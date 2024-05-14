Top 10 Dragon Age 2 Companions Ranked

Companions are recruitable NPCs in Dragon Age 2 that accompany the player character, Hawke, in their journey through Thedas. Besides supporting Hawke, Companions presents potential romance options and adds more personality and depth to your playthroughs.

In this guide, we’ll rank all 10 companions in Dragon Age 2 based on their utility, ability to meld with other characters, and whether they’re with you for the long haul. We’ll also discuss how you can recruit each character, who they clash with, and whether you can romance them.

10. Tallis

Class: Rogue

How to recruit: Complete the quest “Introducing Tallis”

Personality clash: None

Romance option: No

Tallis is a temporary companion in Dragon Age II’s Mark of the Assassin DLC. She is an elven Qunari assassin who was born in Tevinter, where slavery is legal. Her parents needed to pay off their debts, so they sold their daughter, Tallis, into slavery.

Tallis is a Rogue with no personality clashes and can not be romanced. She works best if you choose to make your Hawke a mage. Since she is a temporary companion, she will leave your party once her story wraps up.

9. Carver Hawke

Class: Warrior

How to recruit: Available from the start of the game

Personality clash: None

Romance option: No

Hawke’s younger brother and Bethany’s fraternal twin, Carver, is a warrior available as a companion from the start of the game. He has no personality clashes and can not be romanced. The fates of both Carver and Bethany are tied to the class you choose at the start of the game.

If you choose to go with either a Warrior or Rogue, Carver will die during the attack on Lothering, making him unavailable for the rest of the game. This companion specializes in two-handed attacks, making him a formidable warrior.

8. Bethany Hawke

Class: Mage

How to recruit: Available from the start of the game

Personality clash: None

Romance option: No

Hawke’s younger sister and Carver’s fraternal twin, Bethany, is an apostate mage who received her training from her father, Malcolm Hawke. At the beginning of the game, Bethany will accompany Hawke and can become a possible permanent companion if she survives the attack on Lothering.

Her survival is guaranteed only if you play as a Rogue or Warrior. Being a Mage, Bethany works best with Rogues and Warriors. She can not be romanced, and she does not have clashes with other party members.

7. Anders

Class: Mage

How to recruit: Complete the quest “Tranquility”

Personality clash: Fenris and Sebastian

Romance option: Yes

Already a despiser of the Chantry and the Circle, Anders decided to become a host for Justice. But his hatred for the Circle and Chantry warps Justice into a demonic spirit of Vengeance. Now, Anders must struggle both physically and mentally to maintain control.

The biggest advantage of having Anders on your team is his ability to heal all party members. This is an invaluable skill that no other companion possesses. However, it shouldn’t be relied on too heavily. Anders has a personality clash with Fenris and Sebastian.

6. Isabela

Class: Rogue

How to recruit: Complete the quest “Fools Rush In”

Personality clash: Aveline

Romance option: Yes

Equally skilled with her sharp tongue and dagger, Isabela was once the Captain of her deceased husband’s ship, The Siren’s Call. First seen in Origins in The Pearl, Isabela has changed since then.

Isabela is an optional companion you can acquire when completing the Fools Rush In quest. She has a minor clash with Aveline that shouldn’t be too much of a problem. Being a Rogue, she wields daggers that deal damage swiftly.

5. Merrill

Class: Mage

How to recruit: Complete the quest “Long Way Home”

Personality clash: Fenris and Carver

Romance option: Yes

Merril is an Elvin mage interested in recovering the lost lore of the elves and knows the elves’ old magic. Now, in Kirkwall, Merrill is desperate to find help for her clan and herself, even though she knows little about the world and its cruelty.

You can recruit Merrill after completing the “Long Way Home” quest at the start of Act 1. She has a personality clash with Carver and Fenris,, which can strain your party composition if you’re not careful. Merrill is a Mage who works best with the Warriors.

4. Aveline Vallen

Class: Warrior

How to recruit: Automatically joins you during the prologue

Personality clash: Merrill

Romance option: No

A human warrior who once lived in Lothering, Aveline was forced to flee with her husband, Ser Wesley Vallen, due to the Darkspawn attack. The Hawke family saved her, which allowed her to be a selectable companion onwards. Her husband, however, was corrupted by the Darkspawn and died during their escape from Lothering.

Aveline is an adept warrior and uses the sword and shield like a finely tuned instrument; she is a strong asset for your party if you can avoid putting her next to Merrill. This companion can not be romanced in Dragon Age 2.

3. Fenris

Class: Warrior

How to recruit: Complete the quest “A Bitter Pill”

Personality clash: None

Romance option: Yes

Although Fenris remembers very little about himself, it is known that he was once a slave to a Tevinter magister, only to have lyrium burned into his flesh, henceforth stripping his memories and altering him in a way no one could have imagined. Using his abnormally increased strength, he broke free from the chains of slavery, fleeing to Kirkwall as a fugitive.

Fenris is an optional companion you can recruit during Act 1 by completing the quest “A Bitter Pill”. He is a warrior who works best if you make Hawke a Rogue or a Mage. He doesn’t have a personality clash with anyone.

2. Sebastian Vael

Class: Rogue

How to recruit: Complete the quest “Duty and Repentance”

Personality clash: Anders

Romance option: Yes (only romanceable by a female Hawke)

Sebastian’s parents forced him into the Chantry as they were scared he might have a bastard son who could overthrow the throne of the Vaels. Sebastian did not want to ruin his life in service to Andraste. So, he escaped with help from Grand Cleric Elthina.

Sebastian is an optional companion in Dragon Age 2 who can be recruited during the quest Duty and Repentance. He is a Rogue, works well at range, and has an extreme personality clash with Anders.

1. Varric Tethras

Class: Rogue

Specialization: Marksman

How to recruit: Joins you automatically at the start of Act 1

Personality clash: None

Romance option: No

Varric is famous for creating and destroying legends. As the main narrator in Dragon Age 2, he often exaggerates and overstates the true events and history of the Champion of Kirkwall. He has always liked to travel and tell tales to captivate audiences, amalgamating the contents of the tales to his will.

Though you cannot romance Varric, he is the best companion in Dragon Age 2 given his laid-back personality which brings him into conflict with no. Varric is a Rogue and works best when engaging enemies from a distance. He joins you at the start of Act 1 and sticks with you until the end.