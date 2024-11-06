Dragon Age: The Veilguard – Clear Blight In The Singing Blade?

The Blight is an obstacle you’ll face periodically throughout your adventures in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, particularly The Singing Blade quest. This growth sports tendrils and clusters that cover a specific path, preventing you from progressing further into the game.

Dealing with the Blight can be confusing, and this guide will cover overcoming it as you adventure through Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

How to Remove the Blight?

You’ll first encounter Blight during the main quest, “The Singing Blade,” while on the Ancient Bridge in the Cliffside Passage area. The blight is a series of nodes connected through tendrils, and to get past it, you must remove all the nodes.

Note the Tendrils and where they’re headed to locate these nodes. Depending on what Blight growth you’re dealing with, you may encounter one or several nodes. Blight nodes can be hard to reach at times, in this case, make use of your shields or ranged attacks, if they’re easily accessible, use your melee weapon.

Once you’ve removed all of the nodes for a Blight Growth, head back to the blocked path and hack away at the growth with your melee weapon to open the path. You will find Blight covering multiple objectives in the quest and will block the path. Sometimes you will destroy only one node to clear Blight while later, like at the blighted bridge, you will need to destroy multiple nodes.

How To Remove Blight In Other Areas?

The process of removing Blight remains the same in other areas of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. You must locate nodes, which look like bright pink pulsing growths, and destroy them. Note, that you won’t be able to clear all the blight in the area such as in the background in D’Meta village, only the blight in your way to your objective.