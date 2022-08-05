How to Get Andromon in Digimon Survive

Andromon is another Ultimate Digimon in Digimon Survive. Andromon’s exterior is made of metal, which makes it a strong Digimon. This guide will show you the complete process of finding and befriending Andromon in Digimon Survive.

How to Recruit and Befriend Andromon

Andromon starts showing up in Digimon Survive from Part 6 onwards. Random encounters and Free Battles will give you a chance to meet them, but the first chance you get to befriend and recruit Andromon is in the Free Bat area.

A form of Andromon known as Guardromon, which has not evolved, is normally seen fighting alongside Cyclonemon.

By now, players should know how to befriend Digimon in Digimon Survive. If you don’t know, use the Talk option to start a conversation with Andromon.

There are four possible responses to three of its actions. When you pick the right answer, two segments of the bar above the Digimon’s head will be filled, while the others will only fill one segment or remove one segment. Andromon can become your friend if you have three or more filled after the battle.

Best Answers

It’s interesting to see how similar the best responses for Andromon and Numemom are, given how different they are. You’ll want to stay calm and quiet while Andromon is around, but it’s okay to show interest.

The options offered to players are relatively similar, however, so it may be most efficient to check the list below for the most appropriate Andromon response.

Q1. (The monster shakes his head as he starts to leave.)

A: [Nod your head.]

Q2. (The monster just stands there.)

A: [Gesture.]

Q3. (The monster is trying to say something.)

A: [Give it some food.]

Q4. (The monster is staring in fascinated confusion.)

A: [Stare right back.]

Q5. (The monster bends forward, scowling at you.)

A: [Look apologetic.]

Q6. (The monster seems interested in what the humans are saying.)

A: [Talk to him slowly.]

Q7. (The monster looks warily in this direction.)

A: [Prepare to fight.]