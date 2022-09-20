Where to Get Tomato Seeds In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley has many dishes that require you to make Tomato as an ingredient to progress in a quest or perform a task. Therefore, it is important to know where to obtain Tomato Seeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

With Tomato seeds, you can easily grow tomatoes and acquire them to make different dishes that will fill your energy bar, get buffs, or help you finish quests. Our guide will demonstrate how you can get Tomato Seeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Tomato Seed locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Tomato Seeds can be obtained in the Dazzle Beach biome by visiting Goofy’s Stall in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The quest “Friendship is Everything” asks you to unlock a biome at the end of the quest, after clearing the blackness from its exits.

Dazzle Beach biome can be unlocked with 3000 Dreamlight. Don’t forget to keep it with you. Other Dreamlight challenges may be necessary as well.

Goofy’s Stall must be upgraded to level 2 by paying 2000 Star Coins to Scrooge McDuck after that he sells Tomato Seeds only to you.

To upgrade Goofy Stall, you must first repair his stall, which requires 1,000 Star Coins, followed by the upgrade itself.

Using Tomato Seeds is like planting any other seed on the plowed ground. Once you’ve plowed the ground with the Royale Shovel, you can plant and water the Tomato Seed, and watch it grow and progress in real-time. Tomatoes can be harvested once the plant is completed.