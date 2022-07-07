F1 22 Hungary Setup Guide For Dry and Wet Conditions

The Hungary track is a narrow twisty track. This track requires new strategies, thanks to its tyre weary conditions. It is brutal to tires. However, if you want to master the Hungary track in F1 22 and emerge victorious, follow the setups that are mentioned throughout this guide. If you happen to dislike any of the recommendations, you can always tweak settings according to your style.

Hungary Setup

The main thing to keep in mind when making a setup for Hungary in F1 22 is the narrow track and dangerous corners to maneuver. So you would need a high downforce for better stability.

You also need downforce for a straight-line quick motion. Without all of this, it is harder to complete this track. We have mentioned the recommended settings for front and rear wings.

There are many slow and medium-speed corners on this track, making it tricky for transmission. You need the best mechanical grip for the traction. The mentioned on-throttle and off-throttle settings below would serve your needs.

It is recommended to keep the second pair of tires on you as it would give you a massive advantage. We have kept a neutral tire pressure setup.

As you know the stiffer the suspension is, the lesser would be stability. But at the same time, you need a solid ride for running over curbs. So we make the front portion a bit stiffer and the rear portion less stiff. So if you need stability somewhere on the track, your rear wheels would provide that stability.

Also, we have mentioned suitable Ride height-wise. However, you can change the settings according to your driving styles in dry and wet conditions.



Dry Setup

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 50

Rear Wing Aero: 45

Transmission

Differential adjustment On Throttle: 50%

Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 51%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.5

Rear Camber: -2.0

Front Toe: 0.05

Rear Toe: 0.2

Suspension

Front Suspension: 10

Rear Suspension: 2

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 10

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 1

Front Ride Height: 3

Rear Ride Height: 3

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Front Brake Bias: 50%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 25 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 22.5 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 25 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 22.5 psi



Wet Setup

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 50

Rear Wing Aero: 50

Transmission

Differential adjustment On Throttle: 80%

Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 61%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -3.0

Rear Camber: -1.5

Front Toe: 0.01

Rear Toe: 0.43

Suspension

Front Suspension: 10

Rear Suspension: 2

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 10

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 1

Front Ride Height: 3

Rear Ride Height: 3

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Front Brake Bias: 54%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 23.3 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 21.5 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 23.3 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 21.5 psi