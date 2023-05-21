FIFA 21 Best Young Midfielders Guide

A Midfielder has to lead the offensive play and offer support to your defense. Some players are better than others, so we’ve decided to create a list of FIFA 21 Best Young Midfielders.
FIFA 21’s Career Mode will present you with ample opportunities to further player growth. You can choose their positions, and the midfield is the most important one in the game.
We picked players who are age 20 or under with great potential and overall ratings.
PO – Position
OVR – Overall Rating
POT – Potential
VA – Market Value
FIFA 21 Best Young Midfielders
|Name
|Age
|Club
|PO
|OVR
|POT
|VA
|Jadon Sancho
|20
|Borussia Dortmund
|RM, LM, CAM
|87
|93
|£62.6m
|Erling Haaland
|20
|Borussia Dortmund
|ST
|84
|92
|£83.8m
|João Félix
|20
|Atletico Madrid
|CF, ST
|81
|93
|£16.25
|Sandro Tonali
|20
|AC Milan
|CDM, CM
|77
|91
|£16.7m
|Mason Greenwood
|18
|Man Utd
|RM, ST
|77
|89
|£13.1m
|Ferran Torres
|20
|Man City
|RM, LM, CF
|81
|89
|£23.9m
|Jude Bellingham
|17
|Borussia Dortmund
|CM, LM, RM
|69
|88
|£1.9m
|Pedro González López
|17
|Barcelona
|LM, CAM
|72
|88
|£5.4m
|Eduardo Camavinga
|17
|Rennes
|CM
|76
|88
|£10.8m
|Mohamed Ihattaren
|18
|PSV
|CAM, RM, CM
|77
|88
|£12.6m
|Riqui Puig
|20
|Barcelona
|CM, CAM
|75
|88
|£11.3m
|Moussa Diaby
|20
|Bayer Leverkusen
|LM
|81
|88
|£22.5m
|Phil Foden
|20
|Man City
|CAM, CM
|79
|88
|£17.6
|Ryan Gravenberch
|18
|Ajax
|CM, CDM
|71
|87
|£4.3m
|Boubacar Kamara
|20
|Marseille
|CDM, CB
|79
|87
|£15.3m
|Noni Madueke
|18
|PSV
|RM, ST
|70
|86
|£3.3m
|Aster Vranckx
|17
|Mechelen
|CM, CDM
|66
|86
|£1.2m
|Gustavo Assuncao
|20
|Familiaco
|CDM
|74
|86
|£8.6m
|Tete
|20
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|RM, CAM
|75
|86
|£10.4m
|Dwight McNeil
|20
|Burnley
|LM
|78
|86
|£14m
|Ryan Sessegnon
|20
|Spurs
|LM, LW, LB
|75
|86
|£10.4m
|Florentino
|20
|Benfica
|CDM, CM
|76
|86
|£10.4m
|Romario Baro
|20
|Porto
|RM, CAM
|73
|85
|£6.3m
|Yusuf Demir
|17
|Rapid Wien
|CAM, RW
|64
|85
|£880k
|Marcos Antonio
|20
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|CM
|72
|85
|£5.4m
|Orkun Kokcu
|19
|Feyenoord
|CAM, CM
|75
|85
|£9.5m
|Paulinho
|19
|Bayer Leverkusen
|CAM, RM
|74
|85
|£8.6m
|Joe Willock
|20
|Arsenal
|CAM, CM
|71
|85
|£4.5m
Many of these players are capable of playing more positions than the main ones we’ve mentioned.
Jadon Sancho is part of the Borussia Dortmund club, which gives him great value. He is also extremely versatile because of the different positions he is able to play well in.
Erling Håland served well as a midfielder for English clubs Nottingham Forest, Leeds United, and Manchester City.
He was able to win 34 caps for Norway and has high value as well as potential.
Pretty much every player we’ve listed will prove as good signings, but some have a better chance than the rest.
Jude Bellingham seems like an attractive choice because of his age and value, so try and spring for him during the next opportunity you get for a transfer.
Not all of these players will be available right away, and a lot of them will require a ton of training if you want them to get far.
For this reason, you should focus on giving them a lot of focus and time out on the field instead of keeping them benched.