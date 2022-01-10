Elden Ring’s Leaked Character Creator Teases Impressive Hair Upgrades

The character creation screen of Elden Ring has seemingly found its way online to tease some of its customization options.

As evident from footage shared by YouTuber ER-SA (still up at the time of writing) over the weekend, the shown character creation screen is incomplete (or broken) with most of its customization options blanked out.

That being said, the narration and footage do give a fair idea of what to expect, particularly the impressive and high-quality hair which players will love to avail when Elden Ring releases. The character faces also appear to be far more convincing and a sizable upgrade compared to Dark Souls 3 for example.

According to a report by VGC at the time, the character creation screen was leaked through a recent closed network test where Elden Ring provided players five pre-made (probably randomly designed) characters, restricting them to play around the character creation process altogether.

The leaked character creator, though incomplete, still looks pretty in-depth with numerous hairstyles and facial features as well as body types and the like to convince players to spend hours coming up with their characters before jumping into the vast and rich world of Elden Ring.

Elden Ring was delayed last October and will now be releasing for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC on February 25, 2022. That is unless there is another unforeseen delay. FromSoftware has not hinted any such for now and remains busy with its internal testing process to get the game ready.

Elden Ring is not just any FromSoftware game. It marks a collaboration between acclaimed novelist George R. R. Martin, the author of A Song of Ice and Fire, and legendary director Hidetaka Miyazaki, the creator of Dark Souls. Martin took lead on the lore and world building, while Miyazaki took the opportunity to design an open-world Dark Souls game of sorts with features and elements missing from the Souls as well as Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice games.