FIFA 13 has been in the market for quite some time now, and the hardcore veterans of the game are all busy trying to build the best team possible. For those interested in some younger blood, we have this FIFA 13 Best Young Players guide.

The most obvious way to build the best team would be to buy established stars like Ronaldo, Rooney and Messi into your team.

However, all of you will find doing this to be very hard because of the budget and other limitations on you. This guide will let you know about the young players in FIFA 13 which you can acquire at cheaper price tags, and yet they still have the potential to be superstars.

FIFA 13 Best Young Players

You can buy these players cheap and in time build your whole team/franchise around them. The players on this list will have skill and talent but most importantly youth on their side, which will allow them to grow even more.

Note. I haven’t included younger players who are regular starters, like Hazard and Oscar, in their teams, except for a few exceptions.

Viktor Fischer

He is an 18-year-old midfielder from Denmark. He primarily works on the right-hand side of the midfield but can also play behind the striker because of his immense offensive skills.

Within a few year’s time, he can become one of the most lethal play makers in the game, providing goal scoring opportunities to your strikers on a silver platter.

Luke Shaw

This kid is only sixteen, and he plays premier league football for Southampton. Need I say more? He has supreme pace and dribbling skills for his young age.

These attribute make him lethal on the wings as he plays an attacking left back on the pitch. Snapping this kid up may ensure you 15-20 years of exemplary service to your team.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

This is 20-year-old keeper and can be the heart of your team for the next 20 years as well. He, with his goalie traits at a ranking of 80 which elevates to a ranking of around 88 and becomes the best goalkeeper. Although his skills are bit on the lower side, he still has potential to be a team leader like Casillas and Buffon.

Allesio Crango

This is another keeper on the list. He is an 18-year-old keeper with tremendous reflexes and is not afraid to come forward out of his comfort zone when needed.

He has a tremendous potential of growth also and can be bought very cheaply, but he is a solid investment into the future.

Juan Manuel Iturbe

Naturally, this kid is a striker, but he is just as comfortable playing on the left wing. He is only 18-year-old yet has the potential to have his final ranking at his peak to be somewhere in the late/high 80s.

This little Argentinean has all what it takes to follow in the footsteps of his countrymen, Messi!

Lucas Piazon

This samba striker at 19 has superstar written all over his face. Not only, his finishing ability is good, but he has excellent passing too so you can work him in midfield if circumstances demand as such.

He is a complete package when it comes to an offensive footballer and of course, his talents will only grow with his age.

Danilo

Danilo de Silva is a very versatile footballer for FC Porto. He is only 21 years old can play efficiently both in the defense and the midfield.

If nurtured rightly, sky is the limit for this fellow. Danilo’s overall skills are ranked at 77 in the beginning so expect him to hit the mid 80s in a couple of year’s time.

Danny Welbeck

Welbeck is playing as a striker in Manchester United by default. This means he is behind Rooney and RVP in the pecking order. This does not mean that he is not talented.

In fact, he is supremely gifted as a support striker and finisher. He would be an asset to any team he walks into and given his situation, he can prove to be an easy buy.

Ouasim Bouy

Bouy comes from Holland and plays for Juventus in Italy. He is 19 years only and still is a midfield general on the pitch.

He can grow into a player with an overall ranking well into the 80s quite easily. So pick him up as soon as possible.

Stevan Jovetic

He is a 22 years-old striker from Montenegro. This player possesses excellent ball control and dribbling skills, so he has no trouble firing his shot from clusters or crowded positions. He is already ranked 83 and under the right tutelage may even surpass Roberto Baggio.

Jack Wilshere

He is a 20-year-old midfielder who plays for arsenal. He may be injury prone but is very talented too with a lot of room for even more improvement. He may not be a good header of the ball but he sure does know how to pass the ball.

Iker Muinain

Muinain is 19-year-old midfielder/winger playing for Athletic Bilbao. Although he is still 19, his skills are ranked at an overall average of 80. If you acquire him for your team, it would be a great addition. Let’s face it this kid can only get better from here on forward.

Christian Eriksen

Eriksen is a 20 years old Danish footballer playing for Ajax on the club level. He is an attacking midfielder and compared to the likes of Sneijder and Rafael van der Vart. He is already ranked at 80 so this makes him a sure success for any team who purchases him.

Luiz Muriel

Muriel is a Colombian striker playing for Italian club Udinese. He is only 21 years old and can prove to be a solid investment for your future.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The Ox as Arsenal fans refer him is a terror on the wings. He is only 19 years old, but his pace rivals that of Walcott and maybe even Ronaldo in a few year’s time. So you can see why he is an attractive option at least.

Mario Balotelli/Neymar

The last two players on this list may be hard to get. They are young. However, they are already established footballers in their respective teams.

Balotelli, 22, still has room for improvement and this being a football simulation game instead of real life you will not have to deal with his off-field antics.

Neymar, 20, is already ranked at 85 that should tell you all you need to know about him. However, unlike any other players on this list, he will come with a heavy price tag.

If you have any other players to add to the list, let us know by commenting below!