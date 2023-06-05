How To Get The Duelist Finger In Elden Ring

Like with most FromSoftware games, Elden Ring allows players to enjoy some multiplayer features as well. You can call in other players either for support or fight one another in a form of a duel. For this, there are some items which you have to use. One of these items is the Duelist Finger or Duelist Furled Finger.

The Deulist Furled Finger is a reusable item that can be used to call players from other worlds into your own. This can be difficult to locate in the vast world of Elden Ring.

That is why we have prepared a detailed article about the location and how you can get to the Elden Ring Duelist Finger and how you can use it in Elden Ring.

Duelist Furled Finger location in Elden Ring

The Duelist Furled Finger is located in the Northernmost part of Limgrave. The Furled Finger along with the Small Red Effigy will be found in front of the door, in the possession of a burnt corpse. On the map, it will be a semi-circular arena as shown in the image below.

The fastest way to get to the arena is to start from Stormhill Shack and make your way to the Warmaster’s Shack in the northeast. From here move north along the road between the jungle and you will reach a large building at the end.

Before you take the Duelist Furled Finger from the corpse, you will encounter the Recusant Henricus. You can either ignore him and quickly collect all the items or you can defeat him and loot the fallen foe.

How to use the Duelist Furled Finger in Elden Ring

The Duelist Furled Finger, as stated earlier, can be used to either fight as an invader in someone else’s world or call other players to help fight challenging enemies or to PvP.

When you use the Duelist Furled Finger, a red summon sign will be placed on the ground. When other players see this sign, they can invade your world and fight against you.

On the other hand, you can find summon signs of other worlds using the Furlcalling Finger Remedy. After finding one, you can go to that world and fight against the Host of Finger.

When he is defeated, you will return to your world with his resources and a Furcalling Finger Remedy.