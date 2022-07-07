Much anticipation surrounded the release of F1 22, which, as the 15th entry in the F1 series, lives up to its name. On the downside, it comes with a few bugs. Most of them are not a big deal, but the audio cutting out and stuttering is a particularly vexing bug. We have no doubt that the game developers would be on their toes to resolve these issues but in the meantime, you should consult this guide to fix the Audio Cutting out and Audio Stuttering issues in F1 22.

F1 22 Audio Cutting out and Audio Stuttering Fix

If you’re facing an Audio Cutting out and Audio Stuttering issue in F1 22, you’re not alone, the issue has been reported by a number of players around the world.

In reference to the EA Answers HQ forums, the bug causes the audio to drastically stutter or even drop out entirely.

There can be multiple reasons leading to this problem therefore, we suggest the following to fix the Audio Cutting out and Audio Stuttering in F1 22. Make sure to try out all of these, eventually one will work.

Audio Cutting out and Audio Stuttering Fix #1

One of the reasons that might be causing the Audio Cutting out and Audio Stuttering can be the Audio Device. Make sure to select the right Audio Device from the Sound Settings.

Hover to the Sound Settings and make sure the particular device from which you want the audio is selected.

In some cases, it is also recommended to disable all other Audio Devices that are not in use. Here’s how to pull this off.

Sound Settings>Sound Control Panel>Playback

In the Playback menu disable all devices not currently in use.

Audio Cutting out and Audio Stuttering Fix #2

If you’re using the Wheel Base and Pedals follow these steps to fix the Audio Cutting out and Audio Stuttering in F1 22.

Make sure to connect the Pedals directly to the Wheel Base and do not use a USB connection. However, you can use the RJ connecter and it’ll fix the problem.

If it still doesn’t work, disconnect the Controllers and use the Wheel and Pedals. It also works the other way around, if you’re using Controllers, disconnect the Wheel and Pedals and it’ll fix the problem.

Audio Cutting out and Audio Stuttering Fix #3

In some cases, turning off the Spatial Sound will help fix the Audio Cutting out and Audio Stuttering problem. Here’s how to do it.

Right-click on the Speaker icon on the right side of the taskbar. Hover to Spatial Sound and turn it off.

Audio Cutting out and Audio Stuttering Fix #4

Still having the Audio Cutting out and Audio Stuttering problem, try disabling the Oculus Audio Device both for Playback and Recording. Here’s how to do it for playback.

Sound Settings>Sound Control Panel>Playback>Right-Click on any Oculus Device>Select Disable.

Follow these directions to disable Oculus Audio Device for Recording

Sound Settings>Sound Control Panel>Recording>Right-Click on any Oculus Device>Select Disable

Also, if you have Voicemeter Input in the options, disable it as well both for Playback and Recording. Once this is done, relaunch the game and the issue will be resolved.