In this FIFA 21 Best Women Players guide, we will take a look at all the women player’s stats and why they would be the best picks for your Ultimate Team in FIFA 21.

We saw the list for best male players on the 9th of September, where Lionel Messi took the lead. Here we will take a look at the female players.

Let’s get started:

Now we will take a look at the best female players in FIFA 21. OVR in the table stands for Overall Rating, and POT stands for potential.

FIFA 21 Best Women Players

Name Country Age Positions OVR POT Megan Rapinoe United States 35 LW, LM 93 93 Wendie Renard France 30 CB 92 92 Samantha Kerr Australia 27 ST, LW 92 93 Vivianne Miedema Netherlands 24 ST 91 94 Amandine Henry France 31 CDM, CM 91 91 Dzsenifer Marozsán Germany 28 CAM, LM, CM 91 91 Eugénie Le Sommer France 31 ST, LW, CAM 90 90 Lucy Bronze England 28 RB, CM 90 90 Caroline Graham Hansen Norway 25 RM, CAM, ST 90 93 Tobin Heath United States 32 RW, CAM, LW 90 90 Alex Morgan United States 31 ST 90 90 Lieke Martens Netherlands 27 LW, CAM 89 89 Christine Sinclair Canada 37 ST, CAM 89 89 Saki Kumagai Japan 29 CB, CDM 88 88 Julie Ertz United States 28 CDM, CB 88 89 Carli Lloyd United States 38 CM, ST 88 88 Alexandra Popp Germany 29 ST, LM 88 88 Becky Sauerbrunn United States 35 CB, RB 88 88 Kim Little Scotland 30 CAM, CM 87 87 Lindsey Horan United States 26 CAM, CM 87 90 Amel Majri France 27 LM, LB 87 87 Sara Däbritz Germany 25 CM, LM, CAM 86 91 Nilla Fischer Sweden 36 CB 86 86 Alyssa Naeher United States 32 GK 86 86 Jackie Groenen Netherlands 25 CM, CAM 85 87 Sarah Bouhaddi France 33 GK 85 85 Fran Kirby England 27 CAM, ST, CM 85 86 Caroline Seger Sweden 35 CM, CDM 85 85 Steph Houghton England 32 CB 85 85 Ashlyn Harris United States 34 GK 85 85 Kelley O’Hara United States 32 RB, LB 85 85 Sherida Spitse Netherlands 30 CDM, CM 84 84 Abby Erceg New Zealand 30 CB 84 84 Rose Lavelle United States 25 CAM, CM 84 88 Sophie Schmidt Canada 32 CM, CDM, CB 84 84 Svenja Huth Germany 29 RM, ST, LM 84 84 Jenni Hermoso Spain 30 ST, CAM 84 84 Hedvig Lindahl Sweden 37 GK 84 84 Crystal Dunn United States 28 LB, RB, LM 84 84 Giulia Gwinn Germany 21 RM, CAM, RB 83 90 Risa Shimizu Japan 24 RB 83 88 Emanuelly Barni Brazil 28 LM 83 83 Debinha Miri Brazil 28 ST 83 83 Lina Magull Germany 26 CM, CAM 83 86 Danielle van de Donk Netherlands 29 CAM, CM 83 83 Sari van Veenendaal Netherlands 30 GK 83 83 Adrianna Franch United States 29 GK 83 84 Kenti Robles Mexico 29 RB 83 83 Desiree Scott Canada 33 CDM, CM 83 83 Diana Matheson Canada 36 CM, CDM 83 83 Griedge Mbock France 25 CB 83 88 Leonie Maier Germany 28 RB, LB 83 83 Maren Mjelde Norway 30 CM, CB 83 83 Jordan Nobbs England 27 CM, RM 83 84 Karen Bardsley England 35 GK 83 83 Aya Sameshima Japan 33 LB, LM 83 83 Mana Iwabuchi Japan 27 ST, CAM, LM 83 83 Christen Press United States 31 ST, RM, LM 83 83 Ali Krieger United States 36 RB, CB 83 83 Yui Hasegawa Japan 23 LM, RM, ST 82 85

The best female player in FIFA 21 is Megan Rapinoe, with an overall rating of 93. She performed well in the World Cup.

Getting her would be a very good choice.

After that, we have Wendie Renard and Samantha Kerr, with an overall of 92. Their preferred position makes them a great choice.

Regardless if you choose anyone from the top 10, they would all be a good choice. Just keep in mind the position you need the player for