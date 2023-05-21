Our Far Cry 5 Outfits Guide is for customizing the appearance of your character via apparel and clothing items. This Far Cry 5 Guide will detail all the routes you need to take to unlock and acquire these cool outfits in the game.
Far Cry 5 Outfits
Being an open-world sandbox game, Far Cry 5 has a lot going for when it comes to your character. How your character looks is entirely upon you to decide because of the new customization features introduced in the game. Below you can find ways to acquire an outfit which will be either through purchase or as a reward from a mission.
Flamer
Would be your first outfit since it’s unlocked right at the start of the game.
Chopper/Anarchist
You need to purchase this outfit valued at $9,000. Alternatively, you can speed 500 Silver Bars to acquire it. Both outfits are extremely similar in their look.
Badass
Unlocked when you liberate Lorna’s Truck Stop in Henbane River Region.
Rancher/Wrangler
Rancher is valued at $7,200 or 400 Silver Bars. As for Wrangler, it can be purchased for $5,400 or 300 Silver Bars.
Cowhand
After having liberated Whitetail Park Ranger Station, you can acquire this outfit.
Survivalist/Doomsday
Both are valued at $7,200 or can be purchased for 400 Silver Bars.
Essentials
A rather cool one! It is unlocked after liberating the F.A.N.G. Center in the Whitetail Mountains.
Field Camo/Trapper
Both outfits can be purchased for $7,200 or 400 silver Bars.
Deer Season
You unlock this after completing the Swingers Prepper Stash in Holland Valley. You can check out our Prepper Stashes Locations Guide by heading over to the link!
Aviator/Mayday
Relatively inexpensive outfits, they can be purchased for $4,500 or 250 Silver Bars.
Flight Crew
Acquired via collection from Overwatch Prepper Stash near Raptor Peak in Henbane River Region.
Getaway/Viper
Purchasable for $7,200 or 400 Silver Bars.
Speeder
Obtainable after liberating Seed Ranch in Holland Valley.
Scout/Veteran
You can buy it for $7,200 or 400 Silver Bars.
Militia
After completing the Foxhole Prepper Stash in Holland Valley.
Daredevil/Wall of Death
Pay $7,200 or 400 Silver Bars to acquire these outfits.
Overdrive
Unlocked by completing a stunt objective near Clutch Nixon’s Shrine, Gethsemane Greenhouse in Henbane River Region.
Omega
Complete the Quiet on the Set to unlock this particular outfit. You can check out our detailed Side Missions Guide by heading over to the link!
Aerial Force
It is another one of the unlockable outfits.
Big Game Hunter
It is another one of the unlockable outfits.
Hope County Baseball
Perks of Ubisoft Fan Club.
Rainbow Six Siege
Acquirable if you’re a member of the Ubisoft Fan Club.
Undercover Cultist
It is another one of the unlockable outfits.
Arcade Pro Player
It is another one of the unlockable outfits.
Vaas Stencil Vest / Antler Graphic T-shirt
Acquire each of these for either $1800 or 100 Silver Bars.
Unicorn T-shirt
Acquire this for either $1800 or 200 Silver Bars.
For Honor/Rabbids/Beyond Good and Evil/Watch Dogs/Rainbow 6/Assassin’s Creed Origins/Boomer
Acquire these T-shirts for either $1800 or 100 Silver Bars.
Brown Flannel Button up
It is another one of the unlockable outfits.
Far Cry Primal Pack
Ubisoft Club Application will get you this outfit.
Larry Parker’s Pants
Complete the ‘Out of this World’ to acquire this.
Cheeseburger T-shirt
Complete Mint Condition in Whitetail Mountains to acquire this.
Testicle Festival
Complete Prairie Oyster Harvest Mission to obtain this Testicle Festival T-shirt.
Rye and Daughter
Grab the T-shirt once you carry out the Special Delivery Mission in John’s Region, Holland Valley.
Cougars T-shirt
Complete the Grand Slam Mission in Whitetail Mountains to acquire this.
This is all we have in our FC 5 Outfits Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!