Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Pinnacle Of Its Kind Walkthrough

Pinnacle of its Kind is a side quest in Dragon Age: The Veilguard that becomes available once you recruit Emmrich and finish Restless Spirits. After completing Restless Spirits, you’ll find yourself in a large hallway with a locked door in the Necropolis Halls area. The Formless One will speak to you when interacting with it, triggering the quest.

Upon further investigating the area, you’ll be tasked with taking down three demons across Thedas to open the locked door in the Necropolis Halls. In this guide, we will review the locations of all three demons and what you need to do to summon and defeat them. We will also cover your rewards from this quest in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

How to find the Demon in Dock Town?

You can approach these demons in any order you see fit. Neither one is more difficult to take down than the other. You’ll fight the same enemy in all three locations, but each version has a different resistance and weakness.

You can find the Dock Town demon near the Spillway fast-travel beacon. Upon arriving at the beacon, head south until you reach the quest marker on the above map. Here, you have to look for a brazier with a green flame.

Interact with it to summon the demon in the Pinnacle of its Kind quest in Veilguard. This enemy is resistant to Shock but is weak to Necrotic.

How to find the Demon in Arlathan?

In Arlathan, the demon is found close to the Nameless Building’s fast-travel beacon. From the beacon, you need to simply head south to find the next brazier to summon the demon. The demon in Arlathan is resistant Necrotic to and vulnerable to Shock.

How to find the Demon in Hossberg?

The third and final Demon can be found in the Hossberg Wetlands. The fast travel beacon closest to it is Solitudes Edge. Head south once more and look for the brazier, this time you need to turn off the brazier to summon the Demon. The demon in Hossberg Wetlands is resistant to Fire and vulnerable to Cold.

How to Defeat the Formless One?

Upon defeating all three demons, you’ll have to return to the locked door in the Necropolis Halls and face one final threat. When you open the locked door, you’ll discover that The Formless One, the demon you have been fighting all along, has possessed the body of a High Dragon.

This fight is extremely tough as the dragon is level 40, and you’ll need to be at or around the same level to take it down. The high dragon is resistant to Shock and vulnerable to Necrotic. Having Emmrich in your party for this boss fight will prove fruitful as he mainly deals Necrotic damage. Ensure you’ve unlocked some skills for him before taking on the dragon.

We also recommend having Lace Harding in your party for ranged attacks, as the dragon often flies away. Additionally, try to wear Shock resistant armor and have at least one healer in your party.

At certain points during the fight, the dragon’s limbs glow. This is when it is most vulnerable, so attack it. Furthermore, the dragon summons smaller enemies about halfway through the fight. When this happens, prioritize taking down these enemies, as they can be a nuisance if they overcrowd you.

Dragon Age Veilguard Pinnacle of Its Kind quest rewards

For defeating all four forms of the Formless Demon in Pinnacle of its kind quest, you will get the following rewards: