We have curated this Far Cry 5 Whiskey Barrels Guide in which we have detailed the location of all these Whiskey Barrels so that you can easily complete this exploration and scavenging side quest.

Getting to know the locations of these side quests is not enough, as you must know the exact place of the Whiskey Barrels to collect them, which sometimes might require some unconventional methods.

Hope County has a lot of Whiskey Barrels scattered around the world that you can collect for the Whiskey River side quest. You will have to look everywhere for these Whiskey Barrels as some of them are located on mountain hills while some are present deep under the water.

If you want to Complete all the Side Missions in the game then you will have to find all of these Whiskey Barrels, as they are required for the Whiskey River side quest.

Far Cry 5 Whiskey Barrels

Before you start collecting these Whiskey Barrels, you must start the side quest. For this purpose, head to Silver Lake in Henbane River and find the Can of Worms Fishing Store. Head inside the store and find Sherri. Talk with him and he will give you the side quest. Accept the quest and you can now collect the Whiskey Barrels.

Once you have accepted the quest, you can also purchase the locations of these Whiskey Barrels from different shops.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

This will give you a general idea of where the Whiskey Barrel is located. We also recommend that you have a boat or Adelaide as a Gun for Hire as she can fly you around for this around.

Some of the Whiskey Barrels are located in places, which can only be reached, by the helicopter or the boat. Also, unlock the Human Fish Perk because you will be spending a lot of time underwater.

Whiskey Barrel #1

The first Whiskey Barrel is located just east of the Can of Worms Fishing Store in Henbane River. Jump to the Whiskey Barrel’s location in the water and dive into the water. The Whiskey Barrel is located in the reeds by a log. Collect the Whiskey Barrel.

Whiskey Barrel #2

This Whiskey Barrel is located west of Dubman Marina in Henbane River. It is located some 400m inside the water so you can either swim or take a boat to get there quickly. Dive underwater and find the Whiskey Barrel located between a rock and a log.

Whiskey Barrel #3

This Whiskey Barrel is located on the north of the Silver Lake Campgrounds in Henbane River. Head to the location marked and pick up the Whiskey Barrel located next to a large rock and another Whiskey Barrel that appears to be a Bliss Whiskey Barrel.

Whiskey Barrel #4

This Whiskey Barrel is located on an island just next to the Tanami Residence in Henbane River. Before you go inside the water, head to the crane holding up the metal container and enter the container.

The container is pretty big and the Whiskey Barrel is located inside the container. It is difficult to see inside the container but you will find the Whiskey Barrel at the bottom of the container.

Whiskey Barrel #5

For this Whiskey Barrel, head to the west side of the Tanami Residence in Whitetail Mountains.

Once you have reached the middle area between the bridge and the residence, dive underwater and find the Whiskey Barrel inside the small rocky underwater cave. It is a little difficult to see to you might not see it right away but the Whiskey Barrel is there.

Whiskey Barrel #6

The Whiskey Barrel is located on the east side of the Oberlin Picnic Area in Whitetail Mountains. There are two small islands located here, stop in the middle of them and dive underwater.

You must look for a Whiskey Barrel in a small rock cave again. Keep a sharp eye on it because the Whiskey Barrel almost has the same texture as the rocks apart from the small white dot in the middle.

Whiskey Barrel #7

This Whiskey Barrel is located on the south side of the same Oberlin Picnic Area in Whitetail Mountains. When you reach the marked location, it will be an island with some high rocks that you cannot jump on without a helicopter. Call up Adelaide using your gun for hire skill and tell her to fly you over the hills.

Once she arrives with her helicopter, grapple on to it and swing across the rocks to access the upper area. Once at the top, you will find the Whiskey Barrel sitting near the edge. Collect the Whiskey Barrel and use the helicopter to get back down.

Whiskey Barrel #8

This Whiskey Barrel is located in Clagett Bay in Whitetail Mountains. You will see that there is a large island just below the Clagett Bay on the map.

Head to this island and when you reach the marker, dive underwater to find a crashed helicopter. The Whiskey Barrel is inside this sunken helicopter.

Whiskey Barrel #9

For this Whiskey Barrel, head to the Forest Research Station on Dutch’s Island. Head for the coast of the research station and dive underwater once you reach the marker. Underwater, you will find a small pile of logs. The Whiskey Barrel is right under this pile of logs.

Whiskey Barrel #10

Head to the West of Silver Lake Boathouse in Holland Valley. For an easy approach, when you are at the last Whiskey Barrel’s location, start heading south-east until you reach the middle location of both the islands. Once you have reached the marker, dive down in the water and grab the whiskey Whiskey Barrel.

Whiskey Barrel #11

For this Whiskey Barrel, head to the south of the Central Radio Tower. Keep going around the Dutch’s Island until you arrive under the bridge located on the south side.

Dive underwater when you reach the marker and you should find a cage with a Whiskey Barrel inside. It will be near a large rock so you will easily spot it. Collect the Whiskey Barrel and move on.

Whiskey Barrel #12

This Whiskey Barrel is located north of Dutch’s Island. If you open your map, you should see two small islands right up north of the island. Reach the marker and dive underwater.

The water here is very murky and you will have a hard time seeing yourself. There will be some wrecks here. The Whiskey Barrel will be located in these wrecks.

Whiskey Barrel #13

For this Whiskey Barrel, head to the Vasquez Residence. On its north side, there is a bridge. Go under the bridge and find the metal pipe there. Enter the metal pipe and then dive underwater. Keep going and you will eventually arrive at the Whiskey Barrel at the end of the pipe.

Whiskey Barrel #14

Your second last Whiskey Barrel is located back near the starting point of the side quest. Head to the south of the Tanami Residence in Henbane River and arrive between the two islands here. This marker is before the bridge, so do not go too much in the south direction.

Stick to the left side of the smallest island. Dive underwater and collect the Whiskey Barrel from the underwater draining system. Enter it before diving in the water.

Whiskey Barrel #15

The last Whiskey Barrel is located on the west side of Can of Worms Fishing Store in Henbane River. As you arrive under the bridge, you will see some containers falling in the water. Some of them are still above the water but one of them is fully submerged in the water. It will have an opening from where you can enter the container.

Enter the container and turn right and you will find your Whiskey Barrel inside. Collect the last Whiskey Barrel and you will arrive at the Can of Worms Fishing Store to complete your quest and earn your reward.