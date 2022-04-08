Elden Ring Stealth Build

Unlike previous From Software games, stealth is a viable option in Elden Ring and even promoted at various points in the game. Stealth can make your life and the game much easier, and you can sneak up on enemies and simply one-shot them most of the time. This guide will help you build your Stealth Ninja build in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Stealth Ninja Build

Though stealth in a From Software game is somewhat unheard of, Elden Ring does a great job of integrating stealth in the game and actually making it worth using and investing in. Here is a build that uses stealth to become the Elden Lord.

Starting Class: Any

Any Talismans: Crepus’ Vial, Concealing Vial

Crepus’ Vial, Concealing Vial Spells: Unseen Form

Unseen Form Armor Set: Black Knife Armor

Stealth allows you to avoid aggroing enemies all at once. Even if you are spotted by multiple enemies, you can simply crawl away and break the line of sight to get them off your back. This allows you to isolate and easily kill enemies in the game.

Most of the enemies can be backstabbed if you manage to sneak up on them and then run away to rinse and repeat.

Equipping the entire Black Knife Armor reduces the noise you make, especially while you’re crouching. This is made more potent with Crepus’s Vial, which reduces all sound made by your character. This allows you to even jump and run small distances without getting spotted by enemies.

How to play Stealth Ninja Build

Before we get into details, the biggest drawback of this build is that it has no benefit against bosses. You can use this build on any other build as long as you have the proper equipment, and no specific stat requirement or distribution is required.

Now, when using the Ninja build, we recommend traveling at night. You can pass the time at any site of grace. We recommend traveling at night because you are harder to detect, and you can break off lines of sight much more easily. From Software including this feature makes a lot of difference and opens up many more approach methods for players.

Whenever you’re around enemies, sneak up behind them and backstab them. Unless other enemies are standing exactly next to your target, you won’t get their attention and can continue on your killing spree safely.

If you are facing multiple enemies at once, you can use Unseen Form incantation, which makes you semi-invisible. With this, you can easily run away and hide from any enemy who has seen you or if you have alerted enemies.

The build is most potent in PvE, where you can sneak up on enemies and backstab them. It has limited use in PvP, where you can use the Mimic Veil item to transform into a random object in the environment and then wait or lure your target into a specific trap.

Other than this, the build has limited use in PvP setup, where your target is a real human player and can detect someone sneaking up on them.