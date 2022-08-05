Digimon Survive Perceived Memories Locations Guide

Collectibles are a vital part of all games that players can collect in their spare time for some reward or achievement. In Digimon Survive, one of the collectibles you can hunt in the game are the Perceived Memories. Perceived Memories are short stories in the game. This guide will help you find all of these Perceived Memories in Digimon Survive.

Digimon Survive Perceived Memories Location

There are 15 Perceived Memories in Digimon Survive. You need to use your phone to scan for the memories. As a clue, Takuma will feel as if something is there nearby, making it easier for you to spot the memories.

There are three types of Perceived Memories, and each type of memory has 5 chapters that you need to find to get the rewards and complete the story.

Spirited Away Perceived Memories

Chapter 1

The first Spirited Away memory is found in the woods. You need to look near the Shrine area in the forest. To find the exact location, look for the tree with the glitch.

Chapter 2

The second Spirited Away Glitch is found in Spider Lily Forest. Look to the right of the area to find the tree.

Chapter 3

The glitch is found at the start of Part 6. From the North Island Head, head into the woods and you can find the tree just next to the Main City Gateway.

Chapter 4

The 4th glitch is found in the Spider Lily Forest again. You need to come back after in part 9 in Moral Path.

Chapter 5

Just before the final battle of Moral Path, make sure you visit XXXX. Here, you can find the last Spirited Away Memory.

All in the Seasoning Perceived Memories

Chapter 1

The first All in the Seasoning memory is found in the Inner Shrine Ent. Look in the forest area in part 2 and look for the glitch.

Chapter 2

The second chapter is found in Central Plaza’s park. Look around the fence to find the glitch.

Chapter 3

You need to make it to Ruined Apartment area to find the glitch. The area is accessed on the Second Island in part 6.

Chapter 4

The 4th chapter of All in the Seasoning is found in Part 11. The glitch can be found in the woods near the Library.

Chapter 5

The last chapter of All in the Seasoning is found in Inner Shrine Ent. area of the forest in part 12. Around the same area as the first.

The Tale of Mural Perceived Memories

These stories can only be found in the Wrathful Route.

Chapter 1

The first chapter is found in the Shrine in the Forest Area in part 2.

Chapter 2

The second chapter of the tale of Mural is found in School’s cafeteria. You can find the glitch in part 3.

Chapter 3

You need to look for the third chapter of The Tale of Mural in the Underground Waterway in part 5. You will be able to spot the glitch soon after you meet up with Aoi.