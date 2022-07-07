F1 22 Wheel Settings: Best Force Feedback Settings to Play the Game

By Naqvi

Using the Steering Wheel while playing F1 22 provides you with a realistic car racing experience and sets you up for victory if used correctly. If you’re a first-time user of Steering Wheel, it can be quite confusing to calibrate it and use its settings menu. But worry no more! In this guide, we’ll walk you through each Steering Wheel used while playing F1 22 and how you tweak their Force Feedback settings to set them up correctly to race.

There are mainly three brands that produce some of the most popular Steering Wheels that are commonly used among the F1 22 community. Logitech, Thrustmaster, and Fanatec have numerous Steering Wheels variations, each of which is unique to its specs and features.

While Fanatec has a relatively wider variety of Steering Wheels, Thurst Master and Logitech also have just good enough options for their consumers. Before we jump into the forced feedback setting for these Steering Wheels, let’s look at how players can calibrate them.

Generally, any type of Steering Wheel provides you with Calibration settings. First, head to the’ Calibration Settings’ you can usually find in the ‘Controller Settings.’ Then go further into ‘Test Settings’ and simply click on ‘Calibrate’ or similar options for your peripheral game controller and then make adjustments to your liking.

Check your wheels and pedal if they are calibrated, and then you should be good to make further changes in your wheel settings. Once you have this done, let’s look into forced feedback settings.

Getting your forced feedback settings perfect can give you an insane hyper-realistic gaming experience where you can feel every little bump on the ground. This can make you hyper-aware of your performance, and you can react according to it.

Below, we have listed forced feedback settings for some of the most popular Steering Wheels for F1 22 that will help players adjust their controllers and ace their races once they have the ideal car setups.

Top Logitech Wheels and Best Force Feedback Settings

Following are the best force feedback settings to use in F1 22 for some of the most famous Logitech Steering Wheels

Logitech G29

Functions Settings
Vibration & Force Feedback On
Vibration & Force Feedback Strength 100
On Track Effects 35
Rumble Strip Effects 45
Off Track Effects 20
Wheel Damper 15
Understeer Enhance Off

Logitech G923

Functions Settings
Vibration & Force Feedback On
Vibration & Force Feedback Strength 90
On Track Effects 35
Rumble Strip Effects 30
Off Track Effects 20
Wheel Damper 15
Understeer Enhance Off

Top Thrustmaster Wheels and Best Force Feedback Settings

Following are the best force feedback settings for some of the most famous Thrustmaster Steering Wheels.

Thrustmaster T300

Functions Settings
Vibration & Force Feedback On
Vibration & Force Feedback Strength 90
On Track Effects 30
Rumble Strip Effects 40
Off Track Effects 25
Wheel Damper 10
Understeer Enhance Off

Thrustmaster T248

Functions Settings
Vibration & Force Feedback On
Vibration & Force Feedback Strength 88
On Track Effects 30
Rumble Strip Effects 40
Off Track Effects 25
Wheel Damper 10
Understeer Enhance Off

Top Fanatec Wheels and Best Force Feedback Settings

Following are the best force feedback settings for some of the most famous Fanatec Steering Wheels and Bases. Fanatec Steering Wheels come along with Tuning Menu settings; therefore, they have also been mentioned below.

Fanatec Podium F1 Wheel

Functions Settings
Vibration & Force Feedback On
Vibration & Force Feedback Strength 65
On Track Effects 15
Rumble Strip Effects 25
Off Track Effects 20
Wheel Damper 0
Understeer Enhance Off

Fanatec’s Tuning Menu Settings

Functions Settings
SEN 360
FF 45
SHO 100
ABS On Preference
FOR 100
SPR 100
DPR 100
NDP 16
NFR 3
BRF On Preference
FEI 100

Fanatec DD1 Wheel Base

Functions Settings
Vibration & Force Feedback On
Vibration & Force Feedback Strength 65
On Track Effects 15
Rumble Strip Effects 25
Off Track Effects 20
Wheel Damper 0
Understeer Enhance Off

Fanatec’s Tuning Menu Settings

Functions Settings
SEN 360
FF 45
SHO 100
ABS On Preference
FOR 100
SPR 100
DPR 100
NDP 16
NFR 3
BRF On Preference
FEI 100

Fanatec DD2 Wheel Base

Functions Settings
Vibration & Force Feedback On
Vibration & Force Feedback Strength 60
On Track Effects 15
Rumble Strip Effects 25
Off Track Effects 20
Wheel Damper 0
Understeer Enhance Off

Fanatec’s Tuning Menu Settings

Functions Settings
SEN 360
FF 45
SHO 100
ABS  On Preference
FOR 100
SPR 100
DPR 100
NDP 15
NFR 3
BRF On Preference
FEI 100

Fanatec CSL DD Wheel Base

Functions Settings
Vibration & Force Feedback On
Vibration & Force Feedback Strength 90
On Track Effects 30
Rumble Strip Effects 30
Off Track Effects 20
Wheel Damper 0
Understeer Enhance Off
Wheel Rotation 340 Degrees

Fanatec’s Tuning Menu Settings

Functions Settings
SEN 340 Degrees
FFB 100
FFS Peak
NDP 25
NFR 20
NIN 0
INT 0
FEI 100
FOR 100
SPR 100
DPR 100
BLI Off
SHO 100
MPS Auto

Fanatec GT DD Pro. Wheel Base

F1 22 Menu Settings

Functions Settings
Vibration & Force Feedback On
Vibration & Force Feedback Strength 90
On Track Effects 30
Rumble Strip Effects 30
Off Track Effects 20
Wheel Damper 0
Understeer Enhance Off
Wheel Rotation 340 Degrees

Fanatec’s Tuning Menu Settings

Functions Settings
SEN 340 Degrees
FFB 100
FFS Peak
NDP 25
NFR 20
NIN 0
INT 0
FEI 100
FOR 100
SPR 100
DPR 100
BLI Off
SHO 100
MPS Auto

Fanatec ClubSport Wheel Base V2

Functions Settings
Vibration & Force Feedback On
Vibration & Force Feedback Strength 75
On Track Effects 20
Rumble Strip Effects 30
Off Track Effects 20
Wheel Damper 0
Understeer Enhance Off

Fanatec’s Tuning Menu Settings

Functions Settings
SEN 360
FF 90
SHO 100
ABS On Preference
DRI 5
FOR 100
SPR 100
DPR 100
BRF On Preference

Fanatec ClubSport Wheel Base V2.5

Functions Settings
Vibration & Force Feedback On
Vibration & Force Feedback Strength 75
On Track Effects 20
Rumble Strip Effects 30
Off Track Effects 20
Wheel Damper 0
Understeer Enhance Off

Fanatec’s Tuning Menu Settings

Functions Settings
SEN 360
FF 95
SHO 100
ABS On Preference
DRI 5
BRF On Preference
FEI 80

Fanatec CSL Elite Wheel Base

Functions Settings
Vibration & Force Feedback On
Vibration & Force Feedback Strength 80
On Track Effects 20
Rumble Strip Effects 30
Off Track Effects 20
Wheel Damper 0
Understeer Enhance Off

Fanatec’s Tuning Menu Settings

Functions Settings
SEN 360
FF 100
SHO 100
ABS On Preference
DRI -03
BRF On Preference
FEI 60

Fanatec CSL Elite Racing Wheel PS4

Functions Settings
Vibration & Force Feedback On
Vibration & Force Feedback Strength 80
On Track Effects 20
Rumble Strip Effects 30
Off Track Effects 20
Wheel Damper 0
Understeer Enhance Off

Fanatec’s Tuning Menu Settings

Functions Settings
SEN 360
FF 100
SHO 100
ABS On Preference
DRI -03
BRF On Preference
FEI 60

