Dying Light Skills Guide

Dying Light features three separate skill trees centered around three very distinct facets of Kyle Crane’s abilities. These skill trees are Survivor Skills, Agility Skills, and Power Skills. These skill trees are further broken down into three tiers: novice, adept, and Expert.

In this guide, we’ll go over the best skills in each tier of Dying Light, along with their requirements. Additionally, we’ll also cover the two DLC skill trees (Driver Skills and Legend Skills)

It is important to note that each tree progresses differently, and you’ll only have access to the Driving Skills skill tree if you have the Enhanced Edition or the Platinum Edition of Dying Light. Furthermore, you can not reset or edit skills, so pick wisely.

Survivor Skills

Survivor Skills dictate how good you are at crafting items and weapons that aid you in combat. Investing in this skill tree means you’ll be better equipped to take down infected. This Skill tree can be progressed by playing the game, completing challenges, and helping survivors.

Novice Survivor Skills

Name Unlock Requirements Passive/Active Effects Survival Starter Kit Survivor Level 2 Active Allows you to craft basic survival equipment including Molotov Cocktails, Lockpicks, and more. Backpacker Survivor Level 3 + Survival Starter Kit Passive Grants you four additional weapon slots and extra backpack space. Boosters Survivor Level 3 + Survival Starter Kit Active Allows you to craft and equip boosters that grant you additional speed and better vision in the darkness. Elemental Throwing Stars Survivor Level 4 + Survival Starter Kit Active Allows you to craft Throwing Stars with various status effects including burning, exploding, and paralyzing. Barter Survivor Level 4 + Survival Starter Kit Passive Reduces shop prices by 10%. Master Backpacker Survivor Level 6 + Backpacker Passive Grants you six additional weapon slots and 14 additional gear slots. Booster XL Survivor Level 6 + Boosters Passive Enhances the effects of Boosters. Haggle Survivor Level 8 + Barter Passive Reduces shop prices by an additional 10%. DIY Grenades Survivor Level 8 + Elemental Throwing Stars Active Allows you to craft Grenades with various status effects including Bleeding, Shrapnel, and Toxic. Trap Bombs Survivor Level 11 + DIY Grenades Active Allows you to craft bombs that explode after attracting enemies. Hard Bargain Survivor Level 11 + Haggle Passive Increases the amount of money you receive for selling items.

Adept Survivor Skills

Name Unlock Requirements Passive/Active Effects Crafting Expertise Survivor Level 5 Passive Grants you additional units of any item you craft. Electric Fences Survivor Level 7 + Crafting Expertise Active Allows you to craft Electrical Fence Traps. Lucky Repair Survivor Level 7 + Crafting Expertise Passive Reduces the chance of repair slots being used when repairing weapons. Shield Mastery Survivor Level 8 + Crafting Expertise Active Allows you to craft shields. Camouflage Survivor Level 9 Active Allows you to use dead bodies to hide yourself from infected. Exploding Cars Survivor Level 10 + Electric Fences Active Allows you to craft exploding car bombs that blow upon contact with infected. Nimble Hands Survivor Level 10 + Lucky Repair Passive Allows you to search corpses quicker and acquire better loot. Shield Crafting Survivor Level 11 + Shield Mastery Active Allows you to craft shields with various status effects like Electricity, Blast, and Stun. Camouflage Attack Survivor Level 12 + Camouflage Passive Infected will not be able to detect you when you attack with this perk active.

Expert Survivor Skills

Name Unlock Requirements Passive/Active Effects Grappling Hook Survivor Level 12 Active Grants you access to the Grappling Hook. Specialist Survivor Level 13 + Grappling Hook Passive Increases the chance of critical hits with crafted items. Craftsman Survivor Level 14 + Grappling Hook Passive Increases elemental damage output of crafted items. Ultimate Survivor Survivor Level 25 + Grappling Hook Passive Increases health by +25 and allows you to use Grappling Hooks, Shields, and Camouflages more effectively.

Agility Skills

This skill tree is all about movement and defense. It grants you abilities both inside and outside of combat including the ability to dodge and use grappling hooks to get around the world faster. The Agility skill tree can be progressed by simply using parkour skills, and doing parkour challenges.

Novice Agility Skills

Name Unlock Requirements Passive/Active Effects Dodge Agility Level 2 Active Allows you to dodge enemy attacks using any direction. Grapple Agility Level 3 + Dodge Active Allows you to throw enemies using the Grappling Hook. Slide Agility Level 3 + Dodge Active Allows you to slide while running. Dropkick Agility Level 4 + Dodge Active Grants you the ability to perform a Dropkick while running. Vault Agility Level 4 + Dodge Active Allows you to vault over enemies and different objects. Health Regen Agility Level 5 + Dodge Passive Grants you the ability to recover health automatically once you fall below a certain threshold. Leg Breaker Agility Level 6 + Slide Active Allows you to break an enemy’s leg when sliding. Dropkick Bomb Agility Level 7 + Slide Passive Increases the damage of Dropkicking by 3 times. Vault Stun Agility Level 8 + Vault Passive Allows you to stun an enemy for five seconds when you vault over them. Brutal Grapple Agility Level 9 + Grapple Passive Enemies thrown by Grapple Hooks get knocked out.

Adept Agility Skills

Name Unlock Requirements Active/Passive Effects Freerunning Adept Agility Level 5 Passive Allows you to climb and run faster. Escape Agility Level 5 + Freerunning Adept Active Grants you the ability to push off Biters quickly and you take less damage from them. Light Drop Agility Level 6 + Freerunning Adept Passive Reduces fall damage by -50% but you still die from high drops. Backlash Agility Level 7 + Freerunning Adept Active Allows you to use weapons and UV Flashlights while looking back as you sprint. Instant Escape Agility Level 9 + Escape Active Grants you the ability to push off Biters instantly without taking any damage. Forward Roll Agility Level 10 + Light Drop Active Allows you to roll when you fall from a height negating fall damage and reducing recovery time. Tackle Agility Level 10 + Freerunning Adept Passive Grants you the ability to tackle enemies while sprinting. Ram Agility Level 11 + Tackle Active Allows you to deal increased damage when tackling. Reversal Agility Level 14 + Instant Escape Passive Biters whom you escape from become stunned for a while.

Expert Agility Skills

Name Unlock Requirement Passive/Active Effects Freerunning Expert Agility Level 12 Passive Increases effectiveness of climbing and running. Tic Tac Agility Level 13 + Freerunning Expert Active Grants you the ability to wall-run. Health Regen II Agility Level 13 + Freerunning Expert Passive Allows you to regenerate more HP when low on health and increases the minimum threshold. Ultimate Runner Agility Level 24 + Freerunning Expert Passive Allows you to perform running, sprinting, climbing and vaulting.

Power Skills

This skill tree centers solely around combat. It grants you damage multipliers and new moves to use against your foes. To progress this skill tree, simply engage in combat and make use of traps, furthermore, you can also complete strength challenges.

Novice Power Skills

Name Unlock Requirement Passive/Active Effects Stun Power Level 2 Active It increases your precision with blunt weapons and increases the chance to stun enemies. Kick Stun Power Level 3 + Stun Passive Kicks have a 15% chance to stun enemies. Multi-Throw Power Level 3 + Stun Active You can target up to three enemies at once and perform a multi-throw. Sturdiness Power Level 4 + Stun Passive Increases health by +25 HP. Melee Throw Power Level 4 + Stun Active Allows you to throw melee weapons at enemies and then retrieve them. Blast Power Level 9 + Multi-Throw Passive Increases damage dealt by throwing weapons by 100%. Stun Kill Power Level 12 + Kick Stun Active Allows you to execute enemies when directly in front of them.

Adept Power Skills

Name Unlock Requirement Passive/Active Effects Combat Adept Power Level 5 Passive Increases total stamina. Conserve Weapons Power Level 6 + Combat Adept Passive Increases the durability of your weapons. Power Attack Power Level 6 + Combat Adept Active Allows you to deal increased damage with one-handed melee attacks. (costs more stamina) Drop Attack Power Level 7 + Combat Adept Active Allows you to use an airborne execution with a one-handed weapon. Sturdiness II Power Level 7 + Combat Adept Passive Increases health by +25 HP. Focus Power Level 8 + Conserve Weapons Passive Allows you to deal more damage with each consecutive hit. Windmill Power Level 8 + Power Attack Active Allows you to use a charged attack with a two-handed melee weapon. Stomp Power Level 9 + Combat Adept Active Allows you to perform executions on downed enemies. Ground Pound Power Level 10 + Drop Attack Active Grants you the ability to attack enemies with two-handed weapons when airborne. Kill Frenzy Power Level 11 + Focus Passive Increases your XP gain after every kill. Whirlwind Power Level 11 + Windmill Passive Windmill attacks stamina consumption gets reduced by -50%. Slam Power Level 14 + Ground Pound Passive Increases the damage and range of Ground Pound.

Expert Power Skills

Name Unlock Requirement Passive/Active Effects Combat Expert Power Level 12 Passive Reduces stamina consumption after attacking enemies. Sturdiness III Power Level 13 + Combat Expert Passive Increases health by +25 HP. Takedown Power Level 13 + Combat Expert Active Allows you to get behind enemies and execute them. Ultimate Combatant Power Level 24 + Combat Expert Passive It grants you infinite stamina during combat

Driver Skills

Driver Skills are available in “The Following” DLC pack in Dying Light. They allow Kyle Crane to make use of cars to not only get around the map but also to take down hordes of infected. To level up this skill tree, complete driving challenges, run over enemies, and maintain high speeds.

Novice Driver Skills

Name Unlock Requirement Passive/Active Effects Mechanic I Driver Level 2 Passive Grants you the ability to craft level 1 buggy parts. Mechanic II Driver Level 3 + Mechanic I Passive Grants you the ability to craft level 2 buggy parts. Car Alarm Driver Level 3 + Mechanic I Active Allows you to craft car alarms that draw infected towards itself. Remote Control Driver Level 5 + Car Alarm Active Gives you the ability to make use of buggy upgrades when you’re not inside it. Nitro Driver Level 3 + Mechanic I Active Adds a nitro boost to your buggy. Nitro II Driver Level 5 + Nitro Passive Enhances the effects of the nitro boost. Reinforced Cage I Driver Level 4 + Mechanic I Passive Grants you the ability to add a cage to your buggy that increases its defenses. Reinforced Cage II Driver Level 6 + Reinforced Cage Passive Enhances the effect of the reinforced cage. Reinforced Cage III Driver Level 10 + Reinforced Cage II Passive Enhances the effect of the reinforced cage. Mine Dispenser Driver Level 4 + Mechanic I Active Allows you to craft and deploy mines from your buggy.

Adept Driver Skills

Name Unlock Requirement Passive/Active Effects Mechanic III Driver Level 5 + Mechanic II Passive Grants you the ability to craft level 3 buggy parts. Ramming Bar Driver Level 6 + Mechanic III Passive Allows you to install a ramming bar to your buggy. Reinforced Ramming Bar Driver Level 10 + Ramming Bar Passive Enhances the effect of the ramming bar. UV Headlights Driver Level 6 + Mechanic III Active Grants you the ability to use UV lights on your buggy UV Safe Zone Driver Level 10 + UV Headlights Active Allows you to create a safe space around your buggy using UV lights. Handyman Driver Level 7 + Mechanic III Passive Reduces the chance of using components during repairs by 10%. Offroad Suspension Driver Level 6 + Mechanic III Passive Allows you to travel more effectively on offroad terrain and reduces damage taken from burning and acid spills. Fuel Efficiency Driver Level 6 + Mechanic III Passive Enhances the effectiveness of fuel. Fuel Efficiency II Driver Level 10 + Fuel Efficiency Passive Further enhances the effectiveness of fuel.

Expert Driver Skills

Name Unlock Requirement Passive/Active Effects Mechanic IV Driver Level 8 + Mechanic III Passive Grants you the ability to craft level 4 buggy parts. Mechanic V Driver Level 9 + Mechanic IV Passive Grants you the ability to craft level 5 buggy parts. Flame Thrower Driver Level 9 + Mechanic IV Active Grants you access to a flamethrower on your buggy. Electric Cage Driver Level 9 + Mechanic IV Active Grants you access to an electric cage on your buggy.

Legend Skills

Legend Skills work slightly differently from the other four skill trees in Dying Light. Once you max out one of the standard skill trees above, you’ll be granted access to Legend Skills. Any subsequent XP actions/tasks you perform for the tree you’ve maxed out go into the legendary tree instead.

This Skill Tree does not have tiers and instead works on a percentage system. Once you rack up enough XP, you can increase the efficacy of any of the skills available in the tree. This can be done multiple times.

Health

Health Regeneration

Stamina

Stamina Regeneration

Throwing Weapons Damage

Bow Damage

Weapon Damage

Unarmed Damage

One-Handed Melee Weapon Damage

Two-Handed Melee Weapon Damage

Best Skills to Get Early in Dying Light

To make the initial segment of the game easy on yourself, you should invest in certain skills and skill trees, these are the best skills to get early in Dying Light:

Survival Starter Kit

Backpacker

DIY Grenades

Dodge

Grapple

Slide

Stun

Sturdiness

Blast

Best Skills in Dying Light

After you reach the latter half of the game, it is time to start thinking about your endgame skills. While natural progression will make you stronger, prioritizing these skills will make you unstoppable.

Specialist

Craftsman

Ultimate Survivor

Ultimate Runner

Tic Tac

Ultimate Combatant

Sturdiness III

If you wish not to grind out the game for the best skills, you can make use of Cheat Engines to give yourself your desired skills from the get-go.