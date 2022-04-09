Elden Ring Tank Builds Guide

If your focus is on building an unstoppable tank in Elden Ring, look no further. The following guide will talk about how you can become a brick wall against the toughest enemies in the game.

Elden Ring Tank Builds

These builds will help you defend with authority and attack while preserving your HP as well.

Best Elden Ring Melee Tank Build

Flask Spread: Flask of Cerulean Tears.

Weapon: Sacred Butchering Knife, Cold great stars+24

Talisman: Godskin Swaddling Cloth, Dragon shield Talisman+2

Shield: Dragonclaw Shield +10

Armor: Veteran’s Armor

Skills: Ash of War: Barricade Shield, Ash of War: Sacred Blade,

Primary Skills: Strength, Endurance.

How to play with Melee Tank Build

This build is designed to be absolutely unstoppable as you have a ton of protection so you can soak up hits like it’s nothing and you constantly regenerate health making you an absolutely unstoppable killing machine.

It is primarily meant to be played as a melee build although it does have a little bit of a ranged option. You can, for example, get Swarm of Flies or some other ranged-based incantation to spice up the build.

This build is designed to be a total boss destroyer you just tank hits and constantly just mow down the boss by continuously swinging your giant mace or blade whichever weapon you decide to go with because you have an option of two weapons.

Healer Tank Build

Flask Spread: Can be any with 2 HP.

Weapon: A sacred seal with a one-handed weapon of your choice.

Talisman: Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman, ErdTree’s favour+1

Shield: Fingerprint Stoneshield +25

Armor: Twinned Armor

Skills: Ash of War: Barricade Shield, Ash of War: Golden Vow

Primary Skills: Endurance and Strength.

How to play with Healer Tank Build

To play with this build, call your Spirit Ashes before fighting, and then use Golden Vow to boost yourself and your allies’ damage and defenses.

When battling difficult opponents or bosses, use Barricade Shield to tank while your friends burn them down.

Faith is more important than Strength since it increases your damage and healing buffs. Use Strength exclusively to satisfy weapon and shield requirements.

You’ll be able to heal yourself and your allies around you after you earn Heal, extending the lives of your summons.