Boom Boom is an animal companion that you can get after completing a Yaran Story called Boom or Bust. In this guide, we will tell you how to unlock Boom Boom in Far Cry 6 as an amigo on your adventures.

How to Unlock Boom Boom in Far Cry 6

Fans of the franchise might remember Boom Boom as the trusty sidekick Boomer from Far Cry 5. The dog makes a return in Far Cry 6 and can be acquired as an amigo after completing Boom or Bust Yaran story.

Boom or Bust side quest is available after you have finished the “meet Maximas Matanzas” Operation in Valle de Oro.

Boom or Bust

To complete the Boom and Bust mission you have to find the weapon shipment container with the Mckay Global Logo on it.

However, there are a lot of containers with that logo. So in order to find the particular container you have to go to the location shown on the map below.

Go into the large train station building. There you will see a blue color container and a barking sound will also be coming from inside so you can be sure that it is the container you are looking for.

Just open the container and you will see the Boom Boom, your new Amigo. Just read the papers you find inside and on the side of the container and you are good to go.

Boom Boom Upgrades

Now we will tell you everything that you need to know about your new Amigo. Boom Boom’s main role is scouting as he is a stealth Amigo. With an ability to get back resources from the bodies of the enemies.

He can also make attacks on the enemies but you cannot rely on him to kill the enemies for you. Just use it to distract them and then make your move to kill them easily.

You can also upgrade Boom Boom once he reaches certain milestones. Three Amigo abilities Upgrades are available for Boom boom.

Pointer

You can unlock this upgrade once Boom Boom has collected resources from the dead bodies of 10 enemies. With this ability, he can mark the locations of enemy animals and troops.

Expert Tracker

This upgrade is unlocked after tagging 24 enemies in Far Cry 6. With this upgrade, the range of animals and enemies tagged by Boom Boom is increased further. Now Boom Boom can tag enemies at a longer distance as well.

Thick Coat

Once Boom Boom has tagged 50 enemies the third upgrade will also be unlocked. This upgrade is called Thick Coat and it will work like a shield for the Boom Boom as he can take more damage after that upgrade.`