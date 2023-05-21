FIFA 20 Best Young Players, Wonderkids, and Hidden Gems Guide

This guide will talk about all the young players, wonderkids and hidden gems present in career mode in FIFA 20 that have the potential to become something great later on in the future and possibly the best players in their respective areas. We have tried our best to gather the names of all the best young players in this year’s FIFA with the highest potential rating, aged 20 or even younger.

FIFA 20 Best Young Players, Wonderkids and Hidden Gems

There have been some great upgrades and modifications in Career Mode.

Staring a new career with their favorite team is now much easier as well as turning them into league and continental champions using the transfer market and developing young players into superstars using astute management.

Classified on the basis of their basic position but all the possible playable positions are also listed for these great players.

Every high potential rating player has been mentioned here as well as the lesser-known players who would be willing to join smaller clubs.

Goalkeepers

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU... Name Age Club Position(s) Current Rating Potential Rating Value G Donnarumma 20 AC Milan GK 85 92 £35.6m A Lafont 20 Fiorentina GK 79 88 £13.2m A Lunin 20 Real Madrid GK 76 88 £9.7m Diogo Costa 19 Porto GK 70 86 £2.8m A Plizzari 19 AC Milan GK 66 84 £1m G Bazunu 17 Man City GK 59 84 £250k M Vandevoort 17 Genk GK 63 83 £550k Luis Maximiano 20 Sporting CP GK 70 82 £2.2m A Muric 20 Man City GK 67 82 £1.2m C Fruchtl 19 Bayern Munich II GK 65 82 £850k G Couke 20 Genk GK 65 82 £850k C Olses 18 Racing Club GK 62 82 £450k M Roffo 19 Boca Juniors GK 62 82 £500k M Svilar 19 Benfica GK 68 81 £1.2m K Scherpen 19 Ajax GK 67 81 £1.2m I Meslier 19 Lorient GK 66 81 £1m M Carnesecchi 19 Atalanta GK 65 81 £850k Inaki Pena 20 Barcelona GK 64 81 £725k K Grabara 20 Liverpool GK 64 81 £725k L Plogmann 19 Werder Bremen GK 63 81 £575k J Markovic 17 Slavia Potential Ratingaha GK 67 80 £900k J Schendelaar 18 AZ Alkmaar GK 65 80 £800k L Ureta 20 O’Higgins GK 63 80 £600k N Shinton 18 Club Brugge GK 62 80 £450k J Pourtau 19 Estudiantes GK 62 80 £500k S Bajic 17 Saint-Etienne GK 60 80 £300k L Chevalier 17 Lille GK 58 80 £200k

Gianluigi Donnarumma is a young player who starts out as an outstanding shot-stopper and has the potential to become a great player in some years.

With a potential rating of 92 which is greater than any other goalkeeper with their current abilities in the game and Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak is a wonder kid who comes in second place with a rating of 91 this year.

Porto’s Diogo Costa is a hidden gem of a goalkeeper with a potential rating of 86 if he is you develop him properly.

Also, Gavin Bazunu of Manchester City is a hidden gem who can be bought by the teams not in the top division because of his low current ability and age.

Defenders

Name Age Club Postions(s) Current Rating Potential Rating Value M de Ligt 19 Juventus CB 85 93 £41.8m T Alexander-Arnold 20 Liverpool RB 83 89 £26.4m I Konate 20 RB Leipzig CB 79 88 £15m D Upamecano 20 RB Leipzig CB 77 88 £11.9m W Saliba 18 Arsenal CB 71 88 £3.9m Eduardo Quaresma 17 Sporting CP CB 64 88 £800k Z Vanheusden 19 Standard Liege CB 73 87 £6.6m Tomas Esteves 17 Porto RB 65 87 £950k D Zagadou 20 Borussia Dortmund CB, LB 79 86 £13.6m A Hakimi 20 Real Madrid LB, RB 79 86 £13.2m J Kounde 20 Sevilla CB 76 86 £9.7m E N’Dicka 19 Eintracht Frankfurt CB 76 86 £9.2m B Kamara 19 Marseille CB 75 86 £8.8m R James 19 Chelsea RB, CDM 73 86 £5.7m J Todibo 19 Barcelona CB, CDM 71 86 £4m E Ampadu 18 Chelsea CB, CDM 67 86 £1.2m N Armini 18 Lazio CB 66 86 £1.1m Diogo Dalot 20 Man Utd RB, LB, RM 75 85 £8.4m P Retsos 20 Bayer Leverkusen CB, RB, LB 75 85 £8.4m O Kabak 19 Schalke CB 74 85 £7m M Aarons 19 Norwich RB 72 85 £4.4m Nuno Tavares 19 Benfica LB, RB 70 85 £3m N Cozza 20 Montpellier CB, LWB 69 85 £1.8m Montero 20 Atletico Madrid CB 68 85 £1.6m H El Kababri 19 Anderlecht RB 65 85 £900k A Zagre 17 PSG LB, CM 62 85 £550k K Hoever 17 Liverpool RB, CB 62 85 £550k M Sarr 20 Nice CB, LB 76 84 £8.8m T Tomiyasu 20 Bologna CB, CDM 73 84 £5.3m A Bastoni 20 Inter CB 72 84 £4.3m D Maresic 19 Sturm Graz CB 72 84 £4.2m N Perez 19 Atletico Madrid CB 70 84 £3m J Bogle 18 Derby RB 69 84 £1.7m L Kelly 20 Bournemouth LB, CB 68 84 £1.6m S van der Berg 17 Liverpool CB 66 84 £1m J Vagnoman 18 Hamburg LB, LM, RB 65 84 £900k O Solet 19 Lyon CB 65 84 £925k Diogo Leite 20 Porto CB 72 83 £4.2m C Dagba 20 PSG RB, RWB 72 83 £4.1m K Ruegg 20 Zurich RB, CDM 72 83 £4.1m Emerson 20 Real Betis RB 71 83 £3.3m Ruben Vinagre 20 Wolves LWB 70 83 £2.7m Diogo Queiros 20 Porto CB 68 83 £1.6m M Salisu 20 Real Valladolid CB 68 83 £1.6m L Mbe Soh 18 PSG CB 67 83 £1.2m B Badiashile 18 Monaco CB 67 83 £1.2m L Itter 20 Freiburg LB 67 83 £1.3m J Beyer 19 Borussia M’gladbach RB, CB 67 83 £1.3m Eric Garcia 18 Man City CB 66 83 £1.1m C Cuesta 20 Genk CB 66 83 £1.1m I Diveev 19 CSKA Moscow CB 66 83 £1.1m Apa 19 Real Valladolid RB, RM 66 83 £1.1m Nuno Mendes 17 Sporting CP LB 64 83 £700k

Matthijs de Ligt is a wonder kid who singed with New Juventus makes his current and potential ability understandable and justified, even for his real-life price tag.

It would be very difficult that the Old Lady in FIFA 20 puts him up for sale again in the Career mode. Nonetheless it is important to mention in any best young players guide for his sheer talent and what he becomes down the road.

Center-back pairing RB Leipzig with Ibrahima and Dayot Upamecano are more likely to change clubs. The versatile talent of Dan-Axel Zagadou makes Borussia Dortmund defender look like a compelling target.

Panagiotis Retsos of Bayer Leverkusen is a best young player who is also a very likely candidate for our list because he is able to play at all positions across the backline bur his cost is the same as Diogo Dalot of Manchester United but they both are likely to be out of budget for some club.

Costing £3 million Nuno Tavares of Benfica is a more affordable option.

Midfielders

Name Age Club Position(s) Current Rating Potential Rating Value K Havertz 20 Bayer Leverkusen CAM, RM 84 92 £40.5m J Sancho 19 Borussia Dortmund RM, LM 84 92 £39.2m T Almada 18 Velez Sarsfield CAM, LW, ST 72 92 £5.7m P Foden 19 Man City CAM, CM 76 90 £14.5m S Tonali 19 Brescia CDM, CM 75 89 £11.4m A Mac Allister 20 Brighton CAM, CM 75 89 £12.8m Kangin Lee 18 Valencia CAM, LM, RM 76 88 £11m A Maier 20 Hertha Berlin CM, CDM 76 88 £11.9m N Zaniolo 19 Roma CAM, CM, RW 74 88 £10.6m T Kubo 18 Real Madrid RM, CF, CAM 70 88 £3.2m E Palacios 20 River Plate CM, RM, CAM 77 87 £12.3m D Rice 20 West Ham CDM, CB, CM 77 87 £11m Ferran Torres 19 Valencia RM 75 87 £10.1m A Davies 18 Bayern Munich LM, RM 72 87 £5.7m Y Verschaeren 17 Anderlecht CAM, RM, LM 72 87 £5.3m Riqui Puig 19 Barcelona CM 71 87 £4.4m A Hlozek 16 Sparta Praha LM, ST, RM 70 87 £3.1m A Urzi 19 Banfield LM 69 87 £2m C Pulisic 20 Chelsea RM, LM 79 86 £15.8m F Valverde 20 Real Madrid CM, LM, CDM 77 86 £11.9m T Adams 20 RB Leipzig CDM, RWB 76 86 £9.7m W McKennie 20 Schalke CM, CB, CAM 76 86 £11m M Guendouzi 20 Arsenal CM, CDM 75 86 £10.1m R Sessegnon 19 Spurs LM, LW, LB 75 86 £9.7m Florentino 19 Benfica CDM, CM 75 86 £8.8m G Chakvetadze 19 Gent LM, CAM 74 86 £8.8m M Mount 20 Chelsea CAM, CM 74 86 £8.8m Paulinho 18 Bayer Leverkusen RM 71 86 £4.3m D Szoboszlai 18 Red Bull Salzburg CAM, RM, CM 71 86 £4.3m G Maroni 20 Sampdoria CAM, LW, ST 71 86 £4.4m H Traore 19 Empoli CAM, CM 70 86 £3.3m C Ferreira 19 River Plate CM, CAM 70 86 £3.3m M Gibbs-White 19 Arsenal Wolves 70 86 £3.3m A Gomes 18 Man Utd CAM, CM, LW 68 86 £1.6m P Pomykal 19 Dallas CAM, CM, RM 68 86 £1.7m J Sands 18 New York City FC CDM, CB 66 86 £1.1m Gelson Fernandes 20 Benfica CM 76 85 £10.6m S Chukwueze 20 Villarreal RM, CF, RW 76 85 £10.6m K Diatta 20 Club Brugge LM, RM, ST 75 85 £9.7m J Larsen 20 Borussia Dortmund LM 75 85 £9.7m I Hagi 20 Genk CAM, LW, RW 74 85 £8.4m H Wolf 20 RB Leipzig CAM 74 85 £8.4m M Diaby 19 Bayer Leverkusen LM 74 85 £8.4m D McNeil 19 Burnley LM 73 85 £6.2m M Shaparenko 20 Dynamo Kyiv CM, CDM, CAM 73 85 £6.2m Jota 20 Benfica LM, RM, CF 72 85 £5.3m Tete 19 Shakhtar Donetsk LM, CAM 72 85 £5.3m D Lainez 19 Real Betis RM, LM, CAM 72 85 £5.3m A Palaversa 19 Man City CM, CDM, CAM 71 85 £4.4m Fernando 20 Shakhtar Donetsk LM 71 85 £4.4m Miguel Luis 20 Sporting CP CM 70 85 £3.4m B Soumare 20 Lille CM, CDM 70 85 £3.4m R Vargas 20 Augsburg RM, LM 70 85 £3.4m A Almendra 19 Boca Juniors CM, CDM 69 85 £2m Sergio Gomez 18 Borussia Dortmund CAM, CM, LM 68 85 £1.6m M Pellegrini 19 Estudiantes LM, CM, RW 68 85 £1.7m Daniel Braganca 20 Sporting CP CM 68 85 £1.7m R Gravenberch 17 Ajax CM, CDM 67 85 £1.3m M Caqueret 19 Lyon CM, CDM 67 85 £1.4m M Ihatteren 17 PSV CAM 67 85 £1.3m Y Adli 18 Bordeaux CM, CAM 66 85 £1.2m R Matondo 18 Schalke RM, LM 65 85 £1.2m Marcos Antonio 19 Shakhtar Donetsk CM 65 85 £1m L Agoume 17 Inter CM 63 85 £700k A Perea 18 Atletico Nacional CDM, CM 62 85 £550k

Kai Havertz and Jadon Sancho are the best young midfield players in FIFA 20 belonging to Bundesliga and they are also the club’s top two young players. But keep in mind they cost a lot more than a coffee from Starbucks.

Thiago Almada is one of South America’s most entertaining and exciting young players who plays for Man City in real life. He can play up-front as well as on the wing at only 18 years of age with a value of £6m in the beginning of Career Mode.

Forwards

Name Age Club Position(s) Current Rating Potential Rating Value K Mbappe 20 PSG ST, RW 89 95 £82.3m Joao Felix 19 Atletico Madrid CF, ST 80 93 £24.6m Vinicius Jr 18 Real Madrid LW 79 92 £19.8m Rodrygo 18 Real Madrid LW, RW, ST 76 89 £12.3m C Hudson-Odoi 18 Chelsea RW, LW 73 89 £7m Moise Kean 18 Everton ST 76 89 £12.8m P De la Vega 18 Lanus RW 70 88 £3.2m J David 19 Gent CF, ST, CAM 73 87 £7.5m M Greenwood 17 Man Utd CF, RW, ST 67 87 £1.3m Rafael Leao 20 Lille ST 75 86 £10.1m J Kluivert 20 Roma LW, RW 75 86 £10.1m Brahim 19 Real Madrid LW, RW 73 86 £6.6m A Pinamonti 20 Inter ST 71 86 £4.4m G Plata 18 Sporting CP LW, RW 70 86 £3.2m J Hurtado 19 Boca Juniors ST 70 86 £3.4m E Haland 18 Red Bull Salzburg ST 69 86 £1.9m J Carranza 19 Banfield ST 68 86 £1.7m A Gouiri 19 Lyon ST 68 86 £1.7m P Pellegri 18 Monaco ST 67 86 £1.4m B Saka 17 Arsenal LW, RW 66 86 £1.1m J Doku 17 Anderlecht RW 66 86 £1.1m M Odegaard 20 Real Madrid RW, CAM 78 85 £12.8m C Stengs 20 AZ Alkmaar RW 74 85 £8.4m M Cunha 74 RB Leipzig ST, CAM 74 85 £8.4m R Nelson 19 Arsenal RW, LW 72 85 £5.3m T Weah 19 Lille ST, LM 69 85 £2m M Barrow 20 Atalanta ST 69 85 £2m A Kutucu 19 Schalke ST, CF, RW 68 85 £1.7m M Boadu 18 AZ Alkmaar ST 67 85 £1.4m J Arp 19 Bayern Munich ST, LM 67 85 £1.4m J Alvarez 19 River Plate ST 67 85 £1.4m A Marin 18 Dinamo Zagreb LW, RW, CAM 66 85 £1.2m R Brewster 19 Liverpool ST 65 85 £1m Fabio Silva 16 Porto ST 65 85 £950k E Smith Rowe 18 Arsenal LW, RW, CAM 65 85 £975k R Piccoli 18 Atalanta ST 64 85 £900k T Parrott 17 Spurs ST 64 85 £875k Mollejo 18 Atletico Madrid RW 64 85 £900k F Amuzu 19 Anderlecht LW 70 84 £3.3m Abel Ruiz 19 Barcelona ST, LW 68 84 £1.7m J Sargent 18 Werder Bremen ST 67 84 £1.4m E Nketiah 20 Arsenal ST 67 84 £1.4m D Jastrzembski 19 Hertha Berlin LW, LM, CAM 66 84 £1.2m W Guebbels 17 Monaco ST 64 84 £800k A Idah 18 Norwich ST 63 84 £750k

Kylian Mbappe, as expected is still considered one of the best players and the potential ability to prove it. With an overall rating of 89 at the beginning of Career Mode and because of that not everyone will be able to afford him.

Joao Felix is the new guy at Atletico Madrid so he probably won’t be available to buy during the first transfer window but instead of him, you can maybe get Mason Greenwood of Manchester United in an affordable price as well who also has the potential to become a great striker in the game.

This is the end of our best young players guide. We hope this wonderkids guide will help you choose the player you want to get. If you want us to cover something else let us know. Have fun playing and give your opponent hell.