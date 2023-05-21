FIFA 19 FUT Best Goalkeepers Guide – Best Ultimate Team Goalkeepers

Goalkeepers in FIFA 19 Ultimate Team can easily make or break a game. There are always chances of winning a game if you do not concede. Keeping this in view, our FIFA 19 FUT Best Goalkeepers Guide will help you learn about the best available options for you in FUT when it comes to arguably the most responsible player on your squad.
FIFA 19 FUT Best Goalkeepers
We have chosen goalkeepers from ratings 82 reaching all the way to 91. Moreover, we have also given their individual statistics like diving, handling, kicking, reflexes, speed, and positioning.
|Name
|Rating
|Diving
|Handling
|Kicking
|Reflexes
|Speed
|Positioning
|Cech
|82
|78
|82
|70
|79
|35
|83
|Arrizablaga
|83
|84
|84
|76
|84
|34
|80
|Pickford
|83
|84
|83
|88
|85
|53
|80
|Patrício
|83
|85
|85
|80
|82
|53
|79
|Leno
|84
|84
|84
|73
|82
|46
|85
|Schmeichel
|84
|83
|83
|82
|88
|60
|80
|Asenjo
|84
|85
|85
|83
|58
|77
|82
|Neto
|84
|86
|86
|79
|82
|53
|78
|Hrádecký
|84
|85
|85
|68
|88
|38
|82
|Perin
|84
|81
|71
|90
|57
|79
|Szczęsny
|84
|85
|85
|71
|87
|51
|82
|Lopes
|84
|86
|86
|74
|87
|63
|81
|Ruffier
|84
|82
|82
|77
|82
|45
|85
|Alisson
|85
|85
|85
|85
|88
|54
|83
|Ederson
|86
|85
|85
|90
|87
|64
|82
|Navas
|87
|90
|90
|75
|90
|53
|82
|Handanovic
|88
|87
|87
|69
|89
|51
|89
|Buffon
|88
|88
|88
|74
|83
|49
|90
|Lloris
|88
|88
|88
|68
|92
|65
|83
|Ter Stegen
|89
|87
|87
|88
|90
|38
|85
|Oblak
|90
|87
|87
|88
|90
|38
|85
|Courtois
|90
|87
|87
|74
|88
|46
|87
|Neuer
|90
|91
|91
|91
|88
|54
|88
|De Gea
|91
|90
|90
|87
|94
|57
|88
Best Goalkeepers
Even among these greatest goalkeepers, some steal the spotlight with their over-the-top skills. In the words of Homer Simpsons, the ‘beloved’ father and ‘loving’ husband.
“No matter how good you are at something, there’s always about a million people better than you.
Jan Oblak
Falling down from an inhumane rating of 93 in FIFA 18 to 91 in FIFA 19, Oblak is still one of the best goal keepers in the game.
With his 6’2” feet height, Oblak is a very good and light-feet goalkeeper. He is worthy of being in the spotlight of FIFA 19 FUT Best Goalkeepers.
Thibaut Courtois
Moving up from a rating of 89 in FIFA 18 to a 90, Courtois is a hardworking player.
His stats are a par above the rest and with his 6’5” height; Courtois is a goalkeeper worthy of using in a team. Moreover, if any of these things do not light your interest torch, perhaps this will:
Courtois made 27 saves in 7 World Cup games, more than any other goalkeeper. He was awarded the Golden Glove as the Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament.
Manuel Neuer
Falling down the stairs of heaven with Oblak, Neuer was initially rated 92 in FIFA 18 and fell down to a mere 90 in FIFA 19.
Even though he has had a setback in stats, Neuer is still one of the greatest goalkeepers in the game and in real life. Neuer also won the Golden Glove award in FIFA World Cup 2014, marking his achievements.
David De Gea
De Gea is the greatest goalkeeper in FIFA 19, with a staggering 91 Rating. And this rating is not wrong; he is indeed the highest potential as a goalkeeper in the entire game.
Like other high-ranking goalkeepers, De Gea also won a Golden Glove just that it was in the Premier League in 2018.
These are all the FIFA 19 FUT Best Goalkeepers in the game.