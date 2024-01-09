Doom 3 BFG PDA Locations Guide

Doom 3 PDAs hold Emails, video disks and mission information. The information in the data, especially in PDAs can prove useful in order to advance. If you manage to collect all the PDAs present in the game, you will unlock the “Doomed Collector” achievement/trophy.

There are different ways to get these Personal Data Assistants and can be easily missed. Follow the list below to pick up all the PDAs in Doom 3’s BFG edition in the order in which the missions progress.

DOOM 3 BFG PDA Locations

#1 Yours

Location. Your data assistant will be given to you by H. Feiner in Mars City. (unlocked automatically)

#2 Adam Berneche

Location. You can find it in the common area in the Mars City. Look for it on the kitchen counter.

#3 Daniel Young

Location. Found in the underground junction of Mars City, you will have to kill Daniel to obtain it.

#4 Grant Baston

Location. In the energy stabilization unit, underground, you can find it near Grant’s lunch on the crate.

#5 Mark Ryan

Location. In Mars City’s underground garage, you will have to kill Mark to obtain it.

#6 Frank Delahue

Location. Look for the PDA on the computer console in Mars City Underground (Energy Processing 2).

#7 Marcus Stanton

Location. While exploring Man City 2 (Manifest Control Office), you can find the PDA placed near the computer.

#8 Marcus Caseon

Location. In Mars City 2 Infirmary, you can find this PDA placed on the table.

#9 Sergeant Bill Tyson

Location. While you are in Mars City 2, In Marine Command, look for the device near Bill’s Body.

#10 Duncan Mathews

Location. When you reach ACO Lift Junction in Mars City 2, search for the PDA around Duncan’s body.

#11 Alan Dorweiler

Location. While you are in Administration (Alpha Labs Hallway), the PDA will be found on a desk near Alan’s body.

#12 Jonathan Moses

Location. In Administration (North Hallway), look for the PDA on a desk in one of the inner offices.

#13 William Banks

Location. In Administration (Executive Offices), you can find the PDA near William’s body in a pentagram.

#14 Paul Simons

Location. This time, in the Administration (Global Network Terminal) section, the PDA can be found on a desk near the two computers.

#15 Kyle Berget

Location. In Alpha Labs (Sector 1, EPD Lab), the PDA can be found near the EPD monitor.

#16 Jack Smith

Location. You can find it in Alpha Labs (EPD Particle Emulsifier) on the computer console.

#17 George Krietman

Location. While you are in Alpha Labs Sector 1 (Hydrocon Stabilization), you need to kill George to obtain his PDA.

#18 Bernie Lipsitz

Location. In the same section (#17), another one can be found near Bernie’s body.

#19 Andrew Chin

Location. In Alpha Labs Sector 2 (Engineering Security), look for the PDA on the computer console.

#20 Walter Connors

Location. In Alpha Labs Sector 2 (this time in MFS Compressor 2), examine the computer console to find it.

#21 Mark Lamia

Location. While you are in Alpha Labs Sector 3 (Hazardous Waste Disposal 1), there is another one on the computer console.

#22 George Poota

Location. In Alpha Labs Sector 3 (Hazardous Materials Lift), look for it near George’s body.

#23 Larry Kaczynski

Location. While you are in Alpha Labs Sector 4 (Reactor Substation 1), kill Larry to obtain the PDA.

#24 Micheal Abrams

Location. In Alpha Labs Sector 4 (Reactor Substation 1), another PDA can be found on the computer console.

#25 Henry Nelson

Location. In Alpha Labs Sector 4 (EFR Staging), the PDA can be found near the computer console thingy.

#26 Paul Raad

Location. In the Enpro Plant (Control 1), get to the inner side office and you will be able to find it on the computer console.

#27 Theresa Chasar

Location. In Enpro Plant (Power Core Access), look for the PDA near the office that is to the inner side.

#28 Steve Hammer

Location. In Enpro Plant (Garage Exit), look for the two stacked crates. You will find the PDA on the floor near the crates.

#29 James Holiday

Location. In Communications Transfer (Service Room 2A), the PDA is lying near James’ body.

#30 Ron Ridge

Location. You can find the PDA near Ron’s body in Communications Transfer (PRC Maintenance 2).

#31 Seamus Blake

Location. In the main communications room, look for the PDA on the console.

#32 Ben Wolfe

Location. The PDA can be found near Rob’s body in Communications comm systems.

#33 Robert Finch

Location. In Communications (Satellite Control Access), the PDA can be found near Rob’s body.

#34 Nick Sadowayj

Location. In Monorail Skybridge (Central Maintenance 1), look for it on the computer console.

#35 Anthony Garza

Location. In Monorail Skybridge (Toxic Disposal Maintenance), the PDA can be found on the computer console.

#36 Jeffery Moen

Location. While you are in Recycling Sector 2 (Pump Station 1B), search the computer console in the inner office.

#37 Scott Johnson

Location. In Recycling Sector 2 (Main Environmental Control), the PDA can be found near Scott’s body.

#38 Samuel Harding

Location. In Monorail (Recycling Facility), you can find a PDA on a bench near the emergency medical station.

#39 Gary Ross

Location. While you are in Monorail Site 2 (Transfer Area), the PDA can be found near Gary’s dead body.

#40 Charles Hollies

Location. In Monorail 2 Boarding Platform (2), there is a computer console where you can find the PDA.

#41 Karl Cullen

Location. You will find a computer console in the Monorail Security Center. The PDA is placed on it.

#42 Robert Price

Location. You can find the PDA near Robert’s body in Delta Labs Level 1 (Delta Entryway).

#43 Brian Karr Mora

Location. In Delta Labs Level 1 (Delta Reactor Room), the PDA is lying beside Brian’s body on the catwalk.

#44 Peter Raleigh

Location. You will find the PDA placed on the desk in the records office present in Delta Labs (Level 2A).

#45 Frank Cinders

Location. In Delta Labs 2a (Delta Operations 1), the PDA will be found in Blackwell’s office.

#46 Phil Wilson

Location. In Delta Labs 2A (Delta Operations 1), you will find a PDA in Steve Rescoe’s office.

#47 Francis Erikson

Location. In Delta Labs 2B (in the Maintenance Corridor), the PDA is lying on a desk.

#48 Jacob Stemmons

Location. While you are in Maintenance Area 4 in Delta Labs 2B, the PDA can be found near Jacob’s body.

#49 Larry Bullman

Location. Still in Delta Labs 2B, head to the analysis control area where you will be able to find the PDA on a computer console.

#50 Elizabeth McNeil

Location. In the same Delta Labs level, check the Director’s office to find a PDA.

#51 Frank Cerano

Location. In Delta Labs Level 3 (Lower Terminal Office), the PDA can be found on a desk.

#52 Han Lee

Location. While you are in Delta Labs Level 3 (Chamber 1 Control), look for the PDA on a desk.

#53 Marten Shultz

Location. It’s on the computer console in Delta Labs Level 3 (Security Station 3).

#54 Jack Gilbert

Location. In Delta Labs Level 4 (Delta 4 junction 2), you can find the PDA near Jack’s skeleton.

#55 Simon Garlick

Location. In Hell (unidentified 7), find the PDA on the floor.

#56 Elliot Swan

Location. In Delta Complex (Delta Authority Lobby), it can be found near Swan’s body.

#57 Bruce Jackson

Location. In the main lobby (Delta Complex), the PDA can be found hidden in one of the corners.

#58 Tony Bates

Location. In Central Processing (Security Monitoring 3), the PDA is in a hatch.

#59 Charlie Haskell

Location. In Lab A, Meeting Room of Central Processing, the PDA can be found on the console.

#60 Steve Tooloose

Location. In the central server banks 2, look for the PDA on the console computer.

#61 Richard Davis

Location. In Lab Section 2 of Site 3, look under the screen on the floor for the PDA.

#62 Pierce Rogers

Location. While you are at Site 3 (Artifact Research), the PDA is present on the desk there.

#63 Robert Cody

Location. In the Caverns Area 1 (B1 Conference Room), the PDA is on the desk.

#64 id Software

Location. While you are in the Primary Evacuation site, the last PDA can be found inside a pentagram.

Doom 3 BFG Lost Mission PDA Locations

The Lost Mission is a DLC pack released for the BFG edition of Doom 3 that contains a series of cut missions that were meant to be part of the original release. The Lost Mission DLC contains its own set of PDAs. Collecting all PDAs in the Lost Mission grants you the “Lost Collector” achievement/trophy.

#1 Allen Rhodes

Location. The PDA is found in the Control Room. It’ll be on a console next to Allen Rhodes’ body.

#2 Chris Vargas

Location. Found when you are in the Coolant Control Room. It is atop a console right next to Chris Vargas’ body.

#3 David Voss

Location. This PDA is found in the Maint Control Room (Maint Overflow Junction) It is sitting atop a console.

#4 Bob Thompson

Location. The next PDA can be found in The Filtration Monitoring area (Pumping Station A-12) It’ll be on a console in one of the back rooms.

#5 Phil Anders

Location. When you’re in the Central Sub-System Control area make your way to the main hub, where you’ll find the PDA on a console towards the left of a dead body.

#6 Nasir Adil

Location. This PDA is found in the Exis Entry Hallways (Exis Main Lobby) It’ll be on the floor next to Nasir Adil’s corpse.

#7 Dimitry Lebedev

Location. The next PDA can be found in the Exis Service Tunnel. It’ll be at the end of the catwalk next to Lebedev’s dead body.

#8 Travis Folsom

Location. The penultimate PDA is found in the Environmental Elevator Lobby (Engineering Elevator Lobby) It’s on the floor next to a corpse after you drop down from the maintenance shaft.

#9 Bernice Tooley

Location. The final PDA can be found in the Production Coordinator’s Office (Exis Central Operations) It’ll be resting on the floor next to a dead body in front of a terminal.