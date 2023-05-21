FIFA 21 Wonderkids Guide

By Arqam

In the FIFA 21 Wonderkids guide, we will list all the young star player and their juicy stats, so that you can pick and choose all the best upcoming talent for you FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

With the new career mode of FIFA 21, we have a fresh overhaul with all new players added to the system.

With career mode, you will be able to play from the beginning and build your career with any of the young rising stars you want.

Wonderkids are these rising stars in FIFA who are in the under-20s category, and you can select them to start your career in the My Career mode in FIFA 21.

Here we have a complete list of best young players with Name, Age, Club, Position(PO), Overall Rating (OVR), Potential (POT), and Market Value (VA).

FIFA 21 Wonderkids

Name Age Club PO OVR POT VA
Jadon Sancho 20 Borussia Dortmund RM LM CAM 87 93 €124.000.000
João Félix 20 Atletico Madrid CF ST 81 93 €62.500.000
Vinícius Jr. 20 Real Madrid LW 80 93 €50.000.000
Erling Haaland 20 Borussia Dortmund ST 84 92 €92.000.000
Trincão 20 FC Barcelona RW LW CAM 78 91 €34.000.000
Sandro Tonali 20 Milan CDM CM 77 91 €24.000.000
Rodrygo 19 Real Madrid RW LW 79 90 €38.000.000
Ansu Fati 17 FC Barcelona LW RW 76 90 €17.000.000
Mason Greenwood 19 Manchester United RM ST 77 89 €24.500.000
Takefusa Kubo 19 Villarreal CF RM CM CAM 75 89 €13.500.000
Thiago Almada 19 Vélez Sarsfield CAM CM LW 73 89 €8.000.000
Phil Foden 20 Manchester City CAM CM 79 88 €38.500.000
Antony 20 Ajax RW LW 78 88 €31.000.000
Mohamed Ihattaren 18 PSV CAM RM CM 77 88 €22.000.000
Jonathan David 20 LOSC Lille ST CF CAM 77 88 €23.500.000
Eduardo Camavinga 17 Stade Rennais FC CM 76 88 €17.000.000
Bukayo Saka 19 Arsenal LM LWB RW 75 88 €13.000.000
Agustín Urzi 20 Club Atlético Banfield LM CM RM 73 88 €7.500.000
Pedri 17 FC Barcelona LM CAM 72 88 €6.000.000
Jérémy Doku 18 RSC Anderlecht 71 88 €4.800.000
Jude Bellingham 17 Borussia Dortmund CM LM RM 69 88 €3.500.000
Florian Wirtz 17 Bayer 04 Leverkusen CAM RM 68 88 €3.300.000
Rayan Cherki 17 Olympique Lyonnais CAM RM LM 67 88 €3.200.000
Giovanni Reyna 17 Borussia Dortmund LM CAM 68 87 €3.000.000
Boubacar Kamara 20 Olympique de Marseille CDM CB 79 87 €36.500.000
Dejan Kulusevski 20 Juventus RW CAM 77 87 €23.000.000
Ozan Kabak 20 FC Schalke 04 CB 77 87 €21.500.000
Maxence Caqueret 20 Olympique Lyonnais CM CDM 75 87 €13.500.000
Myron Boadu 19 AZ ST 75 87 €13.500.000
Facundo Pellistri 18 Club Atlético Peñarol RM RW 71 87 €4.800.000

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Related Topics
About the Author
Arqam