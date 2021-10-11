There are four different special vehicles available for you in Far Cry 6 to help you travel around the map. In this Far Cry 6 Rides Locations guide, we’ll explain how to unlock all of the unique rides available in Far Cry 6.

Far Cry 6 Rides Locations

Open World games bring transportation problems with them. Walking across the map certainly takes away the gist of an open-world game. Therefore, Far Cry 6 provides you with 4 different vehicles which you can drive to places and save yourself some time.

Before you get behind the wheel, you’ll have to unlock these vehicles. Once they’ve been unlocked, they can then be spawned anywhere on the road where they are required.

You can also customize your vehicles by scanning them with your phone or taking them to any Pick-Up point.

Juan’s 1956 Beaumont Valentina

This 60’s Chevy will be one of your very first rides in the game. To unlock this vehicle, you’ll have to complete the Fuel the Revolution mission. The mission will be given to you by Juan and completed once you speak with Benito.

Given that this mission is part of the main storyline, you won’t miss out on unlocking 1956 Beaumont Valentina.

Yami’s 2008 KAG TG

This vehicle is obtained after completing the Backseat Driver mission in Madrugada. To complete this mission, you’ll be stealing a vehicle for Yami. The vehicle happens to be KAG TG.

1962 Verrazzano Bravo

1962 Verrazzano Bravo is rewarded to you after completing any Gran Premio Race. There’re three locations where you’ll find the poster for entering the race.

The first one is in Serpentino Park. You’ll find it attached to a wall on one of the buildings. With this poster, you’ll enter the International Waters Relay race. The second poster is found in Fuego Valley.

The second poster will get you into the Biplane Blitz race. For the last poster, you’ll have to make your way to Mercurio Mecanico. It’s located on one of the walls.

The last poster will get you into the Malecon Miracle Mile race.

1985 Tokai Sabuku

To unlock this truck, you’ll have to head towards the FND Storage Facility in Catalina Ridge. Its located northeast of Catalina Ridge, near the lake.

Make your way to the second story. There’ll be a couple of yellow boxes blocking your way to the vehicle. You can shoot them to clear the way. Drop down to see 1985 Tokai Sabuku. Once you drive it out of the garage, it’ll be all yours.

With all four vehicles unlocked, you can pick one from the menu and spawn it at a location of your choice to start burning some rubber.