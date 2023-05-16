This Divinity Original Sin 2 Crumbling Skulls Locations Guide will help you find all of the Crumbling Skulls scattered throughout the Gargoyle Maze. The skulls can be difficult to locate but getting them will yield you very important loot later on. Read on to find out more.

Crumbling Skulls are one of the many collectibles in Divinity Original Sin 2 that can be throughout the game and this guide will help you on where to find all the Crumbling Skulls in the game.

Divinity Original Sin 2 Crumbling Skulls Locations

The Gargoyle Maze is located towards the South East end of the island. Look for some vines along the cliff on the west side of the maze and climb them to reach the entry point of the maze.

Try not to have the Band of Braccus Rex with you when you enter the maze and see the statue otherwise you will be mistaken for Braccus and be teleported to the tower.

Crumbling Skull #1

Found after entering the maze, go forward after talking to the statue and stand on the pressure switch to reveal an altar holding the skull on your left and you can go grab it after changing characters.

Crumbling Skull #2

After getting the first skull, move to the gate on the right and look for a pressure switch on the upper level. Teleport to it and stand on it to reveal another altar holding a crumbling skull on the first level across from you.

Crumbling Skull #3

Now make your way to the glowing blue gate. There is a pressure switch between the two oil spills on which you need to grab a barrel and place it on. This will open a blue gate and then you can repeat the process in the next room to reveal another crumbling skull in the corner altar.

Crumbling Skull #4

After getting the last skull, Continue through the gate and get to the chamber with the flaming Historian. Defeat all of the burning skulls in the room and then douse the flames on the historian using a combination of Bless and Raining Blood.

Now speak to the historian before you climb up the steps and go through the portal to reach the Realm of Orobas and find the next skull.

Crumbling Skull #5

Continue through the maze towards the tower and search to the right of the final staircase to find another skull.

Crumbling Skull #6

This last skull is found behind the tower itself. To find it, err… go behind the tower, I guess!

That is all we have for our Divinity Original Sin 2 Crumbling Skulls Locations Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!