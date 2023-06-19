Best Ways To Farm Smoldering Ashes In Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, Smoldering Ashes are currency specific to the Battle Pass. You need to level up in battle pass tiers to get your hand on it. Now you might think that you have to pay to get the Smoldering Ashes in D4, but that is not the case.

There are 27 Free Track tiers that can help you get Smoldering Ashes in Diablo 4 without paying anything. This guide will help you get the Smoldering Ashes quickly in D4 without any trouble.

How to get Smoldering Ashes in Diablo 4

As mentioned above, the Smoldering Ashes is an exchange currency for Battle Pass. You can only get and use this currency while playing the Battle Pass. The Diablo 4 Battle pass is priced at 10$ and has 100 tiers. 27 Free Track Tiers and 63 Premium Tiers can only be accessed after buying the Battle Pass.

You must level up in the Battle Pass Tiers to get Smoldering Ashes. Now you might be thinking of a Pay-to-Win situation to obtain Smoldering Ashes, But don’t worry. You can only get Smoldering Ashes by reaching tiers of the Free Track.

You have to reach a certain level in the Free Track of the Battle Pass, and you can get the Smoldering Ashes. If you don’t want to complete the missions to level up, then you can spend money to buy Tier Skips.

This method is not recommended, as you need to be at the required level to access Smoldering Ashes. This will only secure the Tier, but you must still level up to claim it. This is a measure to limit your in-game purchases.

However, the Free Pass has only 27 Tiers, and there is a limited amount of Smoldering Ashes that you can get. If you are thinking about a way to farm Smoldering Ashes in D4, then, unfortunately, there is no way to farm them as it is limited to Free track only.

There will be four Diablo 4 seasons yearly, each with its own Battle Pass. You have four occasions in a year to get your hand on Smoldering Ashes. Remember that you have to spend this currency on the Seasonal Blessings within the duration of the season, as you can’t use them as the season ends.