right back and the two central defenders.

“Get Forward” to both left central midfielder.

“Balanced Attack” to right central midfielder and left-back.

4-1-2-1 Formation

This is one of the most overpowered formations that you can use in FIFA 22.

For the defense, set the style at balanced and both width and depth at 50.

For the offense, set the Build Up Play at either Fast Build-Up (if you have a good squad) or Balanced (if you are a beginner). For Chance Creation, choose either Forward Runs or Direct Passing.

As for the width, set it at 50. The players in the box should be 6, whereas players committed to both corners and freekicks should be 2.

Although you don’t have wingers and your offense is based in the center, you can use fast right back and left-back, who can effectively fill up the void of the wingers.

The through passes in this Formation are mainly what makes this Formation special.

Apply the following instructions to your players to make this formation work:

“Stay Back While Attacking” to all the defenders and CDM.

“Get into the Box for Cross” to RCM and LCM.

“Stay Forward” to CAM.

“Stay Forward” and “Get in Behind” to both strikers.

4-2-3-1 Formation

This Formation has been quite useful in every single FIFA edition.

For defense, choose the balanced style and set both width and depth at 50.

As for the offense, the Build Up Play should be set at Balanced, Chance Creation at Direct Passing or Forward Run, and width at 50.

The players in the box should be no more than 6, and the players committed to both corners and freekicks should be 2.

It is more of a classic build, with players in each position solely doing what they are supposed to, i.e., defending or attacking.

One of your CDMs will be helping out with the attack, while the other will stay back and keep the defense intact. Choose the faster of the two CDMs to help with the offense.

Having said that, apply the following instructions for this Formation to work:

“Stay Back While Attacking” to all the defenders and one of the CDMs.

“Cover Center” for both your CDMs.

“Get Forward” to one of the CDMs.

“Stay Forward” and “Get into the Box for Cross” to CAM.

“Stay Forward” and “Get in Behind” to the striker.

4-4-2 Formation

This is, again, one of the classic formations of FIFA.

For defense, choose the balanced style and 50 for both width and depth.

As for the offense, choose both Build Up Play and Chance Creation as balanced and width as 50.

When it comes to committing the players, choose 5 for the box and 2 for both freekicks and corners.

This Formation will set you up for a very attacking front trio, with wingers cutting in and helping the strikers break apart the defenses.

Furthermore, with your CMs covering the center, your midline and defense will stay intact.

Apply the following instructions to make this formation work: