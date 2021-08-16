The Spielberg track or Red Bull Ring in Austria is one of the fastest circuits in F1 2021. This F1 2021 Austria Best Setup guide helps you customize your car setup, allowing you to remain in control of the treacherous curbs of the Red Bull Ring in Austria!

F1 2021 Austria Best Setup

Austria is considered as one of the fastest circuits in the game due to it possessing both long straights and high-speed corners, making it a really hard track to compete on.

Therefore, to keep yourself on track, you must alter your setup by changing the front Aerodynamics to a low and the rear Aerodynamics to a higher level. This way you’ll easily reach your top speed since the front Aerodynamics have a higher effect on top speed as compared to the rear.

Keep in mind that the higher rear Aero helps in grounding your vehicle rear easing up your turns at 6, 7, 9 and 10. Therefore, it’s best if you focus on your rear downforce to get a better grip on these corners.

Speaking of grips, due to the Austria Tracks having fast corners, you won’t focus much on your traction. However, turns such as 3 and 4 will have a few ups and downs so, no need to adjust your setup for these tracks especially 3 since it’ll need a few races to get used to.

Alternatively, you can manually change your on-throttle differential by lowering it with the help of the MFD while getting close to the corners.

Next up is your car’s suspension which plays an important role during a race. A soft suspension helps in keeping you on track instead of crashing into the Kerbs. But, make sure to not soften up the suspension too much to ignore car rolls.

Lastly, the most important aspect for lap time coverage, the Brake Bias. The Brake bias helps in maximizing lap time.

There are two ways to adjust brake bias: forward for reducing the stop distance while changing it backward while being on fast sections of the circuit such as turn 4.

Below we have listed the best setup for your car on the Red Bull circuit in Austria in F1 2021.

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 7

Rear Wing Aero: 9

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 82%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 60%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50

Rear Camber: -1.50

Front Toe: 0.08

Rear Toe: 0.20

Suspension

Front Suspension: 1

Rear Suspension: 3

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 2

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 10

Front Ride Height: 2

Rear Ride Height: 7

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 56%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 23.0 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 23.0 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23.5 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 23.5 psi