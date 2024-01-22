Dying Light Skills Guide

Dying Light features three separate skill trees centered around three very distinct facets of Kyle Crane’s abilities. These skill trees are Survivor Skills, Agility Skills, and Power Skills. These skill trees are further broken down into three tiers: novice, adept, and Expert.
In this guide, we’ll go over the best skills in each tier of Dying Light, along with their requirements. Additionally, we’ll also cover the two DLC skill trees (Driver Skills and Legend Skills)
It is important to note that each tree progresses differently, and you’ll only have access to the Driving Skills skill tree if you have the Enhanced Edition or the Platinum Edition of Dying Light. Furthermore, you can not reset or edit skills, so pick wisely.
Survivor Skills
Survivor Skills dictate how good you are at crafting items and weapons that aid you in combat. Investing in this skill tree means you’ll be better equipped to take down infected. This Skill tree can be progressed by playing the game, completing challenges, and helping survivors.
Novice Survivor Skills
|Name
|Unlock Requirements
|Passive/Active
|Effects
|Survival Starter Kit
|Survivor Level 2
|Active
|Allows you to craft basic survival equipment including Molotov Cocktails, Lockpicks, and more.
|Backpacker
|Survivor Level 3 + Survival Starter Kit
|Passive
|Grants you four additional weapon slots and extra backpack space.
|Boosters
|Survivor Level 3 + Survival Starter Kit
|Active
|Allows you to craft and equip boosters that grant you additional speed and better vision in the darkness.
|Elemental Throwing Stars
|Survivor Level 4 + Survival Starter Kit
|Active
|Allows you to craft Throwing Stars with various status effects including burning, exploding, and paralyzing.
|Barter
|Survivor Level 4 + Survival Starter Kit
|Passive
|Reduces shop prices by 10%.
|Master Backpacker
|Survivor Level 6 + Backpacker
|Passive
|Grants you six additional weapon slots and 14 additional gear slots.
|Booster XL
|Survivor Level 6 + Boosters
|Passive
|Enhances the effects of Boosters.
|Haggle
|Survivor Level 8 + Barter
|Passive
|Reduces shop prices by an additional 10%.
|DIY Grenades
|Survivor Level 8 + Elemental Throwing Stars
|Active
|Allows you to craft Grenades with various status effects including Bleeding, Shrapnel, and Toxic.
|Trap Bombs
|Survivor Level 11 + DIY Grenades
|Active
|Allows you to craft bombs that explode after attracting enemies.
|Hard Bargain
|Survivor Level 11 + Haggle
|Passive
|Increases the amount of money you receive for selling items.
Adept Survivor Skills
|Name
|Unlock Requirements
|Passive/Active
|Effects
|Crafting Expertise
|Survivor Level 5
|Passive
|Grants you additional units of any item you craft.
|Electric Fences
|Survivor Level 7 + Crafting Expertise
|Active
|Allows you to craft Electrical Fence Traps.
|Lucky Repair
|Survivor Level 7 + Crafting Expertise
|Passive
|Reduces the chance of repair slots being used when repairing weapons.
|Shield Mastery
|Survivor Level 8 + Crafting Expertise
|Active
|Allows you to craft shields.
|Camouflage
|Survivor Level 9
|Active
|Allows you to use dead bodies to hide yourself from infected.
|Exploding Cars
|Survivor Level 10 + Electric Fences
|Active
|Allows you to craft exploding car bombs that blow upon contact with infected.
|Nimble Hands
|Survivor Level 10 + Lucky Repair
|Passive
|Allows you to search corpses quicker and acquire better loot.
|Shield Crafting
|Survivor Level 11 + Shield Mastery
|Active
|Allows you to craft shields with various status effects like Electricity, Blast, and Stun.
|Camouflage Attack
|Survivor Level 12 + Camouflage
|Passive
|Infected will not be able to detect you when you attack with this perk active.
Expert Survivor Skills
|Name
|Unlock Requirements
|Passive/Active
|Effects
|Grappling Hook
|Survivor Level 12
|Active
|Grants you access to the Grappling Hook.
|Specialist
|Survivor Level 13 + Grappling Hook
|Passive
|Increases the chance of critical hits with crafted items.
|Craftsman
|Survivor Level 14 + Grappling Hook
|Passive
|Increases elemental damage output of crafted items.
|Ultimate Survivor
|Survivor Level 25 + Grappling Hook
|Passive
|Increases health by +25 and allows you to use Grappling Hooks, Shields, and Camouflages more effectively.
Agility Skills
This skill tree is all about movement and defense. It grants you abilities both inside and outside of combat including the ability to dodge and use grappling hooks to get around the world faster. The Agility skill tree can be progressed by simply using parkour skills, and doing parkour challenges.
Novice Agility Skills
|Name
|Unlock Requirements
|Passive/Active
|Effects
|Dodge
|Agility Level 2
|Active
|Allows you to dodge enemy attacks using any direction.
|Grapple
|Agility Level 3 + Dodge
|Active
|Allows you to throw enemies using the Grappling Hook.
|Slide
|Agility Level 3 + Dodge
|Active
|Allows you to slide while running.
|Dropkick
|Agility Level 4 + Dodge
|Active
|Grants you the ability to perform a Dropkick while running.
|Vault
|Agility Level 4 + Dodge
|Active
|Allows you to vault over enemies and different objects.
|Health Regen
|Agility Level 5 + Dodge
|Passive
|Grants you the ability to recover health automatically once you fall below a certain threshold.
|Leg Breaker
|Agility Level 6 + Slide
|Active
|Allows you to break an enemy’s leg when sliding.
|Dropkick Bomb
|Agility Level 7 + Slide
|Passive
|Increases the damage of Dropkicking by 3 times.
|Vault Stun
|Agility Level 8 + Vault
|Passive
|Allows you to stun an enemy for five seconds when you vault over them.
|Brutal Grapple
|Agility Level 9 + Grapple
|Passive
|Enemies thrown by Grapple Hooks get knocked out.
Adept Agility Skills
|Name
|Unlock Requirements
|Active/Passive
|Effects
|Freerunning Adept
|Agility Level 5
|Passive
|Allows you to climb and run faster.
|Escape
|Agility Level 5 + Freerunning Adept
|Active
|Grants you the ability to push off Biters quickly and you take less damage from them.
|Light Drop
|Agility Level 6 + Freerunning Adept
|Passive
|Reduces fall damage by -50% but you still die from high drops.
|Backlash
|Agility Level 7 + Freerunning Adept
|Active
|Allows you to use weapons and UV Flashlights while looking back as you sprint.
|Instant Escape
|Agility Level 9 + Escape
|Active
|Grants you the ability to push off Biters instantly without taking any damage.
|Forward Roll
|Agility Level 10 + Light Drop
|Active
|Allows you to roll when you fall from a height negating fall damage and reducing recovery time.
|Tackle
|Agility Level 10 + Freerunning Adept
|Passive
|Grants you the ability to tackle enemies while sprinting.
|Ram
|Agility Level 11 + Tackle
|Active
|Allows you to deal increased damage when tackling.
|Reversal
|Agility Level 14 + Instant Escape
|Passive
|Biters whom you escape from become stunned for a while.
Expert Agility Skills
|Name
|Unlock Requirement
|Passive/Active
|Effects
|Freerunning Expert
|Agility Level 12
|Passive
|Increases effectiveness of climbing and running.
|Tic Tac
|Agility Level 13 + Freerunning Expert
|Active
|Grants you the ability to wall-run.
|Health Regen II
|Agility Level 13 + Freerunning Expert
|Passive
|Allows you to regenerate more HP when low on health and increases the minimum threshold.
|Ultimate Runner
|Agility Level 24 + Freerunning Expert
|Passive
|Allows you to perform running, sprinting, climbing and vaulting.
Power Skills
This skill tree centers solely around combat. It grants you damage multipliers and new moves to use against your foes. To progress this skill tree, simply engage in combat and make use of traps, furthermore, you can also complete strength challenges.
Novice Power Skills
|Name
|Unlock Requirement
|Passive/Active
|Effects
|Stun
|Power Level 2
|Active
|It increases your precision with blunt weapons and increases the chance to stun enemies.
|Kick Stun
|Power Level 3 + Stun
|Passive
|Kicks have a 15% chance to stun enemies.
|Multi-Throw
|Power Level 3 + Stun
|Active
|You can target up to three enemies at once and perform a multi-throw.
|Sturdiness
|Power Level 4 + Stun
|Passive
|Increases health by +25 HP.
|Melee Throw
|Power Level 4 + Stun
|Active
|Allows you to throw melee weapons at enemies and then retrieve them.
|Blast
|Power Level 9 + Multi-Throw
|Passive
|Increases damage dealt by throwing weapons by 100%.
|Stun Kill
|Power Level 12 + Kick Stun
|Active
|Allows you to execute enemies when directly in front of them.
Adept Power Skills
|Name
|Unlock Requirement
|Passive/Active
|Effects
|Combat Adept
|Power Level 5
|Passive
|Increases total stamina.
|Conserve Weapons
|Power Level 6 + Combat Adept
|Passive
|Increases the durability of your weapons.
|Power Attack
|Power Level 6 + Combat Adept
|Active
|Allows you to deal increased damage with one-handed melee attacks. (costs more stamina)
|Drop Attack
|Power Level 7 + Combat Adept
|Active
|Allows you to use an airborne execution with a one-handed weapon.
|Sturdiness II
|Power Level 7 + Combat Adept
|Passive
|Increases health by +25 HP.
|Focus
|Power Level 8 + Conserve Weapons
|Passive
|Allows you to deal more damage with each consecutive hit.
|Windmill
|Power Level 8 + Power Attack
|Active
|Allows you to use a charged attack with a two-handed melee weapon.
|Stomp
|Power Level 9 + Combat Adept
|Active
|Allows you to perform executions on downed enemies.
|Ground Pound
|Power Level 10 + Drop Attack
|Active
|Grants you the ability to attack enemies with two-handed weapons when airborne.
|Kill Frenzy
|Power Level 11 + Focus
|Passive
|Increases your XP gain after every kill.
|Whirlwind
|Power Level 11 + Windmill
|Passive
|Windmill attacks stamina consumption gets reduced by -50%.
|Slam
|Power Level 14 + Ground Pound
|Passive
|Increases the damage and range of Ground Pound.
Expert Power Skills
|Name
|Unlock Requirement
|Passive/Active
|Effects
|Combat Expert
|Power Level 12
|Passive
|Reduces stamina consumption after attacking enemies.
|Sturdiness III
|Power Level 13 + Combat Expert
|Passive
|Increases health by +25 HP.
|Takedown
|Power Level 13 + Combat Expert
|Active
|Allows you to get behind enemies and execute them.
|Ultimate Combatant
|Power Level 24 + Combat Expert
|Passive
|It grants you infinite stamina during combat
Driver Skills
Driver Skills are available in “The Following” DLC pack in Dying Light. They allow Kyle Crane to make use of cars to not only get around the map but also to take down hordes of infected. To level up this skill tree, complete driving challenges, run over enemies, and maintain high speeds.
Novice Driver Skills
|Name
|Unlock Requirement
|Passive/Active
|Effects
|Mechanic I
|Driver Level 2
|Passive
|Grants you the ability to craft level 1 buggy parts.
|Mechanic II
|Driver Level 3 + Mechanic I
|Passive
|Grants you the ability to craft level 2 buggy parts.
|Car Alarm
|Driver Level 3 + Mechanic I
|Active
|Allows you to craft car alarms that draw infected towards itself.
|Remote Control
|Driver Level 5 + Car Alarm
|Active
|Gives you the ability to make use of buggy upgrades when you’re not inside it.
|Nitro
|Driver Level 3 + Mechanic I
|Active
|Adds a nitro boost to your buggy.
|Nitro II
|Driver Level 5 + Nitro
|Passive
|Enhances the effects of the nitro boost.
|Reinforced Cage I
|Driver Level 4 + Mechanic I
|Passive
|Grants you the ability to add a cage to your buggy that increases its defenses.
|Reinforced Cage II
|Driver Level 6 + Reinforced Cage
|Passive
|Enhances the effect of the reinforced cage.
|Reinforced Cage III
|Driver Level 10 + Reinforced Cage II
|Passive
|Enhances the effect of the reinforced cage.
|Mine Dispenser
|Driver Level 4 + Mechanic I
|Active
|Allows you to craft and deploy mines from your buggy.
Adept Driver Skills
|Name
|Unlock Requirement
|Passive/Active
|Effects
|Mechanic III
|Driver Level 5 + Mechanic II
|Passive
|Grants you the ability to craft level 3 buggy parts.
|Ramming Bar
|Driver Level 6 + Mechanic III
|Passive
|Allows you to install a ramming bar to your buggy.
|Reinforced Ramming Bar
|Driver Level 10 + Ramming Bar
|Passive
|Enhances the effect of the ramming bar.
|UV Headlights
|Driver Level 6 + Mechanic III
|Active
|Grants you the ability to use UV lights on your buggy
|UV Safe Zone
|Driver Level 10 + UV Headlights
|Active
|Allows you to create a safe space around your buggy using UV lights.
|Handyman
|Driver Level 7 + Mechanic III
|Passive
|Reduces the chance of using components during repairs by 10%.
|Offroad Suspension
|Driver Level 6 + Mechanic III
|Passive
|Allows you to travel more effectively on offroad terrain and reduces damage taken from burning and acid spills.
|Fuel Efficiency
|Driver Level 6 + Mechanic III
|Passive
|Enhances the effectiveness of fuel.
|Fuel Efficiency II
|Driver Level 10 + Fuel Efficiency
|Passive
|Further enhances the effectiveness of fuel.
Expert Driver Skills
|Name
|Unlock Requirement
|Passive/Active
|Effects
|Mechanic IV
|Driver Level 8 + Mechanic III
|Passive
|Grants you the ability to craft level 4 buggy parts.
|Mechanic V
|Driver Level 9 + Mechanic IV
|Passive
|Grants you the ability to craft level 5 buggy parts.
|Flame Thrower
|Driver Level 9 + Mechanic IV
|Active
|Grants you access to a flamethrower on your buggy.
|Electric Cage
|Driver Level 9 + Mechanic IV
|Active
|Grants you access to an electric cage on your buggy.
Legend Skills
Legend Skills work slightly differently from the other four skill trees in Dying Light. Once you max out one of the standard skill trees above, you’ll be granted access to Legend Skills. Any subsequent XP actions/tasks you perform for the tree you’ve maxed out go into the legendary tree instead.
This Skill Tree does not have tiers and instead works on a percentage system. Once you rack up enough XP, you can increase the efficacy of any of the skills available in the tree. This can be done multiple times.
- Health
- Health Regeneration
- Stamina
- Stamina Regeneration
- Throwing Weapons Damage
- Bow Damage
- Weapon Damage
- Unarmed Damage
- One-Handed Melee Weapon Damage
- Two-Handed Melee Weapon Damage
Best Skills to Get Early in Dying Light
To make the initial segment of the game easy on yourself, you should invest in certain skills and skill trees, these are the best skills to get early in Dying Light:
- Survival Starter Kit
- Backpacker
- DIY Grenades
- Dodge
- Grapple
- Slide
- Stun
- Sturdiness
- Blast
Best Skills in Dying Light
After you reach the latter half of the game, it is time to start thinking about your endgame skills. While natural progression will make you stronger, prioritizing these skills will make you unstoppable.
- Specialist
- Craftsman
- Ultimate Survivor
- Ultimate Runner
- Tic Tac
- Ultimate Combatant
- Sturdiness III
If you wish not to grind out the game for the best skills, you can make use of Cheat Engines to give yourself your desired skills from the get-go.