Our Far Cry 5 Outfits Guide is for customizing the appearance of your character via apparel and clothing items. This Far Cry 5 Guide will detail all the routes you need to take to unlock and acquire these cool outfits in the game.

Far Cry 5 Outfits

Being an open-world sandbox game, Far Cry 5 has a lot going for when it comes to your character. How your character looks is entirely upon you to decide because of the new customization features introduced in the game. Below you can find ways to acquire an outfit which will be either through purchase or as a reward from a mission.

Flamer

Would be your first outfit since it’s unlocked right at the start of the game.

Chopper/Anarchist

You need to purchase this outfit valued at $9,000. Alternatively, you can speed 500 Silver Bars to acquire it. Both outfits are extremely similar in their look.

Badass

Unlocked when you liberate Lorna’s Truck Stop in Henbane River Region.

Rancher/Wrangler

Rancher is valued at $7,200 or 400 Silver Bars. As for Wrangler, it can be purchased for $5,400 or 300 Silver Bars.

Cowhand

After having liberated Whitetail Park Ranger Station, you can acquire this outfit.

Survivalist/Doomsday

Both are valued at $7,200 or can be purchased for 400 Silver Bars.

Essentials

A rather cool one! It is unlocked after liberating the F.A.N.G. Center in the Whitetail Mountains.

Field Camo/Trapper

Both outfits can be purchased for $7,200 or 400 silver Bars.

Deer Season

You unlock this after completing the Swingers Prepper Stash in Holland Valley. You can check out our Prepper Stashes Locations Guide by heading over to the link!

Aviator/Mayday

Relatively inexpensive outfits, they can be purchased for $4,500 or 250 Silver Bars.

Flight Crew

Acquired via collection from Overwatch Prepper Stash near Raptor Peak in Henbane River Region.

Getaway/Viper

Purchasable for $7,200 or 400 Silver Bars.

Speeder

Obtainable after liberating Seed Ranch in Holland Valley.

Scout/Veteran

You can buy it for $7,200 or 400 Silver Bars.

Militia

After completing the Foxhole Prepper Stash in Holland Valley.

Daredevil/Wall of Death

Pay $7,200 or 400 Silver Bars to acquire these outfits.

Overdrive

Unlocked by completing a stunt objective near Clutch Nixon’s Shrine, Gethsemane Greenhouse in Henbane River Region.

Omega

Complete the Quiet on the Set to unlock this particular outfit. You can check out our detailed Side Missions Guide by heading over to the link!

Aerial Force

It is another one of the unlockable outfits.

Big Game Hunter

It is another one of the unlockable outfits.

Hope County Baseball

Perks of Ubisoft Fan Club.

Rainbow Six Siege

Acquirable if you’re a member of the Ubisoft Fan Club.

Undercover Cultist

It is another one of the unlockable outfits.

Arcade Pro Player

It is another one of the unlockable outfits.

Vaas Stencil Vest / Antler Graphic T-shirt

Acquire each of these for either $1800 or 100 Silver Bars.

Unicorn T-shirt

Acquire this for either $1800 or 200 Silver Bars.

For Honor/Rabbids/Beyond Good and Evil/Watch Dogs/Rainbow 6/Assassin’s Creed Origins/Boomer

Acquire these T-shirts for either $1800 or 100 Silver Bars.

Brown Flannel Button up

It is another one of the unlockable outfits.

Far Cry Primal Pack

Ubisoft Club Application will get you this outfit.

Larry Parker’s Pants

Complete the ‘Out of this World’ to acquire this.

Cheeseburger T-shirt

Complete Mint Condition in Whitetail Mountains to acquire this.

Testicle Festival

Complete Prairie Oyster Harvest Mission to obtain this Testicle Festival T-shirt.

Rye and Daughter

Grab the T-shirt once you carry out the Special Delivery Mission in John’s Region, Holland Valley.

Cougars T-shirt

Complete the Grand Slam Mission in Whitetail Mountains to acquire this.

This is all we have in our FC 5 Outfits Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!