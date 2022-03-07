Elden Ring Chelona’s Rise Puzzle Guide

In this Elden Ring guide, we will give you complete details on the location of Chelona’s Rise tower and three Great Wise Beasts, so that you can solve Chelona’s Rise puzzle easily and open the door.

Where to Find Chelona’s Rise Tower in Elden Ring

Chelona’s Rise is a Magician’s Tower, whose door is sealed and can only be unlocked by solving a Puzzle. You can find this tower pretty easily by going south of the Ringleader’s Evergaol.

Chelona’s Rise Tower is southwest of the Lunar Estate Ruins and Cathedral of Manus Celes. It is not too far away from these locations so you can find this pretty easily.

To solve Chelona’s Rise Puzzle, you will be given a clue as well, which is “Seek Three Great Wise Beasts”. After reaching the tower and getting the clue to find the Three Great Wise Beasts you have to find them to progress further.

Chelona’s Rise Three Great Wise Beast Locations

We will tell you about the locations of all three wise beasts for Chelona’s Rise puzzle along with the map locations in Elden Ring so you can find them easily.

All these three Beasts are basically big turtles that you are going to find in Elden Ring so without wasting much time let’s start with their locations.

Great Wise Beast #1

Right at the Chelona’s Rise where you read the note saying seek three great wise beasts, go little rights towards the edge of the mountain.

When you look down below from the edge of the mountain you will find this turtle sticking to the side of the mountain. Just hit it once or twice and it will fall down. After that, you can move to the second location.

Great Wise Beast #2

Go to the location shown on the map above and from there move a little forward towards the standing rocks. From here you can easily see the turtle on the ledge below.

Simply jump down and hit the turtle and it will disappear and you can move to the location of the third and the last turtle.

Great Wise Beast #3

Go to the location shown on the map above to reach the horse jumping updraft. Jump using the updraft to autokill the third great wise beast

After that, you can get back to Chelona’s Rise tower and enter it. Go upstairs till you can and after that stand on the middle switch of the circular lift and it will take you up.

Once you are up using the lift get out and use the stairs to go further up. You will reach a room with a chest inside. Open the chest and you will find the Ranni’s Dark Moon.