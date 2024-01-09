Doom 3 BFG PDA Locations Guide

Doom 3 PDAs hold Emails, video disks and mission information. The information in the data, especially in PDAs can prove useful in order to advance. If you manage to collect all the PDAs present in the game, you will unlock the “Doomed Collector” achievement/trophy.
There are different ways to get these Personal Data Assistants and can be easily missed. Follow the list below to pick up all the PDAs in Doom 3’s BFG edition in the order in which the missions progress.
DOOM 3 BFG PDA Locations
#1 Yours
Location. Your data assistant will be given to you by H. Feiner in Mars City. (unlocked automatically)
#2 Adam Berneche
Location. You can find it in the common area in the Mars City. Look for it on the kitchen counter.
#3 Daniel Young
Location. Found in the underground junction of Mars City, you will have to kill Daniel to obtain it.
#4 Grant Baston
Location. In the energy stabilization unit, underground, you can find it near Grant’s lunch on the crate.
#5 Mark Ryan
Location. In Mars City’s underground garage, you will have to kill Mark to obtain it.
#6 Frank Delahue
Location. Look for the PDA on the computer console in Mars City Underground (Energy Processing 2).
#7 Marcus Stanton
Location. While exploring Man City 2 (Manifest Control Office), you can find the PDA placed near the computer.
#8 Marcus Caseon
Location. In Mars City 2 Infirmary, you can find this PDA placed on the table.
#9 Sergeant Bill Tyson
Location. While you are in Mars City 2, In Marine Command, look for the device near Bill’s Body.
#10 Duncan Mathews
Location. When you reach ACO Lift Junction in Mars City 2, search for the PDA around Duncan’s body.
#11 Alan Dorweiler
Location. While you are in Administration (Alpha Labs Hallway), the PDA will be found on a desk near Alan’s body.
#12 Jonathan Moses
Location. In Administration (North Hallway), look for the PDA on a desk in one of the inner offices.
#13 William Banks
Location. In Administration (Executive Offices), you can find the PDA near William’s body in a pentagram.
#14 Paul Simons
Location. This time, in the Administration (Global Network Terminal) section, the PDA can be found on a desk near the two computers.
#15 Kyle Berget
Location. In Alpha Labs (Sector 1, EPD Lab), the PDA can be found near the EPD monitor.
#16 Jack Smith
Location. You can find it in Alpha Labs (EPD Particle Emulsifier) on the computer console.
#17 George Krietman
Location. While you are in Alpha Labs Sector 1 (Hydrocon Stabilization), you need to kill George to obtain his PDA.
#18 Bernie Lipsitz
Location. In the same section (#17), another one can be found near Bernie’s body.
#19 Andrew Chin
Location. In Alpha Labs Sector 2 (Engineering Security), look for the PDA on the computer console.
#20 Walter Connors
Location. In Alpha Labs Sector 2 (this time in MFS Compressor 2), examine the computer console to find it.
#21 Mark Lamia
Location. While you are in Alpha Labs Sector 3 (Hazardous Waste Disposal 1), there is another one on the computer console.
#22 George Poota
Location. In Alpha Labs Sector 3 (Hazardous Materials Lift), look for it near George’s body.
#23 Larry Kaczynski
Location. While you are in Alpha Labs Sector 4 (Reactor Substation 1), kill Larry to obtain the PDA.
#24 Micheal Abrams
Location. In Alpha Labs Sector 4 (Reactor Substation 1), another PDA can be found on the computer console.
#25 Henry Nelson
Location. In Alpha Labs Sector 4 (EFR Staging), the PDA can be found near the computer console thingy.
#26 Paul Raad
Location. In the Enpro Plant (Control 1), get to the inner side office and you will be able to find it on the computer console.
#27 Theresa Chasar
Location. In Enpro Plant (Power Core Access), look for the PDA near the office that is to the inner side.
#28 Steve Hammer
Location. In Enpro Plant (Garage Exit), look for the two stacked crates. You will find the PDA on the floor near the crates.
#29 James Holiday
Location. In Communications Transfer (Service Room 2A), the PDA is lying near James’ body.
#30 Ron Ridge
Location. You can find the PDA near Ron’s body in Communications Transfer (PRC Maintenance 2).
#31 Seamus Blake
Location. In the main communications room, look for the PDA on the console.
#32 Ben Wolfe
Location. The PDA can be found near Rob’s body in Communications comm systems.
#33 Robert Finch
Location. In Communications (Satellite Control Access), the PDA can be found near Rob’s body.
#34 Nick Sadowayj
Location. In Monorail Skybridge (Central Maintenance 1), look for it on the computer console.
#35 Anthony Garza
Location. In Monorail Skybridge (Toxic Disposal Maintenance), the PDA can be found on the computer console.
#36 Jeffery Moen
Location. While you are in Recycling Sector 2 (Pump Station 1B), search the computer console in the inner office.
#37 Scott Johnson
Location. In Recycling Sector 2 (Main Environmental Control), the PDA can be found near Scott’s body.
#38 Samuel Harding
Location. In Monorail (Recycling Facility), you can find a PDA on a bench near the emergency medical station.
#39 Gary Ross
Location. While you are in Monorail Site 2 (Transfer Area), the PDA can be found near Gary’s dead body.
#40 Charles Hollies
Location. In Monorail 2 Boarding Platform (2), there is a computer console where you can find the PDA.
#41 Karl Cullen
Location. You will find a computer console in the Monorail Security Center. The PDA is placed on it.
#42 Robert Price
Location. You can find the PDA near Robert’s body in Delta Labs Level 1 (Delta Entryway).
#43 Brian Karr Mora
Location. In Delta Labs Level 1 (Delta Reactor Room), the PDA is lying beside Brian’s body on the catwalk.
#44 Peter Raleigh
Location. You will find the PDA placed on the desk in the records office present in Delta Labs (Level 2A).
#45 Frank Cinders
Location. In Delta Labs 2a (Delta Operations 1), the PDA will be found in Blackwell’s office.
#46 Phil Wilson
Location. In Delta Labs 2A (Delta Operations 1), you will find a PDA in Steve Rescoe’s office.
#47 Francis Erikson
Location. In Delta Labs 2B (in the Maintenance Corridor), the PDA is lying on a desk.
#48 Jacob Stemmons
Location. While you are in Maintenance Area 4 in Delta Labs 2B, the PDA can be found near Jacob’s body.
#49 Larry Bullman
Location. Still in Delta Labs 2B, head to the analysis control area where you will be able to find the PDA on a computer console.
#50 Elizabeth McNeil
Location. In the same Delta Labs level, check the Director’s office to find a PDA.
#51 Frank Cerano
Location. In Delta Labs Level 3 (Lower Terminal Office), the PDA can be found on a desk.
#52 Han Lee
Location. While you are in Delta Labs Level 3 (Chamber 1 Control), look for the PDA on a desk.
#53 Marten Shultz
Location. It’s on the computer console in Delta Labs Level 3 (Security Station 3).
#54 Jack Gilbert
Location. In Delta Labs Level 4 (Delta 4 junction 2), you can find the PDA near Jack’s skeleton.
#55 Simon Garlick
Location. In Hell (unidentified 7), find the PDA on the floor.
#56 Elliot Swan
Location. In Delta Complex (Delta Authority Lobby), it can be found near Swan’s body.
#57 Bruce Jackson
Location. In the main lobby (Delta Complex), the PDA can be found hidden in one of the corners.
#58 Tony Bates
Location. In Central Processing (Security Monitoring 3), the PDA is in a hatch.
#59 Charlie Haskell
Location. In Lab A, Meeting Room of Central Processing, the PDA can be found on the console.
#60 Steve Tooloose
Location. In the central server banks 2, look for the PDA on the console computer.
#61 Richard Davis
Location. In Lab Section 2 of Site 3, look under the screen on the floor for the PDA.
#62 Pierce Rogers
Location. While you are at Site 3 (Artifact Research), the PDA is present on the desk there.
#63 Robert Cody
Location. In the Caverns Area 1 (B1 Conference Room), the PDA is on the desk.
#64 id Software
Location. While you are in the Primary Evacuation site, the last PDA can be found inside a pentagram.
Doom 3 BFG Lost Mission PDA Locations
The Lost Mission is a DLC pack released for the BFG edition of Doom 3 that contains a series of cut missions that were meant to be part of the original release. The Lost Mission DLC contains its own set of PDAs. Collecting all PDAs in the Lost Mission grants you the “Lost Collector” achievement/trophy.
#1 Allen Rhodes
Location. The PDA is found in the Control Room. It’ll be on a console next to Allen Rhodes’ body.
#2 Chris Vargas
Location. Found when you are in the Coolant Control Room. It is atop a console right next to Chris Vargas’ body.
#3 David Voss
Location. This PDA is found in the Maint Control Room (Maint Overflow Junction) It is sitting atop a console.
#4 Bob Thompson
Location. The next PDA can be found in The Filtration Monitoring area (Pumping Station A-12) It’ll be on a console in one of the back rooms.
#5 Phil Anders
Location. When you’re in the Central Sub-System Control area make your way to the main hub, where you’ll find the PDA on a console towards the left of a dead body.
#6 Nasir Adil
Location. This PDA is found in the Exis Entry Hallways (Exis Main Lobby) It’ll be on the floor next to Nasir Adil’s corpse.
#7 Dimitry Lebedev
Location. The next PDA can be found in the Exis Service Tunnel. It’ll be at the end of the catwalk next to Lebedev’s dead body.
#8 Travis Folsom
Location. The penultimate PDA is found in the Environmental Elevator Lobby (Engineering Elevator Lobby) It’s on the floor next to a corpse after you drop down from the maintenance shaft.
#9 Bernice Tooley
Location. The final PDA can be found in the Production Coordinator’s Office (Exis Central Operations) It’ll be resting on the floor next to a dead body in front of a terminal.