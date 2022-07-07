Players are enjoying racing in the F1 22 on both PC and VR but some of them are facing an error in which the game suddenly crashes. This can be really annoying if it happens during a race you are about to win. To fix the crashing issue we have created this guide which will cover all the possible solutions you can try to solve the F1 22 crashing issue on both PC and VR.

F1 22 Crash Fix: Crashing on PC and VR

The first thing that you will need to check if you are facing this issue is whether your system meets the minimum requirements to play this game or not. You can check the requirement below and if you are not meeting any of them upgrade your system.

Minimum Requirements for PC

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1909)

Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1909) Processor: Intel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX 4300

Intel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX 4300 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti or AMD RX 470

NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti or AMD RX 470 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet Connection

Broadband Internet Connection Storage: 80 GB

80 GB Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Minimum Requirements for VR

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004)

Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004) Processor: Intel Core i5-9600k or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Intel Core i5-9600k or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti or AMD RX 590

NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti or AMD RX 590 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 80 GB

80 GB Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Install Latest Drivers

The first fix that you should try for any game you are having issues with is updating the GPU drivers. Always install the latest drivers for increasing the stability of all the games you are playing.

Close Apps Running in Background

The application running in the background can cause serious issues while playing the game. Sometimes they will be using more GPU and causing trouble in your F1 22 gameplay. So try closing all unnecessary apps and restart the game to avoid crashing.

Install New Game Patches

Always search for the new game patches and install them as soon as they are available to avoid this crashing issue. F1 22 patch is the best solution to the crashing issue as it improves the game stability. Using an outdated version of the F1 22 can result in crashing as well.

Maintain Your PC Temperature

PC also kills applications which is causing the system to overheat. So to prevent F1 22 from crashing try to maintain your PC temperature. You can do so by closing extra apps and using a good cooling system. Liquid Cooling works best in this situation.

Check the Integrity of Game Files

Another solution that you can try for fixing the F1 22 crashing on both PC and VR is verifying the integrity of game files. You can easily do so by entering the properties.

Just right-click on the game name and select properties. In the Local Files tab, you will find the option to verify the integrity of game files. This will check all the game files and see if any file is missing or not. This can be really useful in solving the F1 22 crash issue.

Disable Full-Screen Optimization

You can also try disabling the Fullscreen optimization as this also solve the crashing issue. To do so just open the steam launcher and click on the Manage.

After that click on the browse button and go to F1 22 install location. There you will find the F122.exe file. Right-click on it and select properties to enter the compatibility tab.

Tick Disable the Fullscreen optimization and apply changes. This can solve the F1 22 Crashing issue.