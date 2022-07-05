F1 22 France Setup Guide For Dry and Wet Conditions

The French Grand Prix: Paul Ricard Circuit is notorious for being difficult to navigate, but it also has a long straight divided into two sections, therefore top speed is critical on this circuit. This guide will provide you with the best setup for F1 22 France Paul Ricard Circuit.

Incredibly long straights, blind turn-ins, slow technical sectors, and long sweeping curves, all these combined make the Paul Ricard Circuit in F1 22. If you have a yellow-belly, you should avoid this track, but if you have what it takes, the Paul Ricard can be a very entertaining and gratifying circuit.

However, courage alone will not get you far on this circuit; rather, a proper setup, in addition to courage, is required. So, let’s get over with the best setup for F1 22 France Grand Prix: Paul Ricard Circuit.

In the Paul Ricard Circuit to finish the laps in quick successions, you’ll be needing good chassis and lower wings. In the wet, however, you should raise the front wing levels significantly to be safe.

Paul Ricard Circuit in F1 22 wouldn’t be harsh on the tires, so on-throttle should be almost maxed out and off-throttle should be half-maxed. In the wet, you’ll need to reduce both to nearly 50%.

Suspension Geometry requires a slightly more negative camber to help your car turn around the sweeping curves.

The France circuit in F1 22 lacks both curbs and bumps, but it does include some high-speed corners for both complexity and fun. You’ll need a slightly stiffer suspension in both dry and wet conditions to get through them.

Since this track is somewhat tire-friendly, you can therefore put some strain on the tires and get away with it. However, it is recommended to maintain a bit of high tire pressure in order to generate enough speed for the straights.



Dry Setup

This is the best F1 22 Paul Ricard setup for Dry road conditions.

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 15

Rear Wing Aero: 23

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 93%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 55%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50

Rear Camber: -1.50

Front Toe: 0.05

Rear Toe: 0.20

Suspension

Front Suspension: 9

Rear Suspension: 3

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 8

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 4

Front Ride Height: 3

Rear Ride Height: 4

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 50%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 24.2 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 24.2 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 22.2 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 22.2 psi

Wet Setup

In this section, we’ll show you the setup to rock the F1 22 France in wet conditions.

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 40

Rear Wing Aero: 50

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 50%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 60%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.70

Rear Camber: -1.80

Front Toe: 0.10

Rear Toe: 0.26

Suspension

Front Suspension: 10

Rear Suspension: 1

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 10

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 1

Front Ride Height: 3

Rear Ride Height: 3

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 50%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 23.2 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 23.2 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 21.2 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 21.2 psi