Using the Steering Wheel while playing F1 22 provides you with a realistic car racing experience and sets you up for victory if used correctly. If you’re a first-time user of Steering Wheel, it can be quite confusing to calibrate it and use its settings menu. But worry no more! In this guide, we’ll walk you through each Steering Wheel used while playing F1 22 and how you tweak their Force Feedback settings to set them up correctly to race.

F1 22 Wheel Settings: Best Force Feedback Settings to Play the Game

There are mainly three brands that produce some of the most popular Steering Wheels that are commonly used among the F1 22 community. Logitech, Thrustmaster, and Fanatec have numerous Steering Wheels variations, each of which is unique to its specs and features.

While Fanatec has a relatively wider variety of Steering Wheels, Thurst Master and Logitech also have just good enough options for their consumers. Before we jump into the forced feedback setting for these Steering Wheels, let’s look at how players can calibrate them.

Generally, any type of Steering Wheel provides you with Calibration settings. First, head to the’ Calibration Settings’ you can usually find in the ‘Controller Settings.’ Then go further into ‘Test Settings’ and simply click on ‘Calibrate’ or similar options for your peripheral game controller and then make adjustments to your liking.

Check your wheels and pedal if they are calibrated, and then you should be good to make further changes in your wheel settings. Once you have this done, let’s look into forced feedback settings.

Getting your forced feedback settings perfect can give you an insane hyper-realistic gaming experience where you can feel every little bump on the ground. This can make you hyper-aware of your performance, and you can react according to it.

Below, we have listed forced feedback settings for some of the most popular Steering Wheels for F1 22 that will help players adjust their controllers and ace their races once they have the ideal car setups.

Top Logitech Wheels and Best Force Feedback Settings

Following are the best force feedback settings to use in F1 22 for some of the most famous Logitech Steering Wheels

Logitech G29

Functions Settings Vibration & Force Feedback On Vibration & Force Feedback Strength 100 On Track Effects 35 Rumble Strip Effects 45 Off Track Effects 20 Wheel Damper 15 Understeer Enhance Off

Logitech G923

Functions Settings Vibration & Force Feedback On Vibration & Force Feedback Strength 90 On Track Effects 35 Rumble Strip Effects 30 Off Track Effects 20 Wheel Damper 15 Understeer Enhance Off

Top Thrustmaster Wheels and Best Force Feedback Settings

Following are the best force feedback settings for some of the most famous Thrustmaster Steering Wheels.

Thrustmaster T300

Functions Settings Vibration & Force Feedback On Vibration & Force Feedback Strength 90 On Track Effects 30 Rumble Strip Effects 40 Off Track Effects 25 Wheel Damper 10 Understeer Enhance Off

Thrustmaster T248

Functions Settings Vibration & Force Feedback On Vibration & Force Feedback Strength 88 On Track Effects 30 Rumble Strip Effects 40 Off Track Effects 25 Wheel Damper 10 Understeer Enhance Off

Top Fanatec Wheels and Best Force Feedback Settings

Following are the best force feedback settings for some of the most famous Fanatec Steering Wheels and Bases. Fanatec Steering Wheels come along with Tuning Menu settings; therefore, they have also been mentioned below.

Fanatec Podium F1 Wheel

Functions Settings Vibration & Force Feedback On Vibration & Force Feedback Strength 65 On Track Effects 15 Rumble Strip Effects 25 Off Track Effects 20 Wheel Damper 0 Understeer Enhance Off

Fanatec’s Tuning Menu Settings

Functions Settings SEN 360 FF 45 SHO 100 ABS On Preference FOR 100 SPR 100 DPR 100 NDP 16 NFR 3 BRF On Preference FEI 100

Fanatec DD1 Wheel Base

Functions Settings Vibration & Force Feedback On Vibration & Force Feedback Strength 65 On Track Effects 15 Rumble Strip Effects 25 Off Track Effects 20 Wheel Damper 0 Understeer Enhance Off

Fanatec’s Tuning Menu Settings

Functions Settings SEN 360 FF 45 SHO 100 ABS On Preference FOR 100 SPR 100 DPR 100 NDP 16 NFR 3 BRF On Preference FEI 100

Fanatec DD2 Wheel Base

Functions Settings Vibration & Force Feedback On Vibration & Force Feedback Strength 60 On Track Effects 15 Rumble Strip Effects 25 Off Track Effects 20 Wheel Damper 0 Understeer Enhance Off

Fanatec’s Tuning Menu Settings

Functions Settings SEN 360 FF 45 SHO 100 ABS On Preference FOR 100 SPR 100 DPR 100 NDP 15 NFR 3 BRF On Preference FEI 100

Fanatec CSL DD Wheel Base

Functions Settings Vibration & Force Feedback On Vibration & Force Feedback Strength 90 On Track Effects 30 Rumble Strip Effects 30 Off Track Effects 20 Wheel Damper 0 Understeer Enhance Off Wheel Rotation 340 Degrees

Fanatec’s Tuning Menu Settings

Functions Settings SEN 340 Degrees FFB 100 FFS Peak NDP 25 NFR 20 NIN 0 INT 0 FEI 100 FOR 100 SPR 100 DPR 100 BLI Off SHO 100 MPS Auto

Fanatec GT DD Pro. Wheel Base

F1 22 Menu Settings

Functions Settings Vibration & Force Feedback On Vibration & Force Feedback Strength 90 On Track Effects 30 Rumble Strip Effects 30 Off Track Effects 20 Wheel Damper 0 Understeer Enhance Off Wheel Rotation 340 Degrees

Fanatec’s Tuning Menu Settings

Functions Settings SEN 340 Degrees FFB 100 FFS Peak NDP 25 NFR 20 NIN 0 INT 0 FEI 100 FOR 100 SPR 100 DPR 100 BLI Off SHO 100 MPS Auto

Fanatec ClubSport Wheel Base V2

Functions Settings Vibration & Force Feedback On Vibration & Force Feedback Strength 75 On Track Effects 20 Rumble Strip Effects 30 Off Track Effects 20 Wheel Damper 0 Understeer Enhance Off

Fanatec’s Tuning Menu Settings

Functions Settings SEN 360 FF 90 SHO 100 ABS On Preference DRI 5 FOR 100 SPR 100 DPR 100 BRF On Preference

Fanatec ClubSport Wheel Base V2.5

Functions Settings Vibration & Force Feedback On Vibration & Force Feedback Strength 75 On Track Effects 20 Rumble Strip Effects 30 Off Track Effects 20 Wheel Damper 0 Understeer Enhance Off

Fanatec’s Tuning Menu Settings

Functions Settings SEN 360 FF 95 SHO 100 ABS On Preference DRI 5 BRF On Preference FEI 80

Fanatec CSL Elite Wheel Base

Functions Settings Vibration & Force Feedback On Vibration & Force Feedback Strength 80 On Track Effects 20 Rumble Strip Effects 30 Off Track Effects 20 Wheel Damper 0 Understeer Enhance Off

Fanatec’s Tuning Menu Settings

Functions Settings SEN 360 FF 100 SHO 100 ABS On Preference DRI -03 BRF On Preference FEI 60

Fanatec CSL Elite Racing Wheel PS4

Functions Settings Vibration & Force Feedback On Vibration & Force Feedback Strength 80 On Track Effects 20 Rumble Strip Effects 30 Off Track Effects 20 Wheel Damper 0 Understeer Enhance Off

Fanatec’s Tuning Menu Settings