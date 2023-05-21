This Fallout 76 Nuka Cola Quantum Locations Guide will help you find all of the Nuka Cola Quantum. Nuka Cola Quantum is one of the collectibles in the game that players can find throughout the world of FO 76.

Fallout 76 Nuka Cola Quantum Locations

Being an RPG, Fallout 76 has a sheer number of collectibles that players need to find and collect. Nuka Colla Quantum is one of those collectibles.

However, Nuka Cola Quantum is scattered throughout the game’s world and needs to be found first in order to acquire it. That is where our guide comes in to help you with all of the Nuka Cola Quantum locations in Fallout 76.

1. Green Country Lodge

Players will find Nuka Cola Quantum in this location. Green Country Lodge is located in the Forest Zone A. The lodge still has a working gym where you can test out your carrying limit.

2. Darling Sister’s Lab

Darling Sister’s Lab is a collection of small buildings located in the Forest Zone B. Players will find the Nuka Cola Quantum here.

3. Kanawha Nuka Cola Plant

Located in The Forest Zone D, Kanawha Nuka Cola Plant is a large Nuka Cola factory. Players will find Nuka Cola Quantum+++ along with Nuka Cherry+++. Aside from the collectibles players will also find interesting things here.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

4. Hornwright Summer Villa

Located in the Forest Zone E, Hornwright Summer Villa used to be villa owned by a The hifalutin coal mining family. Players will find Nuka Cola Quantum here along with a number of other collectibles.

5. Camden Park

Located in The Ash Heap Zone A, Camden Park used to be a trading post. Players will find a Nuka Cola Quantum here along with a number of other collectibles.

6. Garrahan Estate

Garrahan Estate is located in The Ashe Heap Zone B which offers a couple of Collectibles including the Nuka Cola Quantum. This is basically a big tower with multiple levels.

7. The Whitespring Resort

Players will find Nuka Cola Quantum+ in The Whitespring Resort. Players will find this place in Savage Divide Zone B. The bots over here have managed to maintain the resort and sometimes it makes it seems like the Fallout never happened.

There will be another one in the Whitespring resort which you will find when you go in the balcony of the resort. There will be two bots having picnic with Nuka Cola Quantum.

8. Monorail Elevator

Probably the tallest building in all of Appalachia, Monorail Elevator is located in Savage Divide Zone C. If you are looking for Nuka Cola Quantum then you will find one here.

9. Abandoned Bog Town

Abandoned Bog Town is located in the Cranberry Bog Zone A has a number of useful items. The Nuka Cola Quantum is one of the collectibles you will find here along with a Stash Box to store the items.

10. Watoga High School

Once a place of knowledge; now there is no one to learn or teach. Moreover, the location is easier to navigate as every room has a sign indicating where you are going. Players will find a number of collectibles including a Nuka Cola Quantum. Watoga High School is located in Cranberry Bog Zone B.

These Nuka Cola Quantum bottles can also spawn very randomly throughout the game, make sure to check out at Mount Blair and check the cafeteria there. Also, one will be found in the Black Mountain Ordnance factory, go there and search the TNT dome 3.

These are all the supposed locations that we have found so far. Make sure to check everywhere as we have mentioned, these can be spawned randomly.