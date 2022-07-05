F1 22 Career Mode Tips: How to Play MyTeam

If you’re looking to find more success in the MyTeam mode, we’re here to help you out with this guide where we’ll be showing you all the tips and tricks you need to know to play MyTeam Career mode in F1 22.

F1 22 Career Mode Tips

To some people, the single-player MyTeam mode in F1 22 may seem like it’s a practice mode for multiplayer, but it’s much more than that. The Career Mode in F1 22, MyTeam, is a full-fledged career mode where you can create and manage your own team in the F1 grid.

Pick the Right Answers During the Interview

The Will Buxton interview may just seem like a gimmick to you, designed to make the career mode feel more realistic, but this interview has a serious impact on your F1 22 career.

The department you praise during the interview will have their morale boosted, and they’ll make their parts cheaper for you. Make sure to answer the questions during this interview very carefully to get a nice headstart.

Sign with the Right Sponsor

When you’re setting up your team in the F1 MyTeam mode, you’ll have the option to pick a sponsor for your team. This is a very important decision as the sponsor will be your main source of income during your career.

The different sponsors will offer different perks. Some will offer a higher goal bonus while some will offer a higher weekly income.

Overall, it’s best to go with a sponsor that offers a high goal bonus and a goal that you can actually accomplish. The goal bonus you’ll obtain will be worth way more than the higher weekly income offered by the other sponsors.

After you pick a sponsor, you’ll get the option to pick an engine supplier next. This decision is much more straightforward. You should pick the Red Bull Powertrains no matter what. The money you’ll gain from them is unmatched.

Select Driver Training Camp as Your First Activity

When you’re choosing your first activities, there is no better option than the Driver Training Camp. This activity will grant your #2 driver a +3 increase in each one of their stats.

Once you’ve done that, head to the Corporate section and then go to Contracts. Press the perks button to open up the perks for your driver. The perk you’ll want to get is “Development Feedback”. This perk will increase the resource point income of your driver by 10% for only $250,000. It is more than worth the money.

Key Car Features to Upgrade

When you start your F1 22 MyTeam playthrough, you might get confused as to what features of your car you should upgrade.

If you’re a seasoned veteran who’s played through the F1 franchise, you’ll know this already; but if you’re a new player, you should know that Weight Reduction, Drag Reduction, and ERS (Energy Recovery System) are the features you should upgrade before anything else.

Boost Focus Whenever You Can

In F1 22, there’s a mechanic associated with your crew called “Focus”. This mechanic governs how good or how bad your crew performs on the track.

While playing through MyTeam, you’ll make many decisions that will directly impact the Focus of your crew. Make sure to put their Focus above everything else and plan your decisions accordingly.

If your #2 driver has low Focus, it’ll be a serious problem for you when you reach the later stages of the game.

To see how your crew is doing, open up the Personnel HQ and see what you can upgrade to keep them focused and content.

Farm R&D in the Quick Practice Mode

The R&D points in F1 22 are used to upgrade the components of your car and also the facilities used by your crew. This makes it a very important currency in the game and you need to know how to farm it to be able to always have your car up to speed.

Luckily, farming R&D in F1 22 is not that difficult of a task. All you need to do is play the Quick Practice mini-game. This mini-game is an excellent way to farm R&D in F1 22 MyTeam.

Upgrade All Facilities Equally

Each of your HQ Facilities in F1 22 matters. When you’re upgrading them, make sure to upgrade them all equally. It’s not a wise idea to focus your upgrades on only one or two facilities.

All of the facilities intertwine with each other, so if one facility is left un-upgraded, it will impact everything else.

That said, Marketing is one facility that offers great benefits if it’s upgraded earlier than other facilities. If your Marketing department is upgraded early on, you’ll be able to generate lots of money quickly.