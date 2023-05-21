In the FIFA 21 Wonderkids guide, we will list all the young star player and their juicy stats, so that you can pick and choose all the best upcoming talent for you FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

With the new career mode of FIFA 21, we have a fresh overhaul with all new players added to the system.

With career mode, you will be able to play from the beginning and build your career with any of the young rising stars you want.

Wonderkids are these rising stars in FIFA who are in the under-20s category, and you can select them to start your career in the My Career mode in FIFA 21.

Here we have a complete list of best young players with Name, Age, Club, Position(PO), Overall Rating (OVR), Potential (POT), and Market Value (VA).

FIFA 21 Wonderkids

Name Age Club PO OVR POT VA Jadon Sancho 20 Borussia Dortmund RM LM CAM 87 93 €124.000.000 João Félix 20 Atletico Madrid CF ST 81 93 €62.500.000 Vinícius Jr. 20 Real Madrid LW 80 93 €50.000.000 Erling Haaland 20 Borussia Dortmund ST 84 92 €92.000.000 Trincão 20 FC Barcelona RW LW CAM 78 91 €34.000.000 Sandro Tonali 20 Milan CDM CM 77 91 €24.000.000 Rodrygo 19 Real Madrid RW LW 79 90 €38.000.000 Ansu Fati 17 FC Barcelona LW RW 76 90 €17.000.000 Mason Greenwood 19 Manchester United RM ST 77 89 €24.500.000 Takefusa Kubo 19 Villarreal CF RM CM CAM 75 89 €13.500.000 Thiago Almada 19 Vélez Sarsfield CAM CM LW 73 89 €8.000.000 Phil Foden 20 Manchester City CAM CM 79 88 €38.500.000 Antony 20 Ajax RW LW 78 88 €31.000.000 Mohamed Ihattaren 18 PSV CAM RM CM 77 88 €22.000.000 Jonathan David 20 LOSC Lille ST CF CAM 77 88 €23.500.000 Eduardo Camavinga 17 Stade Rennais FC CM 76 88 €17.000.000 Bukayo Saka 19 Arsenal LM LWB RW 75 88 €13.000.000 Agustín Urzi 20 Club Atlético Banfield LM CM RM 73 88 €7.500.000 Pedri 17 FC Barcelona LM CAM 72 88 €6.000.000 Jérémy Doku 18 RSC Anderlecht 71 88 €4.800.000 Jude Bellingham 17 Borussia Dortmund CM LM RM 69 88 €3.500.000 Florian Wirtz 17 Bayer 04 Leverkusen CAM RM 68 88 €3.300.000 Rayan Cherki 17 Olympique Lyonnais CAM RM LM 67 88 €3.200.000 Giovanni Reyna 17 Borussia Dortmund LM CAM 68 87 €3.000.000 Boubacar Kamara 20 Olympique de Marseille CDM CB 79 87 €36.500.000 Dejan Kulusevski 20 Juventus RW CAM 77 87 €23.000.000 Ozan Kabak 20 FC Schalke 04 CB 77 87 €21.500.000 Maxence Caqueret 20 Olympique Lyonnais CM CDM 75 87 €13.500.000 Myron Boadu 19 AZ ST 75 87 €13.500.000 Facundo Pellistri 18 Club Atlético Peñarol RM RW 71 87 €4.800.000