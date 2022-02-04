Dying Light 2 has a vast open-world map, and traveling back and forth can get repetitive. However, the game has a fast travel system, which can make it easier to travel between different parts of the map. This guide will explain how to unlock Fast Travel in Dying Light 2.

Dying Light 2 Fast Travel

In DL2, fast travel is not available at the start of the game. Rather, it gets unlocked when you reach the Central Loop part of the map. Central Loop is the second map area of Dying Light 2, and you will have to pay several story missions at the start of the game before you get to Central Loop.

This section of the map will have Electrical Substations, which are puzzle buildings. Solving these will bring power to the nearby area. And once you bring power to that area, you can utilize the discovered Metro Stations as Fast Travel points.

In addition to these Metro Stations, some important POIs like Peacekeepers Fortress also are fast travel points.

How to Fast Travel in Dying Light 2

Once Fast Travel is unlocked in DL2, the process of fast travel itself is relatively straightforward. First, open the map and choose the Metro Station you want to fast travel to.

Only unlocked locations will show up on your map for fast travel. Once the desired location is selected, hold the key shown in the menu to fast travel there in an instant.

Areas That Can Be Fast Traveled to

Below we have listed the different areas that you can fast travel to in DL2

Unlocked Metro Stations.

Main Terminal Settlement

PK Floating Fortress.

Other than these, other areas such as Nightrunner Camps cannot be fast-traveled to.