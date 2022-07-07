Using the Steering Wheel while playing F1 22 provides you with a realistic car racing experience and sets you up for victory if used correctly. If you’re a first-time user of Steering Wheel, it can be quite confusing to calibrate it and use its settings menu. But worry no more! In this guide, we’ll walk you through each Steering Wheel used while playing F1 22 and how you tweak their Force Feedback settings to set them up correctly to race.
F1 22 Wheel Settings: Best Force Feedback Settings to Play the Game
There are mainly three brands that produce some of the most popular Steering Wheels that are commonly used among the F1 22 community. Logitech, Thrustmaster, and Fanatec have numerous Steering Wheels variations, each of which is unique to its specs and features.
While Fanatec has a relatively wider variety of Steering Wheels, Thurst Master and Logitech also have just good enough options for their consumers. Before we jump into the forced feedback setting for these Steering Wheels, let’s look at how players can calibrate them.
Generally, any type of Steering Wheel provides you with Calibration settings. First, head to the’ Calibration Settings’ you can usually find in the ‘Controller Settings.’ Then go further into ‘Test Settings’ and simply click on ‘Calibrate’ or similar options for your peripheral game controller and then make adjustments to your liking.
Check your wheels and pedal if they are calibrated, and then you should be good to make further changes in your wheel settings. Once you have this done, let’s look into forced feedback settings.
Getting your forced feedback settings perfect can give you an insane hyper-realistic gaming experience where you can feel every little bump on the ground. This can make you hyper-aware of your performance, and you can react according to it.
Below, we have listed forced feedback settings for some of the most popular Steering Wheels for F1 22 that will help players adjust their controllers and ace their races once they have the ideal car setups.
Top Logitech Wheels and Best Force Feedback Settings
Following are the best force feedback settings to use in F1 22 for some of the most famous Logitech Steering Wheels
Logitech G29
|Functions
|Settings
|Vibration & Force Feedback
|On
|Vibration & Force Feedback Strength
|100
|On Track Effects
|35
|Rumble Strip Effects
|45
|Off Track Effects
|20
|Wheel Damper
|15
|Understeer Enhance
|Off
Logitech G923
|Functions
|Settings
|Vibration & Force Feedback
|On
|Vibration & Force Feedback Strength
|90
|On Track Effects
|35
|Rumble Strip Effects
|30
|Off Track Effects
|20
|Wheel Damper
|15
|Understeer Enhance
|Off
Top Thrustmaster Wheels and Best Force Feedback Settings
Following are the best force feedback settings for some of the most famous Thrustmaster Steering Wheels.
Thrustmaster T300
|Functions
|Settings
|Vibration & Force Feedback
|On
|Vibration & Force Feedback Strength
|90
|On Track Effects
|30
|Rumble Strip Effects
|40
|Off Track Effects
|25
|Wheel Damper
|10
|Understeer Enhance
|Off
Thrustmaster T248
|Functions
|Settings
|Vibration & Force Feedback
|On
|Vibration & Force Feedback Strength
|88
|On Track Effects
|30
|Rumble Strip Effects
|40
|Off Track Effects
|25
|Wheel Damper
|10
|Understeer Enhance
|Off
Top Fanatec Wheels and Best Force Feedback Settings
Following are the best force feedback settings for some of the most famous Fanatec Steering Wheels and Bases. Fanatec Steering Wheels come along with Tuning Menu settings; therefore, they have also been mentioned below.
Fanatec Podium F1 Wheel
|Functions
|Settings
|Vibration & Force Feedback
|On
|Vibration & Force Feedback Strength
|65
|On Track Effects
|15
|Rumble Strip Effects
|25
|Off Track Effects
|20
|Wheel Damper
|0
|Understeer Enhance
|Off
Fanatec’s Tuning Menu Settings
|Functions
|Settings
|SEN
|360
|FF
|45
|SHO
|100
|ABS
|On Preference
|FOR
|100
|SPR
|100
|DPR
|100
|NDP
|16
|NFR
|3
|BRF
|On Preference
|FEI
|100
Fanatec DD1 Wheel Base
|Functions
|Settings
|Vibration & Force Feedback
|On
|Vibration & Force Feedback Strength
|65
|On Track Effects
|15
|Rumble Strip Effects
|25
|Off Track Effects
|20
|Wheel Damper
|0
|Understeer Enhance
|Off
Fanatec’s Tuning Menu Settings
|Functions
|Settings
|SEN
|360
|FF
|45
|SHO
|100
|ABS
|On Preference
|FOR
|100
|SPR
|100
|DPR
|100
|NDP
|16
|NFR
|3
|BRF
|On Preference
|FEI
|100
Fanatec DD2 Wheel Base
|Functions
|Settings
|Vibration & Force Feedback
|On
|Vibration & Force Feedback Strength
|60
|On Track Effects
|15
|Rumble Strip Effects
|25
|Off Track Effects
|20
|Wheel Damper
|0
|Understeer Enhance
|Off
Fanatec’s Tuning Menu Settings
|Functions
|Settings
|SEN
|360
|FF
|45
|SHO
|100
|ABS
|On Preference
|FOR
|100
|SPR
|100
|DPR
|100
|NDP
|15
|NFR
|3
|BRF
|On Preference
|FEI
|100
Fanatec CSL DD Wheel Base
|Functions
|Settings
|Vibration & Force Feedback
|On
|Vibration & Force Feedback Strength
|90
|On Track Effects
|30
|Rumble Strip Effects
|30
|Off Track Effects
|20
|Wheel Damper
|0
|Understeer Enhance
|Off
|Wheel Rotation
|340 Degrees
Fanatec’s Tuning Menu Settings
|Functions
|Settings
|SEN
|340 Degrees
|FFB
|100
|FFS
|Peak
|NDP
|25
|NFR
|20
|NIN
|0
|INT
|0
|FEI
|100
|FOR
|100
|SPR
|100
|DPR
|100
|BLI
|Off
|SHO
|100
|MPS
|Auto
Fanatec GT DD Pro. Wheel Base
F1 22 Menu Settings
|Functions
|Settings
|Vibration & Force Feedback
|On
|Vibration & Force Feedback Strength
|90
|On Track Effects
|30
|Rumble Strip Effects
|30
|Off Track Effects
|20
|Wheel Damper
|0
|Understeer Enhance
|Off
|Wheel Rotation
|340 Degrees
Fanatec’s Tuning Menu Settings
|Functions
|Settings
|SEN
|340 Degrees
|FFB
|100
|FFS
|Peak
|NDP
|25
|NFR
|20
|NIN
|0
|INT
|0
|FEI
|100
|FOR
|100
|SPR
|100
|DPR
|100
|BLI
|Off
|SHO
|100
|MPS
|Auto
Fanatec ClubSport Wheel Base V2
|Functions
|Settings
|Vibration & Force Feedback
|On
|Vibration & Force Feedback Strength
|75
|On Track Effects
|20
|Rumble Strip Effects
|30
|Off Track Effects
|20
|Wheel Damper
|0
|Understeer Enhance
|Off
Fanatec’s Tuning Menu Settings
|Functions
|Settings
|SEN
|360
|FF
|90
|SHO
|100
|ABS
|On Preference
|DRI
|5
|FOR
|100
|SPR
|100
|DPR
|100
|BRF
|On Preference
Fanatec ClubSport Wheel Base V2.5
|Functions
|Settings
|Vibration & Force Feedback
|On
|Vibration & Force Feedback Strength
|75
|On Track Effects
|20
|Rumble Strip Effects
|30
|Off Track Effects
|20
|Wheel Damper
|0
|Understeer Enhance
|Off
Fanatec’s Tuning Menu Settings
|Functions
|Settings
|SEN
|360
|FF
|95
|SHO
|100
|ABS
|On Preference
|DRI
|5
|BRF
|On Preference
|FEI
|80
Fanatec CSL Elite Wheel Base
|Functions
|Settings
|Vibration & Force Feedback
|On
|Vibration & Force Feedback Strength
|80
|On Track Effects
|20
|Rumble Strip Effects
|30
|Off Track Effects
|20
|Wheel Damper
|0
|Understeer Enhance
|Off
Fanatec’s Tuning Menu Settings
|Functions
|Settings
|SEN
|360
|FF
|100
|SHO
|100
|ABS
|On Preference
|DRI
|-03
|BRF
|On Preference
|FEI
|60
Fanatec CSL Elite Racing Wheel PS4
|Functions
|Settings
|Vibration & Force Feedback
|On
|Vibration & Force Feedback Strength
|80
|On Track Effects
|20
|Rumble Strip Effects
|30
|Off Track Effects
|20
|Wheel Damper
|0
|Understeer Enhance
|Off
Fanatec’s Tuning Menu Settings
|Functions
|Settings
|SEN
|360
|FF
|100
|SHO
|100
|ABS
|On Preference
|DRI
|-03
|BRF
|On Preference
|FEI
|60