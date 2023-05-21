FIFA 19 FUT Best Goalkeepers Guide – Best Ultimate Team Goalkeepers

By Haider Zahoor
Goalkeepers in FIFA 19 Ultimate Team can easily make or break a game. There are always chances of winning a game if you do not concede. Keeping this in view, our FIFA 19 FUT Best Goalkeepers Guide will help you learn about the best available options for you in FUT when it comes to arguably the most responsible player on your squad.

FIFA 19 FUT Best Goalkeepers

We have chosen goalkeepers from ratings 82 reaching all the way to 91. Moreover, we have also given their individual statistics like diving, handling, kicking, reflexes, speed, and positioning.

Name Rating Diving Handling Kicking Reflexes Speed Positioning
Cech 82 78 82 70 79 35 83
Arrizablaga 83 84 84 76 84 34 80
Pickford 83 84 83 88 85 53 80
Patrício 83 85 85 80 82 53 79
Leno 84 84 84 73 82 46 85
Schmeichel 84 83 83 82 88 60 80
Asenjo 84 85 85 83 58 77 82
Neto 84 86 86 79 82 53 78
Hrádecký 84 85 85 68 88 38 82
Perin 84 81 8` 71 90 57 79
Szczęsny 84 85 85 71 87 51 82
Lopes 84 86 86 74 87 63 81
Ruffier 84 82 82 77 82 45 85
Alisson 85 85 85 85 88 54 83
Ederson 86 85 85 90 87 64 82
Navas 87 90 90 75 90 53 82
Handanovic 88 87 87 69 89 51 89
Buffon 88 88 88 74 83 49 90
Lloris 88 88 88 68 92 65 83
Ter Stegen 89 87 87 88 90 38 85
Oblak 90 87 87 88 90 38 85
Courtois 90 87 87 74 88 46 87
Neuer 90 91 91 91 88 54 88
De Gea 91 90 90 87 94 57 88

Best Goalkeepers

Even among these greatest goalkeepers, some steal the spotlight with their over-the-top skills. In the words of Homer Simpsons, the ‘beloved’ father and ‘loving’ husband.

“No matter how good you are at something, there’s always about a million people better than you.

Jan Oblak
Falling down from an inhumane rating of 93 in FIFA 18 to 91 in FIFA 19, Oblak is still one of the best goal keepers in the game.

With his 6’2” feet height, Oblak is a very good and light-feet goalkeeper. He is worthy of being in the spotlight of FIFA 19 FUT Best Goalkeepers.

Thibaut Courtois
Moving up from a rating of 89 in FIFA 18 to a 90, Courtois is a hardworking player.

His stats are a par above the rest and with his 6’5” height; Courtois is a goalkeeper worthy of using in a team. Moreover, if any of these things do not light your interest torch, perhaps this will:

Courtois made 27 saves in 7 World Cup games, more than any other goalkeeper. He was awarded the Golden Glove as the Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

Manuel Neuer
Falling down the stairs of heaven with Oblak, Neuer was initially rated 92 in FIFA 18 and fell down to a mere 90 in FIFA 19.

Even though he has had a setback in stats, Neuer is still one of the greatest goalkeepers in the game and in real life. Neuer also won the Golden Glove award in FIFA World Cup 2014, marking his achievements.

David De Gea
De Gea is the greatest goalkeeper in FIFA 19, with a staggering 91 Rating. And this rating is not wrong; he is indeed the highest potential as a goalkeeper in the entire game.

Like other high-ranking goalkeepers, De Gea also won a Golden Glove just that it was in the Premier League in 2018.

These are all the FIFA 19 FUT Best Goalkeepers in the game. If you think we missed anything, be sure to let us know in the comments section below!

