How To Get The Beast Champion Set In Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, you get tons of different armor sets with their own unique properties. However, if you are looking for the best heavy armor set in the game then the Beast Champion Set is amongst the very best in Elden Ring. The reason is that it grants you incentives like high poise and resistance. Moreover, it also boosts the overall damage negation making you last longer in difficult fights situations in the game.

The Beast Champion Armor set has a cool design and its cape gives a royal look to your tarnished. It can be obtained early from the Warmaster’s Shack area in the game, depending on your progress in Elden Ring.

As it is procured by defeating the Knight Bernahl so you can get it both early and late in the game if you wish to play Bernahl’s questline which is one of the most rewarding questline in the game at the Volcano Manor. At the end, he will spawn and fight you after which you will get the Beast Armor set in Elden Ring.

In the beginning, the Beast Champion Armor set may look a bit underwhelming and the reason for that may be that you haven’t unaltered the chest piece. So you can use a sewing kit to get the much more improved and arguably best-looking cape for this armor set in Elden Ring.

That being said this heavy armor consists of four parts. These include the Beast Champion Helm, Armor, Gauntlets, and Greaves. So we have prepared this guide to assist you with getting the Beast Champion Set in Elden Ring.

Beast Champion Set location in Elden Ring

You can acquire the Beast Champion set by following any of these two ways:

By killing knight Bernahl in your first encounter

This way is considered to be a faster way if you are looking to achieve the Beast Champion Set early in Elden Ring.

Make your way to the Warmaster’s Shack, and there you will find Bernahl. This knight will spawn at that place as an Invader, so simply approach him in Elden Ring. Now you don’t need to start any conversations with Knight Bernahl, instead, you can just engage him in a fight by attacking him first. He will oblige the challenge and the fight will continue. Keep attacking him until you finally kill him and then you will get the Beast Champion Set as a reward for defeating Knight Bernahl in Elden Ring.

However, keep in mind that the choices you make here will affect the outcome later. Killing the knight Bernahl here means that he will not appear at the Volcano Manor, and you won’t be able to complete his quests there in Elden Ring.

That being said, if you have spared the Knight Bernahl then you can follow this second way below.

Completing the Knight Bernahl questline

You need to venture to the Warmaster’s shack and interact with Knight Bernahl there. Once you engage in conversation with him he will question your faith in the guidance. After learning that you are a fellow tarnished like him he will continue with the conversation after which you can leave. You will meet Bernahl again but this time at the Volcano Manor. Once you reach that place and meet with Lady Tanith you will be given the option to join the Volcano Manor. After accepting it and getting the drawing room key you can go to meet the knight. However, this time he will now go by the name of Recusant Bernahl. Once you have completed the first Volcano manor request you can go back and talk with Bernahl. He will have embraced the recusant title fully and this means hunting his own kind and becoming a wretched predator. Similarly, after the second volcano manor request you can meet with Bernahl and this time he will give you a request “Vargram” to complete in Elden Ring. This invitation will involve you hunting the first tarnished who sat at the Roundtable. So once you accept it you need to reach the target location. There you will be tasked with defeating Vargram the Raging Wolf and the Errant Sorcerer Wilhelm. After that, you simply need to report back to Bernahl at the Volcano Manor. As part of completing the task, he will present you with a reward from Lady Tanith. So you will receive Glemir’s Fury in Elden Ring. Then you can leave and proceed with the other missions. So after defeating Rykard the lord of Blasphemy, you can go see Bernahl again. He will mention that the Volcano Manor is no more and that they can still fulfill an old promise. This will include rising against the Erdtree. After some conversation, you can leave. Once you engage in the Godskin Duo Boss fight which takes place in Crumbling Farum Azula, you will have the option to summon Bernahl. Together you can defeat the Godskin Duo in Elden Ring. The final confrontation between you and Bernahl will take place at the tower. This event will occur after you pass the great bridge site of grace and make your way to acquiring the “Old Lord’s Talisman” from the treasure chest at that tower. Before reaching the chest you will be invaded by Recusant Bernahl. So you can kill him, and the Beast Champion set will be yours for the taking in Elden Ring.

That being said you will get all the armor pieces for the Beast Champion Set from either the Warmaster’s Shack or Farum Azula in Elden Ring.

Beast Champion Helm

The Beast Champion Helm has good defensive attributes. It gives a damage negation of (6.3) for physical attacks, (5.9) against enemy strike attacks, (6.8) on Slash attacks, and (6.7) against enemy pierce attacks that you get hit with in Elden Ring.

In terms of damage negation against Magic, it has a damage negation of (4.6). Similarly, for elemental attacks, it yields the following results which include (4.9) against Fire, (4.6) against Light, and (4.8) against Holy in Elden Ring.

As for the Resistance attributes it has an immunity of (24), Robustness of (39), and Focus of (18). Lastly, the resistance stats for vitality are (16) and Poise is (11) in Elden Ring.

Beast Champion Armor

The Beast Champion armor is also found with the rest of the Beat Champion armor pieces once you finish off Bernahl in Elden Ring. It offers excellent physical and magical defenses which can help you immensely in battles.

If you follow the weight class for this armor piece then it definitely falls under the category of the Heavyweight chest amor and weighs around (17.5).

It has good defensive attributes and provides a damage negation of (17.5) on physical attacks, (16.3) against enemy strike attacks, (18.7) on Slash attacks, and (18.3) against enemy pierce attacks that you receive in Elden Ring.

In terms of damage negation against Magic spells it offers a high damage negation of (13). Similarly, for elemental attacks, it yields the following results which include (13.8) against Fire, (12.8) against Light, and (13.5) against Holy in Elden Ring.

As for the Resistance attributes it has an immunity of (57), along with offering an excellent Robustness of (90) and Focus of (42). Lastly, the resistance stats for Vitality are (38) and Poise being (34) in Elden Ring.

Beast Champion Gauntlets

The Beast Champion Gauntlets can be acquired once you kill Recusant Bernahl in Elden Ring. In terms of stats this armor piece offers good robustness even though it weighs at about (5.8).

In terms of defensive attributes and provides a damage negation of (4.4) on physical attacks, (4.1) against enemy strike attacks, (4.7) on Slash attacks, and (4.6) against enemy pierce attacks that you receive in Elden Ring.

In terms of damage negation against Magic spells it has a damage negation of (3.2). Similarly, for elemental attacks, it yields the following results which include (3.4) against Fire, (3.2) against Light, and (3.3) against Holy in Elden Ring.

As for the Resistance attributes it has an immunity of (19), along with a Robustness of (30) and Focus of (14). Lastly, the resistance stats for Vitality are (13), and the lowest for Poise is (7) in Elden Ring.

Beast Champion Greaves

The last part of the Beast Champion set is its greaves. After dealing with Bernahl and getting these you can be sure to protect your legs and feet against heavy enemy attacks in Elden Ring. It weighs (10.8) in the game.

It has good defensive attributes and provides a damage negation of (10.7) on physical attacks, (9.4) against enemy strike attacks, (10.8) on Slash attacks, and (10.6) against enemy pierce attacks that you receive in Elden Ring.

In terms of damage negation against Magic spells it offers a high damage negation of (7.4). Similarly, for elemental attacks, it yields the following results which include (7.9) against Fire, (7.3) against Light, and (7.7) against Holy in Elden Ring.

Furthermore, it offers impressive Resistance attributes such as having an immunity of (35), along with offering a Robustness of (56) and Focus of (26). Lastly, the resistance stats for Vitality are (24) and Poise being (20) in Elden Ring.

Beast Champion Set stats and upgrades

As for the Stats of the Beast Champion set in Elden Ring, this armor set has a combined weight of 41.6. As for the damage negation, you get a physical damage negation of (37.6).

Similarly, in terms of strike damage, we get a damage negation of (35.1), for slash attacks, the damage negation amounts to (40.6) in Elden Ring and (40.2) against pierce attacks.

Moreover, if you look at the damage negation stats for Beast Champion set against magic spells and sorcery then you will get the following results. These include damage negation against:

Magic (28)

Fire (29.7)

Light (27.7)

Holy (29.1)

So if you calculate the average damage negation for Beast Champion set in Elden Ring then it totals at an average of (33.5).

As far as resistances go for the Beast Champion set you get the following results:

Immunity (133)

Robustness (208)

Focus (96)

Vitality (88)

Poise (60)

Lastly, you can alter the beast champion armor in Elden Ring by using 500 Runes as well in Elden Ring. That being said the Beast Champion set is a heavy armor set but it offers excellent stats and evens out the deal making it one of the very best armor sets in the game.