FIFA 20 Best Young Players, Wonderkids, and Hidden Gems Guide

This guide will talk about all the young players, wonderkids and hidden gems present in career mode in FIFA 20 that have the potential to become something great later on in the future and possibly the best players in their respective areas. We have tried our best to gather the names of all the best young players in this year’s FIFA with the highest potential rating, aged 20 or even younger.
FIFA 20 Best Young Players, Wonderkids and Hidden Gems
There have been some great upgrades and modifications in Career Mode.
Staring a new career with their favorite team is now much easier as well as turning them into league and continental champions using the transfer market and developing young players into superstars using astute management.
Classified on the basis of their basic position but all the possible playable positions are also listed for these great players.
Every high potential rating player has been mentioned here as well as the lesser-known players who would be willing to join smaller clubs.
Goalkeepers
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Position(s)
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|Value
|G Donnarumma
|20
|AC Milan
|GK
|85
|92
|£35.6m
|A Lafont
|20
|Fiorentina
|GK
|79
|88
|£13.2m
|A Lunin
|20
|Real Madrid
|GK
|76
|88
|£9.7m
|Diogo Costa
|19
|Porto
|GK
|70
|86
|£2.8m
|A Plizzari
|19
|AC Milan
|GK
|66
|84
|£1m
|G Bazunu
|17
|Man City
|GK
|59
|84
|£250k
|M Vandevoort
|17
|Genk
|GK
|63
|83
|£550k
|Luis Maximiano
|20
|Sporting CP
|GK
|70
|82
|£2.2m
|A Muric
|20
|Man City
|GK
|67
|82
|£1.2m
|C Fruchtl
|19
|Bayern Munich II
|GK
|65
|82
|£850k
|G Couke
|20
|Genk
|GK
|65
|82
|£850k
|C Olses
|18
|Racing Club
|GK
|62
|82
|£450k
|M Roffo
|19
|Boca Juniors
|GK
|62
|82
|£500k
|M Svilar
|19
|Benfica
|GK
|68
|81
|£1.2m
|K Scherpen
|19
|Ajax
|GK
|67
|81
|£1.2m
|I Meslier
|19
|Lorient
|GK
|66
|81
|£1m
|M Carnesecchi
|19
|Atalanta
|GK
|65
|81
|£850k
|Inaki Pena
|20
|Barcelona
|GK
|64
|81
|£725k
|K Grabara
|20
|Liverpool
|GK
|64
|81
|£725k
|L Plogmann
|19
|Werder Bremen
|GK
|63
|81
|£575k
|J Markovic
|17
|Slavia Potential Ratingaha
|GK
|67
|80
|£900k
|J Schendelaar
|18
|AZ Alkmaar
|GK
|65
|80
|£800k
|L Ureta
|20
|O’Higgins
|GK
|63
|80
|£600k
|N Shinton
|18
|Club Brugge
|GK
|62
|80
|£450k
|J Pourtau
|19
|Estudiantes
|GK
|62
|80
|£500k
|S Bajic
|17
|Saint-Etienne
|GK
|60
|80
|£300k
|L Chevalier
|17
|Lille
|GK
|58
|80
|£200k
Gianluigi Donnarumma is a young player who starts out as an outstanding shot-stopper and has the potential to become a great player in some years.
With a potential rating of 92 which is greater than any other goalkeeper with their current abilities in the game and Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak is a wonder kid who comes in second place with a rating of 91 this year.
Porto’s Diogo Costa is a hidden gem of a goalkeeper with a potential rating of 86 if he is you develop him properly.
Also, Gavin Bazunu of Manchester City is a hidden gem who can be bought by the teams not in the top division because of his low current ability and age.
Defenders
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Postions(s)
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|Value
|M de Ligt
|19
|Juventus
|CB
|85
|93
|£41.8m
|T Alexander-Arnold
|20
|Liverpool
|RB
|83
|89
|£26.4m
|I Konate
|20
|RB Leipzig
|CB
|79
|88
|£15m
|D Upamecano
|20
|RB Leipzig
|CB
|77
|88
|£11.9m
|W Saliba
|18
|Arsenal
|CB
|71
|88
|£3.9m
|Eduardo Quaresma
|17
|Sporting CP
|CB
|64
|88
|£800k
|Z Vanheusden
|19
|Standard Liege
|CB
|73
|87
|£6.6m
|Tomas Esteves
|17
|Porto
|RB
|65
|87
|£950k
|D Zagadou
|20
|Borussia Dortmund
|CB, LB
|79
|86
|£13.6m
|A Hakimi
|20
|Real Madrid
|LB, RB
|79
|86
|£13.2m
|J Kounde
|20
|Sevilla
|CB
|76
|86
|£9.7m
|E N’Dicka
|19
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|CB
|76
|86
|£9.2m
|B Kamara
|19
|Marseille
|CB
|75
|86
|£8.8m
|R James
|19
|Chelsea
|RB, CDM
|73
|86
|£5.7m
|J Todibo
|19
|Barcelona
|CB, CDM
|71
|86
|£4m
|E Ampadu
|18
|Chelsea
|CB, CDM
|67
|86
|£1.2m
|N Armini
|18
|Lazio
|CB
|66
|86
|£1.1m
|Diogo Dalot
|20
|Man Utd
|RB, LB, RM
|75
|85
|£8.4m
|P Retsos
|20
|Bayer Leverkusen
|CB, RB, LB
|75
|85
|£8.4m
|O Kabak
|19
|Schalke
|CB
|74
|85
|£7m
|M Aarons
|19
|Norwich
|RB
|72
|85
|£4.4m
|Nuno Tavares
|19
|Benfica
|LB, RB
|70
|85
|£3m
|N Cozza
|20
|Montpellier
|CB, LWB
|69
|85
|£1.8m
|Montero
|20
|Atletico Madrid
|CB
|68
|85
|£1.6m
|H El Kababri
|19
|Anderlecht
|RB
|65
|85
|£900k
|A Zagre
|17
|PSG
|LB, CM
|62
|85
|£550k
|K Hoever
|17
|Liverpool
|RB, CB
|62
|85
|£550k
|M Sarr
|20
|Nice
|CB, LB
|76
|84
|£8.8m
|T Tomiyasu
|20
|Bologna
|CB, CDM
|73
|84
|£5.3m
|A Bastoni
|20
|Inter
|CB
|72
|84
|£4.3m
|D Maresic
|19
|Sturm Graz
|CB
|72
|84
|£4.2m
|N Perez
|19
|Atletico Madrid
|CB
|70
|84
|£3m
|J Bogle
|18
|Derby
|RB
|69
|84
|£1.7m
|L Kelly
|20
|Bournemouth
|LB, CB
|68
|84
|£1.6m
|S van der Berg
|17
|Liverpool
|CB
|66
|84
|£1m
|J Vagnoman
|18
|Hamburg
|LB, LM, RB
|65
|84
|£900k
|O Solet
|19
|Lyon
|CB
|65
|84
|£925k
|Diogo Leite
|20
|Porto
|CB
|72
|83
|£4.2m
|C Dagba
|20
|PSG
|RB, RWB
|72
|83
|£4.1m
|K Ruegg
|20
|Zurich
|RB, CDM
|72
|83
|£4.1m
|Emerson
|20
|Real Betis
|RB
|71
|83
|£3.3m
|Ruben Vinagre
|20
|Wolves
|LWB
|70
|83
|£2.7m
|Diogo Queiros
|20
|Porto
|CB
|68
|83
|£1.6m
|M Salisu
|20
|Real Valladolid
|CB
|68
|83
|£1.6m
|L Mbe Soh
|18
|PSG
|CB
|67
|83
|£1.2m
|B Badiashile
|18
|Monaco
|CB
|67
|83
|£1.2m
|L Itter
|20
|Freiburg
|LB
|67
|83
|£1.3m
|J Beyer
|19
|Borussia M’gladbach
|RB, CB
|67
|83
|£1.3m
|Eric Garcia
|18
|Man City
|CB
|66
|83
|£1.1m
|C Cuesta
|20
|Genk
|CB
|66
|83
|£1.1m
|I Diveev
|19
|CSKA Moscow
|CB
|66
|83
|£1.1m
|Apa
|19
|Real Valladolid
|RB, RM
|66
|83
|£1.1m
|Nuno Mendes
|17
|Sporting CP
|LB
|64
|83
|£700k
Matthijs de Ligt is a wonder kid who singed with New Juventus makes his current and potential ability understandable and justified, even for his real-life price tag.
It would be very difficult that the Old Lady in FIFA 20 puts him up for sale again in the Career mode. Nonetheless it is important to mention in any best young players guide for his sheer talent and what he becomes down the road.
Center-back pairing RB Leipzig with Ibrahima and Dayot Upamecano are more likely to change clubs. The versatile talent of Dan-Axel Zagadou makes Borussia Dortmund defender look like a compelling target.
Panagiotis Retsos of Bayer Leverkusen is a best young player who is also a very likely candidate for our list because he is able to play at all positions across the backline bur his cost is the same as Diogo Dalot of Manchester United but they both are likely to be out of budget for some club.
Costing £3 million Nuno Tavares of Benfica is a more affordable option.
Midfielders
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Position(s)
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|Value
|K Havertz
|20
|Bayer Leverkusen
|CAM, RM
|84
|92
|£40.5m
|J Sancho
|19
|Borussia Dortmund
|RM, LM
|84
|92
|£39.2m
|T Almada
|18
|Velez Sarsfield
|CAM, LW, ST
|72
|92
|£5.7m
|P Foden
|19
|Man City
|CAM, CM
|76
|90
|£14.5m
|S Tonali
|19
|Brescia
|CDM, CM
|75
|89
|£11.4m
|A Mac Allister
|20
|Brighton
|CAM, CM
|75
|89
|£12.8m
|Kangin Lee
|18
|Valencia
|CAM, LM, RM
|76
|88
|£11m
|A Maier
|20
|Hertha Berlin
|CM, CDM
|76
|88
|£11.9m
|N Zaniolo
|19
|Roma
|CAM, CM, RW
|74
|88
|£10.6m
|T Kubo
|18
|Real Madrid
|RM, CF, CAM
|70
|88
|£3.2m
|E Palacios
|20
|River Plate
|CM, RM, CAM
|77
|87
|£12.3m
|D Rice
|20
|West Ham
|CDM, CB, CM
|77
|87
|£11m
|Ferran Torres
|19
|Valencia
|RM
|75
|87
|£10.1m
|A Davies
|18
|Bayern Munich
|LM, RM
|72
|87
|£5.7m
|Y Verschaeren
|17
|Anderlecht
|CAM, RM, LM
|72
|87
|£5.3m
|Riqui Puig
|19
|Barcelona
|CM
|71
|87
|£4.4m
|A Hlozek
|16
|Sparta Praha
|LM, ST, RM
|70
|87
|£3.1m
|A Urzi
|19
|Banfield
|LM
|69
|87
|£2m
|C Pulisic
|20
|Chelsea
|RM, LM
|79
|86
|£15.8m
|F Valverde
|20
|Real Madrid
|CM, LM, CDM
|77
|86
|£11.9m
|T Adams
|20
|RB Leipzig
|CDM, RWB
|76
|86
|£9.7m
|W McKennie
|20
|Schalke
|CM, CB, CAM
|76
|86
|£11m
|M Guendouzi
|20
|Arsenal
|CM, CDM
|75
|86
|£10.1m
|R Sessegnon
|19
|Spurs
|LM, LW, LB
|75
|86
|£9.7m
|Florentino
|19
|Benfica
|CDM, CM
|75
|86
|£8.8m
|G Chakvetadze
|19
|Gent
|LM, CAM
|74
|86
|£8.8m
|M Mount
|20
|Chelsea
|CAM, CM
|74
|86
|£8.8m
|Paulinho
|18
|Bayer Leverkusen
|RM
|71
|86
|£4.3m
|D Szoboszlai
|18
|Red Bull Salzburg
|CAM, RM, CM
|71
|86
|£4.3m
|G Maroni
|20
|Sampdoria
|CAM, LW, ST
|71
|86
|£4.4m
|H Traore
|19
|Empoli
|CAM, CM
|70
|86
|£3.3m
|C Ferreira
|19
|River Plate
|CM, CAM
|70
|86
|£3.3m
|M Gibbs-White
|19
|Arsenal
|Wolves
|70
|86
|£3.3m
|A Gomes
|18
|Man Utd
|CAM, CM, LW
|68
|86
|£1.6m
|P Pomykal
|19
|Dallas
|CAM, CM, RM
|68
|86
|£1.7m
|J Sands
|18
|New York City FC
|CDM, CB
|66
|86
|£1.1m
|Gelson Fernandes
|20
|Benfica
|CM
|76
|85
|£10.6m
|S Chukwueze
|20
|Villarreal
|RM, CF, RW
|76
|85
|£10.6m
|K Diatta
|20
|Club Brugge
|LM, RM, ST
|75
|85
|£9.7m
|J Larsen
|20
|Borussia Dortmund
|LM
|75
|85
|£9.7m
|I Hagi
|20
|Genk
|CAM, LW, RW
|74
|85
|£8.4m
|H Wolf
|20
|RB Leipzig
|CAM
|74
|85
|£8.4m
|M Diaby
|19
|Bayer Leverkusen
|LM
|74
|85
|£8.4m
|D McNeil
|19
|Burnley
|LM
|73
|85
|£6.2m
|M Shaparenko
|20
|Dynamo Kyiv
|CM, CDM, CAM
|73
|85
|£6.2m
|Jota
|20
|Benfica
|LM, RM, CF
|72
|85
|£5.3m
|Tete
|19
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|LM, CAM
|72
|85
|£5.3m
|D Lainez
|19
|Real Betis
|RM, LM, CAM
|72
|85
|£5.3m
|A Palaversa
|19
|Man City
|CM, CDM, CAM
|71
|85
|£4.4m
|Fernando
|20
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|LM
|71
|85
|£4.4m
|Miguel Luis
|20
|Sporting CP
|CM
|70
|85
|£3.4m
|B Soumare
|20
|Lille
|CM, CDM
|70
|85
|£3.4m
|R Vargas
|20
|Augsburg
|RM, LM
|70
|85
|£3.4m
|A Almendra
|19
|Boca Juniors
|CM, CDM
|69
|85
|£2m
|Sergio Gomez
|18
|Borussia Dortmund
|CAM, CM, LM
|68
|85
|£1.6m
|M Pellegrini
|19
|Estudiantes
|LM, CM, RW
|68
|85
|£1.7m
|Daniel Braganca
|20
|Sporting CP
|CM
|68
|85
|£1.7m
|R Gravenberch
|17
|Ajax
|CM, CDM
|67
|85
|£1.3m
|M Caqueret
|19
|Lyon
|CM, CDM
|67
|85
|£1.4m
|M Ihatteren
|17
|PSV
|CAM
|67
|85
|£1.3m
|Y Adli
|18
|Bordeaux
|CM, CAM
|66
|85
|£1.2m
|R Matondo
|18
|Schalke
|RM, LM
|65
|85
|£1.2m
|Marcos Antonio
|19
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|CM
|65
|85
|£1m
|L Agoume
|17
|Inter
|CM
|63
|85
|£700k
|A Perea
|18
|Atletico Nacional
|CDM, CM
|62
|85
|£550k
Kai Havertz and Jadon Sancho are the best young midfield players in FIFA 20 belonging to Bundesliga and they are also the club’s top two young players. But keep in mind they cost a lot more than a coffee from Starbucks.
Thiago Almada is one of South America’s most entertaining and exciting young players who plays for Man City in real life. He can play up-front as well as on the wing at only 18 years of age with a value of £6m in the beginning of Career Mode.
Forwards
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Position(s)
|Current Rating
|Potential Rating
|Value
|K Mbappe
|20
|PSG
|ST, RW
|89
|95
|£82.3m
|Joao Felix
|19
|Atletico Madrid
|CF, ST
|80
|93
|£24.6m
|Vinicius Jr
|18
|Real Madrid
|LW
|79
|92
|£19.8m
|Rodrygo
|18
|Real Madrid
|LW, RW, ST
|76
|89
|£12.3m
|C Hudson-Odoi
|18
|Chelsea
|RW, LW
|73
|89
|£7m
|Moise Kean
|18
|Everton
|ST
|76
|89
|£12.8m
|P De la Vega
|18
|Lanus
|RW
|70
|88
|£3.2m
|J David
|19
|Gent
|CF, ST, CAM
|73
|87
|£7.5m
|M Greenwood
|17
|Man Utd
|CF, RW, ST
|67
|87
|£1.3m
|Rafael Leao
|20
|Lille
|ST
|75
|86
|£10.1m
|J Kluivert
|20
|Roma
|LW, RW
|75
|86
|£10.1m
|Brahim
|19
|Real Madrid
|LW, RW
|73
|86
|£6.6m
|A Pinamonti
|20
|Inter
|ST
|71
|86
|£4.4m
|G Plata
|18
|Sporting CP
|LW, RW
|70
|86
|£3.2m
|J Hurtado
|19
|Boca Juniors
|ST
|70
|86
|£3.4m
|E Haland
|18
|Red Bull Salzburg
|ST
|69
|86
|£1.9m
|J Carranza
|19
|Banfield
|ST
|68
|86
|£1.7m
|A Gouiri
|19
|Lyon
|ST
|68
|86
|£1.7m
|P Pellegri
|18
|Monaco
|ST
|67
|86
|£1.4m
|B Saka
|17
|Arsenal
|LW, RW
|66
|86
|£1.1m
|J Doku
|17
|Anderlecht
|RW
|66
|86
|£1.1m
|M Odegaard
|20
|Real Madrid
|RW, CAM
|78
|85
|£12.8m
|C Stengs
|20
|AZ Alkmaar
|RW
|74
|85
|£8.4m
|M Cunha
|74
|RB Leipzig
|ST, CAM
|74
|85
|£8.4m
|R Nelson
|19
|Arsenal
|RW, LW
|72
|85
|£5.3m
|T Weah
|19
|Lille
|ST, LM
|69
|85
|£2m
|M Barrow
|20
|Atalanta
|ST
|69
|85
|£2m
|A Kutucu
|19
|Schalke
|ST, CF, RW
|68
|85
|£1.7m
|M Boadu
|18
|AZ Alkmaar
|ST
|67
|85
|£1.4m
|J Arp
|19
|Bayern Munich
|ST, LM
|67
|85
|£1.4m
|J Alvarez
|19
|River Plate
|ST
|67
|85
|£1.4m
|A Marin
|18
|Dinamo Zagreb
|LW, RW, CAM
|66
|85
|£1.2m
|R Brewster
|19
|Liverpool
|ST
|65
|85
|£1m
|Fabio Silva
|16
|Porto
|ST
|65
|85
|£950k
|E Smith Rowe
|18
|Arsenal
|LW, RW, CAM
|65
|85
|£975k
|R Piccoli
|18
|Atalanta
|ST
|64
|85
|£900k
|T Parrott
|17
|Spurs
|ST
|64
|85
|£875k
|Mollejo
|18
|Atletico Madrid
|RW
|64
|85
|£900k
|F Amuzu
|19
|Anderlecht
|LW
|70
|84
|£3.3m
|Abel Ruiz
|19
|Barcelona
|ST, LW
|68
|84
|£1.7m
|J Sargent
|18
|Werder Bremen
|ST
|67
|84
|£1.4m
|E Nketiah
|20
|Arsenal
|ST
|67
|84
|£1.4m
|D Jastrzembski
|19
|Hertha Berlin
|LW, LM, CAM
|66
|84
|£1.2m
|W Guebbels
|17
|Monaco
|ST
|64
|84
|£800k
|A Idah
|18
|Norwich
|ST
|63
|84
|£750k
Kylian Mbappe, as expected is still considered one of the best players and the potential ability to prove it. With an overall rating of 89 at the beginning of Career Mode and because of that not everyone will be able to afford him.
Joao Felix is the new guy at Atletico Madrid so he probably won’t be available to buy during the first transfer window but instead of him, you can maybe get Mason Greenwood of Manchester United in an affordable price as well who also has the potential to become a great striker in the game.
This is the end of our best young players guide. We hope this wonderkids guide will help you choose the player you want to get. If you want us to cover something else let us know. Have fun playing and give your opponent hell.