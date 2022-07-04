F1 22 Bahrain Setup Guide For Wet and Dry Conditions

Bahrain Track in F1 22 features multiple sharp curves followed by segments of straight roads. This means that we need to balance the grip of the car along with the acceleration and the top speed. The curves and turns need to be smooth without the car slipping and enough traction to make every without slowing too much.

We also need good braking so we can reduce the speed as quickly as possible and not waste any time slowing down in the straight segments of the track. The biggest issue any driver will see in Bahrain is the number of sharp turns, and so the entire setup revolves around fast acceleration, traction and suspensions to keep you going in case you need to get a bit off-road to make a turn.

Bahrain Setup

Dry Setup

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 20

Rear Wing Aero: 27

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 90%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 53%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50°

Rear Camber: -2.00°

Front Toe: 0.05°

Rear Toe: 0.20°

Suspension

Front Suspension: 10

Rear Suspension: 3

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 10

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 3

Front Ride Height: 3

Rear Ride Height: 4

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 50%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 23.7 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 23.7 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23.0 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 23.570 psi

Wet Setup

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 30

Rear Wing Aero: 40

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 80%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 53%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50°

Rear Camber: -2.00°

Front Toe: 0.05°

Rear Toe: 0.20°

Suspension

Front Suspension: 11

Rear Suspension: 6

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 10

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 4

Front Ride Height: 4

Rear Ride Height: 5

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 93%

Brake Bias: 50%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 25.0 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 25.0 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23.0 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 23.570 psi