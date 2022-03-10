Elden Ring Vagabond Builds Guide

Elden Ring offers multiple classes to start with. This Elden Ring guide will help you build your character if you started with Vagabond class by outlining some great builds.

Elden Ring Vagabond Class Builds

The vagabond is a starter class that offers you a great set of stats and gear to start with. It emphasizes melee, so gives you excellent vigor, strength and dexterity stats whilst compromising on faith, intelligence and arcane.

Below we’ve outlined some builds you can spec into when building off the Vagabond class in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Best Vegabond End Game Strength Build

Class: Vagabond

Vagabond Flask Usage: 2 FP, rest HP

2 FP, rest HP Weapon: Grafted Ruins Greatsword

Ruins Greatsword Shield: Dragonclaw Great Shield

Dragonclaw Great Shield Armor: Radahn Set

This Vagabond build highlights some of the important gear you’re going to need when spec-ing a lot of points towards strength in Elden Ring. This will require a great deal of strength, so it’s something you’ll likely be building near Elden Ring’s end game.

Continue with your starting gear and progress towards getting the Ruins Greatsword. If you don’t know how to get the sword, just go back to the announcer area before Radahn’s fight after you defeat Radahn and talk to the NPC here. Then reload to the area to fight a boss granting you Ruins Greatsword.

Now, with around 50 strength and the required dexterity, get your endurance to 25 and invest everything else in Vigor.

Next, you want the armor of Radahn. You can get this armor by defeating Radahn, one of the main bosses of the game in Redmane Castle. After defeating Radahn, go to the witch next to the Two Fingers at the Round table to get the armor.

The shield can be obtained by defeating the Draconic Tree Sentinel, northeast of Lyndell Royal Capital. The simple incorporation of Holy Damage in the Shield and the Strike skill makes it very useful.

The last thing you need are the best talismans to support your heavy gear. For this, use the Erftree’s Favor Talisman and Great Jar’s Arsenal, both of which increase your equipment load limit.

How to play End Game Build

You can deal all types of damage to your enemies. Magic, Holy, and High Physical. The Wave of Destruction deals high poise damage and will enough range for you to strike safely. The Strike Skill on your shield lets you go on the offensive even when defending.

Of course, it is a heavy build and you need to have high Endurance to increase Equip Load, along with the aid of Talisman. But with high Poise, you can power through multiple attacks and simply go berserk.

Elden Ring Best Vagabond Quality Build

Class: Vagabond

Vagabond Flask Spread: Single FP and all other for HP

Single FP and all other for HP Weapon: Bloodhound Fang and any Curved Sword

Bloodhound Fang and any Curved Sword Shield: Any shield with No Skill on it

Any shield with No Skill on it Primary Stats: Strength and Dexterity

Strength and Dexterity Skills: Ashes of War: Bloody Slash

Ashes of War: Bloody Slash Talisman: Carian Filigreed Crest, Blessed Dew Talisman

Quality Builds are the basic builds that almost all players pick on the first playthrough. Quality Builds are made by leveling both Strength and Dexterity side by side, allowing for higher damage as compare to only one stat, and also allowing players to wield a much larger arsenal of weapons.

For Vagabond, the starting stats are 14 Strength and 13 Dexterity, making him perfect for quality builds. You have good Vigor and Endurance, and enough Mind so you can use your weapons skills easily.

How to Use Vagabond Quality Build

The build revolves around the weapons we have listed. Bloodhound Fang is a Great Curved Sword that you can get relatively early on in the game by going to Forlon Hound Evergaol and defeating the boss.

The skill of the sword allows you to go in for an initial strike, then automatically roll back and follow up with another strike. this skill is very good for punishing the single hit strong attacks by many enemies and even bosses. You will automatically dodge back, getting away from the attack and then counter with a devastating blow of your own.

The second weapon of choice, any curved sword can be used. This is because we want to use the Ash of War: Bloody Slash. A simply upward slash that deals bleed damage.

This does inflict some damage on the user as well, but the benefits are too much to miss out on. A single bleed hit deals massive damage and can help make quick work of bosses as well.

Lastly, since most of the build depends on using Skills, and since we are not focusing on the Mind stat, Carian Filigreed Crest helps lower FP consumption for weapon skills and allows you to be more aggressive. The Blessed Dew Talisman allows you to counter the effect of the Bloody Slash to some extent, but it can always be switched out to anything you prefer.

Elden Ring Best Vagabond Summoner Build

Class: Vagabond

Vagabond Flask Spread: 2 FP and rest HP

2 FP and rest HP Weapon: Bloodhound Fang

Bloodhound Fang Shield: Any shield with No Skill on it

Any shield with No Skill on it Primary Stats: Vigor and Dexterity

The build will focus on summoning spirits to help you in your journey to becoming the Elden Lord. We are mostly focused on Vigor as the main summon we will be using uses a lot of HP in order to summon.

You start the build like any other, simply leveling up to get to the basic requirements to use your weapon effectively. For this build, you cannot miss out on the Summoning Bell.

You can get it from Ranni the witch for free from the Church of Elleh after you get the steed whistle or buy it from the merchant in Roundtable Hold.

After you have acquired your first summon from Roderika in Stormhill Shack, or bought the Wolf Summon from the Roundtable Merchant, you should start exploring catacombs in the starting areas to get Gloveworts.

After you have enough, get the Chrysalid’s Memento and follow Roderika’s quest to get her to start spirit tuning at the Roundtable Hold. You can now upgrade your spirits by using the collected Gloveworts.

For this build, we recommend that you progress fast and wide to get the Mimic Spell. This allows you to be light on your FP, and Mimic is also the strongest Summon in the entire game.

How to use Summoner Build

Your main focus is to call any summon to the fight, and then let them distract the enemies. This allows you a breathing room to either heal, use items or even deal damage with the enemy focus on the summon.

We recommend using either the jellyfish or the Mimic mainly. Jellyfish is a Tanky Summon and can distract the enemy for a longer time. However, the main summon you will use is the Mimic Tear, a summon that takes on your entire build and you get a replica of you fighting by your side.

The reason we invested in Vigor is that it takes 550 HP to summon a Mimic instead of FP, allowing you to not waste any points on Mind Stat.

Simply call upon a Mimic Tear, and make sure you do so with your best equipment equipped. If you want the mimic on support, equip a bow or crossbow before the summon. If you want a warrior mimic, equip the best weapons and shield you want before the summon.

Mimic also uses the weapon arts and skills of the weapon it is holding, so make sure you use this to your benefit.