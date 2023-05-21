FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Best Free Kick Takers – Best Free Kick Takers in FUT

Sometimes you have to create the opportunities yourself via runs behind the defense line, crosses into the box, and other risks you take from open play. But then there are occasions where the opportunities are already there waiting to be utilized. We are talking about set pieces like Free Kicks that are just in range of a potential goal.

Although your knowledge of the set piece itself including angle, power, and distance of the player wall matters, some players like Ronaldo, Bale, and Messi will perform much better no matter what happens than other players, thanks to their attributes and stats.

For that reason, today we will be discussing the FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Best Free Kick Takers that you should opt for, should you have one of them on your team.

FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Best Free Kick Takers

The list below is based around the attributes of the players of the respective big leagues. These stats account for the Free Kick accuracy and the curve that the player is capable of applying on the ball when striking it towards goal.

Although some players might lack in the overall attribute or rating, make no mistake, these are all killers when it comes to scoring from set pieces. Here are the top 15 Free Kick takers in FIFA 19 Ultimate Team in ascending order.

Lionel Messi

Club : FC Barcelona

: FC Barcelona Accuracy : 94

: 94 Curve : 93

Hakan Calhanoglu

Club : AC Milan

: AC Milan Accuracy : 93

: 93 Curve : 92

Sebastian Giovinco

Club : Toronto FC

: Toronto FC Accuracy : 93

: 93 Curve : 90

Miralem Pjanic

Club : Juventus

: Juventus Accuracy : 92

: 92 Curve : 86

Enis Bardhi

Club : Levante

: Levante Accuracy : 90

: 90 Curve : 88

Dani Parejo

Club : Valencia

: Valencia Accuracy : 90

: 90 Curve : 89

Marvin Plattenhardt

Club : Hertha

: Hertha Accuracy : 89

: 89 Curve : 87

Memphis Depay

Club : Lyon

: Lyon Accuracy : 88

: 88 Curve : 85

Paulo Dybala

Club : Juventus

: Juventus Accuracy : 88

: 88 Curve : 85

Sunsuke Nakamura

Club : Jubilo Iwata

: Jubilo Iwata Accuracy : 88

: 88 Curve : 87

Gareth Bale

Club : Real Madrid

: Real Madrid Accuracy : 87

: 87 Curve : 91

Neymar

Club : Paris Saint German

: Paris Saint German Accuracy : 87

: 87 Curve : 88

Christian Eriksen

Club : Tottenham Hotspurs

: Tottenham Hotspurs Accuracy : 87

: 87 Curve : 86

Anderson Talisca

Club : Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao

: Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao Accuracy : 87

: 87 Curve : 86

Gylfi Sigurdsson

Club : Everton

: Everton Accuracy : 87

: 87 Curve : 87

These are what we think are FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Best Free Kick Takers. If you have someone else in mind, be sure to let us know in the comments section below!