Elden Ring Hook Claws Builds Guide

In this guide, we will tell you in detail about different Hook Claws builds for Elden Ring. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

Elden Ring Hook Claws Builds

Hook claws are Wolverine-like claws that scale with Strength and Dexterity in Elden Ring and are a useful weapon for causing additional blood loss. It’s a little item that may be worn with both hands.

Hook Claws may be found on a corpse on the first floor of Stormveil Castle’s wine cellar on a corpse. The body may be found on the left side corner of the wall if you enter through the castle’s hidden rear door.

If you are looking to play with Hook Claws in Elden Ring, we have compiled a build for you.

Elden Ring Wolverine Build

Class: Wretch

Flask Spread: HP

Weapon: Hook Claws

Shield: Any shield of your choice

Armor: Any armor of your own choice

Primary Stats: Dexterity, Strength

Secondary Stats: Faith, Vigor, Endurance

Skills: Ash of War – Beast Claw

Spells: Bestial Sling, Bestial Vitality

How to play with the Hook Claws Wolvering Build

It’s best you start with a class that already has high dexterity and strength but going Wretch works here as well. We are using the Hook Claws as our main weapon and the Clawmark Seal. Clawmark Seal is used to cast all sorts of incantations like the Bestial Sling, the Beast Roar and Beast Vitality.

How you play this build is to slice and dice the enemies with the Hook Claws take some damage and heal it back with the Bestial Vitality incantation.

The claws can be two-handed which will bring out both of your claws to show that you’re really mad and these claws do blood loss build up especially when you have both out. You can deal tons of blood loss bleed up to all of those enemies that are getting in your way and stopping you from saving the day.

These claws scale with dexterity and strength. We are also putting the Beast Roar: Ash of War on our claws. It’s actually a solid ranged attack and will hit multiple targets and deal decent turn of damage. deals heaps of damage to his enemies.

Bestial Sling which slings numerous rock shards at enemies. It’s like throwing sand in your enemy’s face. We’re also using Bestial Vitality which heals HP over a period of time. This is good for bosses and any other enemies if you take a little bit of health damage, you can just pop this and heal back.

The last is Beast Claw which creates claws that tear through the land. This can be charged up and it’s a great AoE attack.

We’re basically just going for health, for the most part. You’ll have probably two flasks in FP just so you can use your Bestial abilities for your attributes.

Faith and dexterity are your primary stats, primarily dexterity for the Hook Claws. That’s going to be our main scaling attribute and then faith for all of the faith incantations that we are using for the Bestial powers.

Vigor and endurance are also very important as vigor give you more health so you can survive a lot of attacks and endurance to roll and dodge and deal that damage back at enemies.